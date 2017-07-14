Integrated BioSci Investing Launched: Exclusive Intelligence And Consulting From Dr. Tran

Current rate is offered to the first 25 subscribers. And, membership will close once there are 1,000 members.

(Editors' Note: This article is meant as an introduction for Integrated BioSci Investing, a new Marketplace service by Dr. Tran BioSci).

For the past decade, the Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) enjoyed 297% profits. In contrast, the S&P 500 Value (INDEX:SP500V) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEX:(DJI)) procured 27% and 58%, respectively. Even more exciting is that a bioscience stock can gain +100% (or tumble +80%) in a trading session due to the outcomes of a binary event (for instance, a clinical trial data report or an FDA approval). Despite its lucrative returns, biotech investing can deter even seasoned investors due to the complexity of science and medicine (as well as medical jargon).

Source: Google Finance

Viewing clients as partners with aligned interests, we launched this marketplace to break down the aforesaid barriers to successful bioscience investing (as well as to deliver an edge in binary events analysis) for you. And, we leverage on our medical and market expertise (in building an exclusive community of investors, who expect outperformance, high-level communication through consulting, and the expert edge).

With the subscription, you’ll receive at least once-weekly Integrated BioSci Research (available exclusive to members). The report is an 8-10 pages in-depth analysis of an investing thesis by employing comprehensive views from multiple perspectives. Moreover, you can get your question answered directly via messaging. Furthermore, there is a live chat feature for you to address your questions (or to share your insight with other members).

To further simplify the intricacies of biopharma investing, we’ve set up an outperforming portfolio that you can mirror (which consists of at least 10 stocks). The figure below is a model outperformance portfolio of notable winners and losers that we conducted since 2013.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci

Over time, we will add more firms to ensure that you have further diversifications (in maximizing your chances of finding multibagger investments while minimizing your overall risks). Each month, we’ll conduct a portfolio review (to go over notable performance).

In addition, membership gives you the access to consulting and podcasting. These features best serve investors (who prefer audio and video interactions to writing). Of note, other experts consult us for trials data forecasting and pipeline analysis. And, we are delighted to share the service with you. As follows, you can Skype with us either via audio or video for the consult. As alluded, you can listen to our research podcasts as well as the once weekly commentaries on interesting readers insight.

If you wish to learn more about Dr. Hung V Tran, this is an introductory note from the Chief.

In 2013, I founded Retail Investor 360 and Vincata Enterprises LLC to help everyday investors (and to assist life science firms in gaining exposure to the investing community). In 2017, I launched Dr. Tran BioSci to fulfill a three-prongs mission: to innovate life-saving medicine for patients, to deliver differentiated market intelligence for investors, and to unlock premium valuations for firms.

Before graduating school, I worked in a cancer research lab as an assistant at UNC-Chapel Hill. While working there, I had my first-hand experience in the earliest drug development phase. Thereafter, I dedicated a year as a teaching assistant for general and organic chemistry at UNC-Charlotte. This experience helped me to elucidate the intricacies of science in simple terms for all readers. In 2007, I earned a Master of Science degree at the Columbia University in New York, where I focused on the research relating to human nutrition and medicine.

Through the Institute of Human Nutrition, I published as an author in the respectable Encyclopedia of Obesity along with the renowned Professor, Kathleen Keller. The wisdom learned from top notched faculties at Columbia enabled me to gain invaluable insights into the efficacy and safety of developing therapeutics. In 2013, I received my doctoral degree from East Carolina University. The expertise as a physician helped me to be cognizant of the prescribing patterns and the roles of medicine in disease management. Further, it enabled me to recognize the unfilled medical needs as well as to gauge which innovating drugs are likely to achieve market success.

In finance, I've studied extensively from the works of world-class investors, not limited to Peter Lynch, Philip Fisher, Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, John Templeton, Mohnish Pabrai, and Joel Greenblatt. Despite my reception toward digital advancement, I adamantly adhere to the timeless fundamentals of intelligent investing. Leveraging on my diverse background, I pioneered the analytical methodology coined Integrated BioSci Research.

The aforesaid style enabled me to deliver outstanding results (as well as to accurately forecast trial outcomes far in advance of the market). Notable studies include the Flint trials of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) and the Ascend trials of InterMune (ITMN). Most firms that I covered in the previous years gained multiple folds either through share price appreciation or complete acquisition. Key examples are Medivation (NASDAQ:MDVN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), and Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). Furthermore, my recent forecasting on Exelixis trial data turned out positive, and the firm has increased by roughly 30% in the past month.

Through my work, I formed the meaningful relationship with professionals as well as retail investors, KOLs, CFOs, and CEOs. And, my research intelligence is well-respected by market leaders, experts, and investors. In the early days of market experimentation, I issued a few short articles; however, I predominantly published long theses, as the rewards are most substantial. In testing the water with short publications as stated, I refined my skills in avoiding weak firms and in picking winners. Interestingly, my overall shorts have been more accurate than longs. KOLs who short firms seek my counsel. And, the rare shorts that I issued have yet to see daylight.

Despite that I am bound to make more mistakes, I hope to continue a highly accurate track record of analytical research in the future. With much wisdom of a maverick (and the invaluable experience gained in my rookie year), I'm now poised to publish mostly long articles. Asides my emphasis on the biopharma industry, I will venture into other businesses as the opportunities arise.

Thank you all for your support. I look forward to providing stellar service as well as learning from you.

Sincerely,

Dr. Hung V Tran

Chief Medical Analyst, Integrated BioSci Investing

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.