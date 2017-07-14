U.S. Inflation Was Unchanged In June, Again Below Expectations

What does this mean for investors in TIPS and I Bonds? Possibly lower real yields and a short-term period of mild inflation.

Falling gasoline prices again accounted for the low June number. Used vehicle prices also have been falling.

Both headline and core numbers for year-over-year inflation have fallen well below the Federal Reserve's 2.0% target.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was unchanged in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, 'headline' inflation rose 1.6 percent.

The consensus estimate was for an increase of 0.1% in June, so inflation again fell below expectations. And year-over-year inflation fell well below the Federal Reserve's target of 2.0%. Not good for inflation hawks.

The energy index declined again in June, falling 1.6%, including a 2.8% drop in the price of gasoline. Gasoline prices are now flat year-over-year. Also falling were prices for used cars and trucks, down 0.7% in the month and 4.3% over the last year. Food prices were stable in the month, and are up only 0.9% over the last year.

The energy declines were offset by increases in health care costs (medical care commodities were up 0.7%) and shelter (up 0.2%).

Core inflation - which strips out food and energy - rose 0.1% in June and is up only 1.7% over the last 12 months, continuing a break-out below the 2.0% level, where it remained for more than a year. This chart shows the trend toward slumping inflation:

What this means for inflation-protected investments. Investors in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and I Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted inflation, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set future interest rates on I Bonds. For June, the BLS set the inflation index at 244.955, an increase of 0.09% over the May number. This means that TIPS principal balances will increase a meager 0.09% in August, the same increase as in July.

For I Bonds, the June number marks the mid-point in the March to September period that will determine the November 1 reset of the variable interest rate for all I Bonds. At this point, inflation has increased 0.47% in the three months, which translates to a variable rate of 0.94%. Three months remain. A lot can happen in three months, but I'll note that the non-seasonally adjusted inflation has been running slightly ahead of seasonally-adjusted, and eventually this trend will reverse. (The numbers always match year-over-year.)

Here are the numbers:

What this means for interest rates. This declining trend in inflation certainly is taking pressure off the Federal Reserve to step up increases in short-term interest rates. I think the Fed will continue with one more increase in 2016 - it seems firmly committed to that - but future increases will come at a slower pace until inflation shows some signs of revival.

Even before today's report, real yields were declining, with the yield on a 10-year TIPS dropping from 0.66% to 0.58% in less than a week. This isn't a good trend as we are heading toward the auction of a new 10-year TIPS on July 20. I will be posting a preview of that auction on Monday.

