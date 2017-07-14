CyberArk: Dip Opportunity

After the close, CyberArk (CYBR) pre-announced disappointing results for Q2. The cybersecurity stock was hit with delayed customer spending that happens all too often in the sector.

The stock is down roughly 17% in after-hours trading. As my investment thesis on the stock has stated, the time to buy this stock is on dips so the question is whether this drop provides that opportunity.

CyberArk now forecasts Q2 revenues of $57.0 to $57.5 million, down from the guidance of $61.0 to $62.0 million on May 11. The reduction amounts to roughly a $4.25 million hit from expectations or nearly 7%.

The company blames the loss on an inability to close deals in EMEA that happens all too often in the software and cybersecurity spaces. Imperva (IMPV) had similar misses back in 2016 including this one in May. The stock was last crushed in October and traded down to $35 and now trades above $50 so a snapback is relatively common in the sector.

Besides, CyberArk was recently named the overall leader in the network perimeter security sector so the issue is likely related to sales and not product. Ironically, Evercore ISI just placed these two stocks into the Core Idea list.

The real key is the valuation. My thesis on CyberArk has long questioned any reason for paying up for the stock for this exact reason. Despite the strong prospects for cybersecurity, large enterprise customers are constantly dragging their feet on writing the checks.

When viewing the Imperva example, the stock consistently hit a low when trading at an EV/Sales multiple of roughly 3.5x forward expectations.

CYBR EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

After the dip, CyberArk trades at a EV/Sales multiple of 4.2x. The privileged account security provider is highly profitable so a slight premium valuation is probably warranted in comparison to Imperva.

Over the last year, CyberArk has held the $45 range so the after-hours trading down to $42 suggests the stock could plunge to 12-month lows. The key investor takeaway is that no reason exists to rush into the stock until after a washout occurs over the next few weeks. The data points though suggest the stock becomes a bargain worth picking up on any major weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CYBR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.