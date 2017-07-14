JPMorgan Vs. Analysts: 1-0

As expected JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reported results that were better than the analyst consensus, but not only that, the second quarter results show strength in a lot of different places. I believe the company has a very positive outlook, and shares look rather attractive.

In an article I recently published I argued that JPMorgan was likely to beat the consensus estimate in the second quarter, based on the fact that analysts are repeatedly underestimating the company and that an earnings decline from the previous quarter was not very likely. It turns out JPMorgan indeed beat estimates, but by a far wider margin than I had expected: The company earned $1.82 per share in Q2, up by a whopping 10% quarter to quarter (and up 17% yoy).

Let's look at the key facts from the company's most recent three months:

One of the key factors for revenue as well as earnings growth is a loan portfolio that is increasing in size, JPMorgan was able to grow its average loans by eight percent. Deposits grew by ten percent, thus relatively in line with the company's loan portfolio, which is a positive.

Loan growth was driven by consumer banking, with growth being recorded in areas such as mortgage banking, credit cards, automobiles, etc.

Case-Shiller Home Price Index: Composite 20 data by YCharts

The Case-Shiller index has been rising for years, and continues to do so, which is positive for mortgage banking: When the average price of a house increases, those purchasing a house will have to take out higher mortgages, which benefits loan growth at JPM as well as at other banks.

JPM is also investing into its credit card business, for which the company is incurring costs for getting new customers now, but once these customers are hooked to JPM's products, these investments should pay off in the future.

Another key item for growth is the company's net interest margin, which has been pretty stable, as the company's net interest income grew in line with its loan portfolio (both up 8% yoy).

US 30 Year Mortgage Rate data by YCharts

The net interest margin being stable was a bit of a disappointment, as the company has, so far, not been able to benefit from the higher rates environment. Generally speaking, banks are able to grow their net interest margins during times of rising interest rates, thus one could have expected that JPM's NIM performs better, but this might be due to the fact that interest rates for consumers have declined during the second quarter (as seen in the above chart), whilst the FED continued to raise its rate. With the mortgage rate picking up since the beginning of July, the current quarter could be the one when JPM is able to start growing its net interest margin, which would allow for outsized earnings growth.

Another factor we should look at is the credit quality, which has risen from the first quarter: In Q2 JPM recorded provisions of $1.2 billion for credit losses, down $100 million quarter to quarter, and down by $200 million yoy. With JPM getting by with lower provisions for credit losses the company's earnings rise, thus the positive development of JPM's credit quality is a driver of the company's bottom line growth.

The majority of the bottom line JPM records gets paid out to the company's owners, with a roughly 40%/60% split between dividends and stock buybacks. After the most recent dividend increase JPMorgan's dividend yields 2.4%, with a low payout ratio and a good growth record, whereas JPMorgan buys back about 3.5% of the company's stock each year (at the current pace), net of share issuance to employees. These buybacks alone allow for EPS growth of roughly four percent annually, and thus are a key to long term shareholder returns. They also allow for better dividend growth rates, as the total dividend payments get distributed over a smaller number of shares, thus investors focused on income benefit from that as well.

JPM PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

JPMorgan trades at 12 times forward earnings, and due to the fact that analysts are repeatedly underestimating the company (see the most recent quarter as well as most others over the last years), it seems plausible that the actual results will be better than expected again, which means that the true valuation could be even lower. But even if JPM's earnings move exactly as expected, its shares trade at a forward earnings yield of more than eight percent, which seems pretty attractive compared to alternatives in a market that is trading at all-time highs.

Takeaway

JPMorgan unfortunately was not able to grow its net interest margin during the second quarter, but that is about the only bad thing I see in the company's results. Apart from that JPM is executing very well, and once again performed much better than the analyst community had estimated.

With strong shareholder returns and an inexpensive valuation I believe that JPMorgan's shares hold significant value at the current price, especially relative to the broad markets.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.