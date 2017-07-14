JPMorgan: Anyone Else Get A Sluggish Feeling?

No worries: but investors will look for some more oomph in 3Q.

JPM can make its 2019 target, but will need better growth to do so.

JP Morgan's 2Q results were solid enough, but investors will notice that the juggernaut is taking its time. Ignore the headline "beat". As so often happens, Wall Street came down for the quarter only recently, so keep the beat in perspective.

FT Chart

Let's walk through the key balance sheet and P&L items to see what's firing and what isn't.

There’s some discussion about the success of the lending business in terms of its contribution to 2Q growth. As you can see on the chart loans continued to grind up at JPM. YoY growth was 4.1% ad 1.4% for the quarter, so the usual pedestrian rate. Yes, within that, US lending "surged", as the Financial Times is headlining, but what counts is the overall lending picture. It's similar to previous quarters (there's nearly always something 'surging', but very often something giving back as well).

Company Data

Customer deposits were up 8.2% annually and given the volume involved are the real driver of interest revenue growth, which was can see in how net Interest revenue, which is usually 47-50% of total revenue at JPM, came to be up 7.6% YoY.

Net interest margin was flat over the quarter. This is quite interesting: CEO Dimon has been a vocal advocate of higher interest rates, and I've been one of the observers to associate JPM with the higher rates theme. Yet so far the NIM gains at JPM are minor in the scheme of things. Measured over average total assets, NIM has been in the 1.88-1.91% range since late 2015.

Company Data

Within the overall NIM, we saw better loan margins (from 4.22% to 4.46% over the last year) and falling returns on trading assets (3.5% to 3.11%). Gross margin on Interest earning assets improved from 2.73% in 2Q 16 to 2.95% for 2Q17.

Against this, there was an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, from 0.6% to 0.79% - so the spread between the yields taken and paid on earning assets and bearing liabilities improved by just 3bps to 2.16%. Let's face it: these dynamics are pedestrian. Still, JPM’s increase in the offer for interest bearing deposits, which are about two-thirds of total deposits and larger by volume than its lending book, certainly secured good volume growth and allowed net interest income to keep up with liabilities growth.

In fact, the real revenue strength in the quarter came in a decent lift in non-interest income. There, “other income” supplied the beat in Non II: overall, II income improved $651m in the quarter, and other items were up $702m. That’s fine, but the market won’t treat it as a repeatable growth item. This is one of the reasons JPM is down a little in the pre-market.

Company Data

Let’s summarize the revenue experience: solid revenue overall reflecting volume driven net interest income and a lowish quality lift in noninterest revenue that might not repeat. The mechanistic growth is in net interest income.

No operating leverage gains v.s a year ago

Costs give things a bit more juice. Efficiency (just measured by operating costs over operating revenue) for the quarter was 57%, down from 60.9% in 1Q, so pre-provision operating profit looks good vs 1Q17, up 13.5%. However, it’s 2% up over 2Q’16. The second quarter is the post bonus quarter so it always sees an improvement over 1Q.

With annual growth in pre-provision profit looking dull at 2.1% YoY, JPM saw LLP costs (loan loss provisions) fall over the 2Q16 number (by nearly $200m). Pre-tax comes in at 4.4% up YoY.

What’s the story?

So what have we got from the quarter? Ok, well the most visibly repeatable driver here is the deposit growth. I’m neutral about the non-interest income performance: it’s nice to have, but can go away easily. We have no overall net interest margin expansion yet, and the cost/income “jaws” was actually a tad negative YoY.

Against the forecasts I discussed on May 7, we’re looking bang in line: FY 2017 pre-tax of $36bn has been met half way. The variance is that revenue and LLP costs are both a bit lower than my full year numbers look for. 2018-19 pre-tax growth of 8 then 10% respectively look attainable still, though we need more cylinders to kick in for JPM than just the deposit volume driver which is really all that’s going on here (net net).

Conclusion

PE here is still around 13.7 for 2017 and our 2019 target EPS suggests around 10x. While I’d like to see a little more gas, these multiples allow us to be patient and let Mr. Dimon hit his marks. 3rd quarter macro should be better and this will help near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.