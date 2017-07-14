Does Snapchat Stand A Chance Against Instagram?

I'll be upfront: I'm not too positive on SNAP, but one puzzling thing keeps me hanging on the edge.

The article presents Snapchat's two-fold problem and discusses if it can turn things around.

Snapchat's stock is plunging, its revenue growth is slowing, and even its gross margin is negative!

Snapchat (SNAP) has been a source of pain for many retail investors ever since its IPO nearly five months ago. As the following graph shows, the stock has trailed both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ by a wide margin, and the decline has been relentless.

SNAP data by YCharts

What's driving the precipitous decline?

The issue is two-fold:



1. The company is not profitable

In its first quarterly earnings release, the company announced a net loss of $2.2 billion, $2.0 billion of which was related to stock-based compensation expense.

More interestingly, however, the company's gross margin was also negative during the quarter (i.e. cost of revenue was higher than revenue, which is rare), and this was also true for the last-twelve-month period ended March 31. It's unclear to me, at this time, how Snapchat can grow profitably if even its gross margin is negative. Facebook's gross margin, for instance was more than 70% at the time of its IPO:

So is Snapchat growing at a nosebleed rate? No. Snapchat's profitless revenue declined from $166m in 4Q16 to $150 in 1Q17. The company's average revenue per user was $0.90 in 1Q17, an increase of 181% YoY, but a decrease of 14% QoQ. Daily active users grew 5% QoQ and 36% YoY to 166 million in 1Q17. The growth in daily active users is encouraging, but it is nowhere near the level it needs to be to justify a $15 billion enterprise value.



2. The company does not have a clear path to profitability

In addition to substantially increasing its growth rate, the company will need to also substantially expand it average revenue per user, and do so at a relatively low incremental cost of revenue, to achieve positive gross margin. Accomplishing these two goals simultaneously will be challenging because any action taken to increase revenue per user (introducing a subscription service, showing more ads to users, charging advertisers more etc.) would likely slow down the growth rate even further!

What makes this seemingly insurmountable challenge even more difficult is that Snapchat is facing substantial competition from Instagram (FB).

[Side note: can you believe Mark Zuckerburg bought Instagram for only $1 billion?!]

Instagram Stories now has 250 million daily active users, up from 200 million in April, 150 million in January and 100 million in October after launching the Snapchat Stories clone in August. That compares to Snapchat’s total 166 million daily active users and Instagram’s total 700 million monthly users.

Network effect

Network effect is an important investment phenomenon whereby a product or service gains additional value as more people use it. It makes very little sense to leave Facebook, for example, and join another up-and-coming social network, because all of your friends are at Facebook and not many people are at the other service. Other classic examples are the telephone (back in the day), Twitter (TWTR), Apple Store and iMessage (AAPL), Google's search engine and YouTube (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and so on.

Can businesses with large network effects never be disrupted? Of course they can be, as Napster and Hotmail investors will tell ya, but it's just exponentially more difficult as the network effect serves as valuable moat.

Snapchat is trying to build its own "network effect" but Instagram already has a very large one, so it will be very difficult if at all possible, for Snapchat to establish itself as a profitable growth company while facing intense competition from Instagram.

One puzzling thing

Snapchat's growth has slowed down, not only it is not profitable but even its gross margin is negative, and it's facing tremendous competition from an established mega-cap company with probably the largest network effect today.

So nobody would want to own SNAP, right? Wrong.

The following table from NASDAQ shows that Snapchats's ownership includes some of the best long-term investors such as Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, and Coatue Management. One wonders... Readers should note, however, that the number shares owned by these heavy hitters comprise only ~20% of the company's shares outstanding.

Bottom Line

I'll let the Snapchat story play out for now. Count me out.

Premium Research

Snapchat is not looking good, but it's looking awfully similar to how Tesla looked when it IPO'd: no profits, limited gross margin, seemingly insurmountable challenges, and lots of promises. Tesla has become my primary investment. If you'd like to learn more about my investment strategy and have your questions answered promptly, please consider signing up for Tesla Forum. I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, TSLA, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.