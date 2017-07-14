RSA: Investment Case Is Moving Towards Income Leading To A Re-Rating Of Its Shares

Its investment case is now moving towards an income stock due to its good growth prospects, which should also lead to a re-rating of its shares.

It has improved considerably its financial performance and balance sheet, being now in a solid position to grow organically.

After some fundamental issues, RSA has made a restructuring of its business over the past few years which is now almost completed.

RSA Insurance Group (OTCPK:RSNAY) has performed a significant restructuring program following some fundamental issues a few years ago, streamlining its business, improved its operating performance and balance sheet. Additionally, RSA continues to reach or exceed its financial targets, which bode well for its future prospects.

As restructuring is almost completed, RSA’s investment case should move towards income due to its very good dividend growth prospects. It has potential to become a high-dividend yield stock in the next few months, which may also lead to a re-rating of its shares.

Overview And Business Restructuring

RSA is a general insurer, being one of U.K.’s largest property & casualty insurance companies. It has over 13,000 employees, has a market capitalization of about $8.5 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Its closest competitors are other large insurance companies in the U.K., such as Admiral (OTCPK:AMIGY), Direct Line (OTCPK:DIISY) or Aviva (OTCPK:AVVIY).

RSA offers several insurance products, including property, automobile, liability and specialty insurance. About 52% of its premiums come from its personal insurance products, of which automobile represent about half of personal premiums. Commercial lines account for 32% of premiums, of which vehicle is also the largest product (41% of premiums), while specialty lines generate 16% of the company’s premiums. Its products are marketed directly to customers, but its main distribution channel is through brokers and agents in selected areas.

Geographically, the company has a diversified exposure, with operations in more than 20 countries. However, it is largely focused on the U.K. and some international Northern developed markets. The U.K. segment, including both commercial and personal products, account for 41% of RSA’s premiums, while other important markets are Scandinavia (27% of premiums) and Canada (23%).

Over the past few years, RSA’s strategy has been focused on restructuring its business, reducing its geographical footprint and focusing on core areas where it is able to maintain sustainable profits. It has made 19 asset disposals, increasing its business focus on strongest businesses. Its balance sheet was also transformed and capital ratios are now comfortable, enabling the company to focus on growth going forward.

The company has sold several small operations across the world, including operations in Italy, Poland and Hong Kong, beyond other markets. Its disposal program was completed with the sale of RSA’s Latin American and Russian operations during 2016, as well as the sale of its U.K. legacy liabilities at the beginning of 2017.

Its business is now focused in its core regions of U.K. & International, Canada and Scandinavia. U.K. is the largest market, accounting for 41% of premiums, followed by Scandinavia (27%) and Canada (23%). This streamlined geographical footprint has enabled RSA to consolidate its market position in these markets and offer a better customer service, which should help to establish durable customer relationships in the long term.

RSA is now considerably exposed to general insurance markets, which are relatively mature, consolidated and quite stable. This means that, generally speaking, these markets have good returns despite moderate economic growth because established players are usually more focused on profitability rather than volume. This is a recognition that pursuing aggressive growth initiatives in mature markets would likely lead to pricing wars, which ultimately result on lower profitability for the industry as a whole.

Taking this into account, RSA targets growth mainly through improved business service and efficiency, such as initiatives to improve customer service and retention, as well as enhance its customer acquisition capabilities. Financially, it targets further underwriting improvement and cost reductions to reach higher earnings in the next few years. Its three core geographies should continue to generate the vast majority of its earnings, with the U.K. and Scandinavia targeted to represent about 80% of its profitability in the coming years.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, RSA had a challenging period over the past few years, due to both external and internal factors. The low interest rate environment in Europe is negative for insurance companies and RSA also had a few issues in 2013 due to accounting irregularities in Ireland, which drove the company to a loss in the year. Also, severe weather in some locations led to higher costs than expected, with RSA reporting a loss of £440 million ($567 million) in 2013.

Since then, its results have improved significantly, reflecting its business restructuring efforts. Its operating momentum has been solid and RSA was able to exceed more recently the strategic and financial goals established in 2014.

In 2016, its premiums in core regions increased by 6% to £6.3 billion ($8.1 billion), boosted by organic growth and currency tailwinds. However, at the group level, RSA’s premiums declined by close to 6% from the previous year, due to the sale of some operations.

One area where RSA has made a significant turnaround has been on its underwriting. After some years of losses, measured by a combined ratio above 100%, the company’s increasing focus on core regions and improved underwriting standards, led to a much lower combined ratio in the past couple of years.

Indeed, its underwriting profit amounted to £380 million ($490 million) in 2016, an increase of 73% from the previous year and a new record for the company. This was also the first year where underwriting profits exceeded investment income, a remarkable achievement and an important factor to offset the low interest rate environment on the company’s earnings power.

Its combined ratio was 94% (vs. 97% in 2015), a level that is better than for some of its closest peers, showing that RSA has made a significant effort to improve its underwriting standards and is now among the best U.K. P&C insurance companies on this metric. In the future, the company’s goal is to maintain its focus on profitability rather than volume, which means that its current combined ratio is expected to be sustainable over the long term.

Another important improvement has been cost efficiency, which also has boosted RSA’s performance. Its goal was to reduce its cost base by more than £180 million ($232 million) by 2016, but RSA was able to achieve gross annual savings of about £290 million ($374 million). A large part of this reduction was achieved through a lower headcount, which reduced by 19% in the past three years.

This led to higher productivity of workforce helped by technology and infrastructure renewal programs, while further improved efficiency is an important driver of earnings growth. RSA has recently targeted further cost savings in the next couple of years, with the aim of achieving annual gross savings of £400 million ($515 million) by 2018.

