Federal Reserve Watch: Preparation For Balance Sheet Contraction

So,the Fed moves ahead with its efforts to "normalize" its balance sheet, and to maintain confidence in financial markets, a goal that was achieved Wednesday as stocks reached historic highs.

The Fed has done about all it can to raise interest rates back toward "more normal levels" using unconventional tools, tools that have pretty much reached their limits.

Janet Yellen, in her testimony before Congress on Wednesday, presented a picture of the future that would include more policy rate increases and a reduction in the Fed's balance sheet.

Well, it looks as if the Federal Reserve will begin to reduce the size of its balance sheet this fall.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen testifies before the US Congress this week and basically gave the signal that the Fed will continue on its path to raise its policy rate of interest one more time this year - at the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee - and will begin to bring down the size of its securities portfolio later this year, September is the best guess for this move.

The only “known” thing on the Fed’s horizon that might cause a shift in this picture is the inflation situation.

Ms. Yellen admitted in her testimony that there is a good deal of uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of the rate of inflation in the United States and what happens with respect to this number could cause the Fed to alter its current plan.

The basic feeling among Fed officials seems to be that the softness in the inflation numbers are a temporary phenomenon and that inflation will bounce back again to be on the Fed’s track of approaching it’s, the Fed’s, 2.0 percent target rate of inflation.

If it is not a temporary softness, then this could change the Fed’s plans.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve has to operate with the two or three policy tools it has been stuck with since the third round of quantitative easing was halted in October 2014. The three tools the Fed has used during this time period has been reverse repurchase agreements, the General Account of the U. S. Treasury Department, the account that the Treasury writes checks on, and the Term Deposit facility.

The use of just these three tools seemed to reach a limit toward the end of last year as the amount of money in the General Account and the amount of repurchase agreements on the Fed’s balance sheet reached historic highs.

The Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department used repurchase agreements and the General Account to remove reserves from the banking system in preparation for what turned out to be the December rise in the Fed’s policy rate of interest, the federal funds rate.

Right after the December increase in the rate, the Federal Reserve reduced the amount of reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet and the U. S. Treasury allowed its balances in the General Account to fall into March 2017. The Treasury Department, essentially, wrote lots and lots of checks to reduce its balances at the Federal Reserve before the April tax season, a time when funds seasonally move back into the banking accounts of the Treasury.

From December 28, 2016 to March 15, 2017, the Treasury’s General Account at the Fed declined by just under $350 billion. This was a historical, massive movement of funds!

As a result, reserve balances at Federal Reserve banks rose by $425 billion between those two dates. Reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks are a proxy for the “excess reserves” in the banking system.

The latter date was chosen because the March increase in the Fed’s policy rate of interest took place and the mid-March meeting of the FOMC.

Since March 15, that is through July 12, the date of the latest release of the Fed’s statistics, the Federal Reserve has overseen the removal of almost $130 billion in reserve balances. Just about all of this reduction came after the middle of April, the time that taxes were due.

The Treasury’s General Account at the Fed rose by $43 billion during this time period and the Fed augmented the reduction in bank reserves by increasing the amount of reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet by a little under $63 billion.

The rest of the decline in bank reserves resulted from an increase in currency in circulation of $24 billion, something that was consistent with people and businesses seasonally demanding more currency for the summer travel time.

It is my belief that the Federal Reserve will continue to keep bank reserve balances, “excess reserves”, around the current level of $2,239 billion until it actually begins the effort to reduce it’s securities portfolio.

The reason for this is that the Fed wants to cause as little disruption to the financial markets as possible. It wants to proceed upon the policy plan it has presented through its “forward guidance” up to this time - the plan repeated above. Thus, it will try and keep things as calm as possible until it actually begins to implement its program to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

Right now, the Federal Reserve has just over $4.5 trillion in assets. It’s securities portfolio totals a little more than $4.2 trillion. And, reserve balances with Federal Reserve banks, “excess reserves,” amount to something over $2.2 trillion.

Federal Reserve officials have not given any indication as to how great the reduction in these numbers will be. I agree, to state a “target” number now would create expectations that could not be met. The final number for the reductions will “depend” on a lot of things. And, that is all that can be said.

The size of the reductions? It depends….

The thing I think can be said is that Fed officials will be very, very careful not to move to rapidly.

The Federal Reserve has spent over eight years, since it began the movement to spur on the economic recovery, not to make any error that could destabilize the banking system or the financial markets and bring to a halt the economic rebound.

Looming large in the minds of Federal Reserve officials was the catastrophe of that created the 1937-38 Depression. In that case, the Federal Reserve believed that the economy was recovering well, but they were concerned that the banks were keeping to many “excess reserves” on their balance sheets. In order to reduce these “excess reserves” the Fed raised reserve requirements. This was exactly the wrong thing to do and the commercial banks responded by cutting back on lending in order to replenish the “excess reserves” the Fed had taken from them.

Because of this memory, Fed officials have done almost everything they could to err on the side of monetary ease so as not to create such a destabilizing move.

I believe very firmly that the present mindset of Fed officials is to continue to exhibit this concern into the future.

The economy has begun its ninth year of recovery, the third longest on record. Short-term interest rates are rising, primarily as the Fed boosts the federal funds rate. They are expected to continue to rise into the future.

The Federal Reserve is projecting that inflation will revive and move up to its policy target of 2.0 percent over the next few years. Unemployment is down to 4.4 percent.

Federal officials do not want to see this end.

And, it is because of this stance, a stance that was reflected in Janet Yellen’s testimony before Congress, a stance that investors approved of as they moved stock prices to historic highs, that will dominate Federal Reserve actions in the upcoming months.

