JPMorgan: Beat Triggers Profit-Taking

JPMorgan (JPM) has done it again.

Before the opening bell on July 14th, the bank announced 2Q17 results that exceeded expectations for the 7th quarter in a row. Reported revenues came in at $25.5 billion, ahead of consensus by a solid $710 million on the back of strong NII (net interest income) that accounted for three-fourths of the YOY improvement in managed revs. Meanwhile, adjusted EPS of $1.82 exceeded expectations by 26 cents, as credit loss provisions dipped -13% YOY. Despite the strong results, the stock is down slightly in pre-market trading on what could be explained by (1) a guide down on net interest revenue for 2017 of $500 million, and (2) profit-taking following a +7.5% price run over the past month.

Credit: HuffPost

Taking a closer look

A key driver of last quarter's strong results, Corporate and Investment Bank posted solid results once again. The health of this high-margin business is crucial, in my view, as it continues to be a significant contributor to total company profits (30.5% net margin, 15% ROE in 2Q17).

Unlike last quarter, however, banking (i.e. IB, treasury and lending) seems to have performed much better than markets and investor services, with revenues up nearly +15% YOY. Although this segment appears to be in good shape overall, I will keep an eye on whether softness in equity and fixed income (the latter down 19% this quarter) might have been temporary or indicative or a more challenging market environment going forward.

Source: JPMorgan's earnings presentation

On the other side of the business, the larger Consumer and Community Banking segment continued to grow as average deposits and core loans were up nearly +10% each. But not unlike last quarter, I remain cautious about the performance of the credit card and auto sub groups. U.S. household debt in general continues to push through all-time and pre-2008 crisis highs, particularly in what pertains to non-housing loans. Increased debt levels could pose a risk as delinquencies might start to move up more decisively. In 2Q17, JPMorgan's credit costs in the consumer business were up almost 14% driven by higher net charge-offs and a higher reserve build in credit cards.



I will continue to monitor the health of this segment very closely going forward.

Source: JPMorgan's earnings presentation

Takeaway

Despite a few soft patches (e.g. weakness in markets, increased credit costs) that do not seem severe enough to raise a red flag, I agree with CEO Jamie Dimon when he states that JPMorgan "continued to post very solid results against a stable-to-improving global economic backdrop".

Following a very strong last few weeks of the stock's performance, during which the price rose +7.5% in just one month, I find it reasonable that shares might take a breather following another solid print. As the graphs below suggest, valuation has pushed higher over the past year, and are currently sitting near its 52-week high on a forward P/E and price-to-tangible book basis.

I would not be surprised, however, to see share price moving higher, either throughout the trading session or in the several days following the earnings release. After all, JPMorgan's strong fundamentals and solid execution in 2Q17 should continue to support this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.