Reflecting this improved operating momentum, especially on the underwriting and efficiency sides, RSA’s operating income increased by 25% in 2016 to £655 million ($843 million). However, this operating improvement was not reflected in its bottom line because RSA had to reflect several one-off items, including restructuring costs, debt buyback costs and non-capital accounting charges, which impacted negatively its reported net profit.

Therefore, RSA’s net profit was only £20 million ($26 million), reflecting a particularly noisy year in accounting items. Without considering one-off effects, RSA’s adjusted net profit amounted to close to £400 million ($515 million), up by more than 70% from its profit reported in the previous year.

RSA’s recent strong growth is justified mainly by its operating performance, but currency gains were also positive due to the weakening British pound following the Brexit vote. Given that about 70% of RSA’s operating profit is generated outside of the U.K., a weaker currency is positive for its earnings generated abroad. Its return on tangible equity [RoTE] based on underlying earnings was 14.2%, a very good level of profitability and within its new target range of 13-17%, which was achieved one year earlier than expected and upgraded upwards (from RoTE target of 12-15% previously).

RSA expects that 2017 should be much less affected by special items and be the last year of material one-off costs, which means that is adjusted and reported earnings should converge in the next couple of years and the difference should be irrelevant thereafter.

During the first quarter of the year, RSA only released a ‘trading update’, which confirmed a robust performance, with key indicators continuing to show progress in its business fundamentals. Its net premiums were up by 4% at constant currency rates, being driven by the U.K. (+7% year-on-year) and Canada (+6% yoy), and its operating profit was ahead of its expectations.

Going forward, RSA expected to achieve premium growth in the coming years, despite competitive markets across its core businesses. Its priority is to maintain underwriting discipline, which bodes well for its operating earnings sustainability.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, RSA was negatively impacted in 2013 by its Irish issues, which led to a lower capital base. RSA took decisive actions to improve its balance sheet as part of its restructuring strategy, which has resulted in a much improved balance sheet compared to a few years ago. Its solvency ratio improved during the past year despite volatile financial markets, boding well for its capital resilience in the long term.

RSA’s current Solvency II ratio was 158% at the end of 2016, at the top of its target range of 130-160%. Its capitalization has been boosted by good profit generation, but also from balance sheet de-risking due to its disposals.

The sale of its U.K. legacy liabilities improved the quality of its capital even further and represented a small boost to its Solvency II ratio, which the company used to buy back debt with high coupon rates. At the end of March 2017, its Solvency II ratio was 166%, which is in-line with its competitors, closing one of its main weak points over the past few years that was its relatively undercapitalization compared to peers. This marks another milestone on its restructuring path, leaving RSA as a properly capitalized insurance company.

Additionally, its surplus capital position compared to its regulatory requirement of a Solvency II ratio above 100%, means that RSA doesn’t have regulatory constraints to distribute excess cash to shareholders and should be able to offer an attractive shareholder remuneration policy in the next few years.

Regarding its dividend, RSA does not have a particularly good history due to its financial woes a few years ago. The company has cut its dividend twice in 2012 and 2013, following poor financial results. Since then, RSA has been able to deliver a growing dividend, particularly in the past couple of years.

Its last annual dividend (RSA pays dividends twice per year) was set at £0.16 ($0.21) per share, an increase of 52% from the previous year. This reflects RSA’s improved financial position, but also its management confidence in the business prospects which enables it to deliver more cash to shareholders. At its current share price, RSA has a dividend yield of about 2.5%. This is below the average yield of its peer group, but RSA has very good dividend growth prospects and this gap should close in the coming years.

Its dividend payout ratio was quite high over the past few years based on reported profits, but RSA considers that its underlying earnings per share represent a better measure of its earnings power in the long term, as it excludes shorter term and temporary effects. Based on underlying earnings, its dividend payout ratio was conservative in the past year, given that RSA distributed only 41% of earnings. Its dividend policy is for a payout between 40-50%, plus ‘special’ dividends on a discretionary basis.

This seems conservative given that its peers Admiral and Direct Line distribute close to 100% of its earnings to shareholders, showing that RSA has a lot of room to distribute more cash to shareholders. Indeed, according to analysts’ estimates, RSA should deliver solid dividend growth at about 25% per year in the next three years. Its dividend is expected to be about £0.31 ($0.40) per share by 2019, almost double compared to its most recent annual dividend.

Despite its good dividend growth expectations, RSA’s dividend payout ratio is expected to increase only to about 55% during the next three years, a level that seems conservative given the company’s strong capitalization and low need to retain earnings.

Conclusion

RSA has undergone a significant restructuring of its business over the past few years, which is now almost completed. The company is now in a much more solid position, from an operating and balance sheet standpoint boding well for its growth prospects.

Therefore, its investment case should change in the next few months, from a self-help story to an income stock. RSA has very good dividend growth prospects, assuming its conservative payout policy, with plenty of upside to beat expectations due to its good fundamentals and strong capitalization.

RSA currently trades at 1.84x book value, representing a valuation discount to its closest peers, which trade on average at about 2.50x book value. This valuation seems to be unwarranted because it reflects more its past performance rather than its improving fundamentals and prospects of becoming a high-dividend yielder in the next couple of years.

RSA is currently expected to distribute about 55% of its earnings to shareholders during the next three years, but the company can easily beat these estimates. If RSA becomes a little more aggressive and decides to increase its payout to 70%, which is sustainable given that it doesn’t need to retain earnings going forward, this would lead to a dividend yield of about 5.5%.

This would be above the yield of its peer group and possibly would be a positive catalyst for a re-rating of its shares. If RSA’s valuation moves closer to its peers’ average, it has more than 30% upside potential in the next 12-18 months, making it quite attractive from an income perspective and potential capital gains as well.

