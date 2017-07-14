'Money Is Tight Now': Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

In response to my article about the "gig" economy, SonicAlbert, a regular contributor to this forum and a career freelancer, had an eye-opening comment to make about his perception of the true state of the economy. He writes:

"I think about how much money was floating around in the 80's or 90's, and it was just a different world than now. Money is tight now. Everyone (employers) is trying squeeze the last penny out, cut costs. Wages have been stagnant or falling for far longer than official figures show. In my opinion, official government numbers are *seriously* manipulated, and have been for a long time. I rarely consider them more than propaganda at this point, and prefer to draw my own conclusions. My conclusions are based on what I am experiencing and observing, and financial analysts who I trust.”

I have not myself looked into the validity of government data, so my point is not to endorse (nor repudiate) the idea. But I make the following observations: a) I have heard folks complain over the past decade that their businesses are struggling or never recovered since the economic “recovery;” and b) I have seen numerous critiques of government data over the past decade as well - though I have no recollection of such criticisms occurring prior to the past decade in anything like their current ubiquity. I will guess that many if not most readers have the same impressions, if only because this theme played a key role in the 2016 elections if not from direct personal experience.

I might have just left that comment from SonicAlbert alone had I not also seen a new survey making exactly the same point (the first one, about personal financial struggles, that is). Insurance company Country Financial released its annual financial security index this week (is this insurance company survey week?) which finds that 10 years after the financial crisis, nearly one in three Americans are still feeling pinched.

Other findings: A majority of Americans (57%) needed three or more years to fully recover financially from the crisis. Also, the overwhelming majority of respondents (63%) assume personal responsibility for their finances rather than expecting their company (9%) or the president (7%) to take care of them. The classic American virtue of personal responsibility still lives, and is a high-value asset in the effort to solve our problems. My sense is that, like SonicAlbert, Americans across the board are eager to respond to opportunity. They’re just finding less of it.

The survey evinces not just reliance but resilience. I quote from Country Financial’s news release:

"Regardless of demographic, Americans had similar go-to strategies to get through the recession, with lasting effects of those financial lessons continuing today. Most Americans reported tightening their belts and cutting expenses (35 percent), getting a new job (17 percent) or taking on credit card debt (11 percent) to cope with the effects of the recession. Today, Americans are also showing more prudent financial choices and a cautious attitude towards their money, with only 6 percent saying they have increased their spending in today’s economy, compared to the 89 percent who cut back or kept daily spending levels the same.”

It looks as though Americans are mirroring through personal cutbacks the behaviors people like SonicAlbert are seeing in the world of commerce - “Everyone (employers) is trying squeeze the last penny out, cut costs,” as he put it.

While I think this is rational and prudent at an individual level, I think it is a lamentable trend at the corporate level. We don’t build greatness by cutting back, but through clever investing. From a policy point of view, while governments have historically sought to make up for depressed demand at the micro level thorough fiscal and monetary stimulus at the national level, they forgot that Keynesian theory calls for fiscal and monetary contraction at times of exuberance. In recent times, they have known just one policy - refill the punchbowl - at every turn. The result it seems is an economy inured to further stimulants. The pity is the trillions of dollars of stimulus over the last decade seem not to have helped the average American still struggling financially.

