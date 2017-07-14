Strong Company With A 9.48% Dividend Yield But Still Overvalued

Investors in MFA Financial tend to sell at a large discount to book if there is any fear of a recession.

This company knows how to sustain a dividend.

MFA Financial (MFA) is one of the stronger mortgage REITs. It is also one of the most expensive mortgage REITs. Investors are having to pay a substantial premium for quality. The company has a great management team and operating expenses are very reasonable. Investors trying to understand MFA Financial will need to know more about their portfolio strategy.

Portfolio strategy

In my last article on MFA, I discussed their very heavy allocation to non-agency RMBS. In this article I want to break down how their asset classes work together to stabilize net interest income.

Prepayment rates

MFA Financial has materially less exposure to prepayment rates than the vast majority of mortgage REITs. For instance, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has seen premium amortization adjustments impacting net interest income by over 20 cents per shares in the last two quarters. When their core EPS is running around 30 cents a difference of 20 cents is quite material. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) runs a portfolio of adjustable rate MBS. CMO trimmed their dividend a few times over the last few years. Despite being a very solid mortgage REIT, CMO is exposed to dramatic pressure on their net interest spread due to the rapid amortization of premiums. When MBS are purchased at a premium to face value, the premium must be amortized over the life of the loan. MFA Financial purchased a substantial amount of their portfolio at a large discount to face value. As the principal payments come in, MFA Financial is able to “accrete” the discount.

What is accretion?

Accretion is the opposite of amortization. While the agency RMBS must have their premium amortized and see reduced yields because of the amortization, the accretion of discounts on non-agency RMBS drives the yield on the securities higher.

For example if a loan for $100 is purchased for $70, the discount will be accreted over the life of the loan.

Loan par value: $100

Loan cost: $70

Length of time: 10 years

Accretion amount: $30

Accretion time period: 10 years

In this hypothetical example the accretion would add roughly $3 per year to the interest income. However, this relies on the investor being convinced that they will in fact receive every payment that is contractually due. In practice, the mortgage REIT knows that they will not receive every single dollar that is due. Therefore, they will accrete the difference at a slower rate to reflect probably that some of the loans are not repaid in full.

Prepayments

Let’s take a look at how MFA Financial demonstrates their exposure to prepayments:

Over the last several years, MFA Financial has seen the benefit from discount accretion exceed the cost of premium amortization. This is a very useful hedge against prepayments. Because MFA Financial invested so heavily in non-agency RMBS, they have a substantial amount of discounts to accrete over the years. When a home owner refinances their home or sells the property and pays of the existing mortgage, a prepayment is created. If the mortgage REIT had purchased the debt for 104% of the face value, they would lose that premium. However, if the mortgage REIT had bought the loan for $0.60-$0.80 on the dollar, they would be reporting a significant gain.

Because MFA Financial is accreting the discounts on these loans, they have been able to benefit from high levels of prepayments. This is a real cash benefit to the mortgage REIT. If you buy a debt for $0.70 and the person owing the debt pays you $1, you have a real and immediate cash gain.

Dividend stability

The last time MFA Financial had to trim their dividend was the 4 th quarter of 2013. This is exceptionally solid history for mortgage REIT investing in residential mortgages over the last several years. One of the largest challenges for the residential mortgage REITs has been the exceptionally high level of prepayments.

Conclusion

MFA Financial has an excellent strategy for dealing with prepayment risk. By investing heavily in legacy non-agency MBS, the company was able to acquire loans at a substantial discount to face value. When prepayments are elevated the company is naturally hedged because a huge portion of their portfolio was purchased at less than face value. The result has been exceptional dividend stability during a period that hammered away at most residential mortgage REITs. The price to trailing book value ratio of 1.09 to 1.1 is the largest impediment to making investments in the company. Because MFA Financial takes on so much credit risk, investors tend to panic and sell the shares at a huge discount to book value if they believe a recession may be coming in the near future. That problem is compounded by lower values on the portfolio. Therefore, MFA Financial can lose book value and can lose their premium to book value at the same time leading to occasional but rapid declines in share price. Those are the opportunities we are seeking. Paying significantly over book value is not the kind of opportunity we want.

