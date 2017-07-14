BlackBerry: Access Denied

Although it passed both of our screens, BlackBerry's ratio of possible upside to downside wasn't attractive enough for inclusion in one of our portfolios, as we elaborate.

Since BlackBerry shares have done well over the last 6 months, and the most recent 6 month performance is one of our screening criteria, we use BlackBerry to explicate our screening process.

Our Quadrennial BlackBerry Review

The last time we wrote about BlackBerry (BBRY) for Seeking Alpha was in March of 2013 (Did BlackBerry Sell Too Few Z10s?). In addition to suggesting that the company hadn't sold enough Z10 smart phones, we expressed skepticism about its chances of being acquired by one of its mega cap competitors, and we posted a low-cost hedge with a $12 strike price that would limit your downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 20% over the next 6 months. As it happened, that hedge came in handy for readers who opened it, as BlackBerry dropped nearly 40% over the next 6 months.

Although we haven't written about BlackBerry in 4 years, the system we use to select names for Bulletproof Investing looks at BlackBerry -- and the other ~3,400 stocks and ETFs with options traded on them in the U.S. -- every trading day. Since one of the criteria our system considers is most recent 6-month performance, and since BlackBerry has done well over the last 6 months, we thought we'd run through our system's analysis on it, and why it wasn't included in one of our portfolios this week.

Good News First

The good news for BlackBerry longs is that the stock passed our 2 screens to avoid bad investments on Thursday, and stocks that pass those 2 screens tend to outperform those that don't. The image below, from our system's admin panel, will help illustrate how BlackBerry passed.

The first screen is for the mean of BlackBerry's average 6-month return over the last 10 years ("Long Term Return" above) and its most recent 6-month return ("Short Term Return") to be positive, and it is, at 13.48% ("6m Exp Return"), despite the stock's poor long-term performance.

The second screen is for it to be possible to hedge BlackBerry against a greater-than-9% decline over the next 6 months. This is a gauge of option market sentiment about BlackBerry: how much are option market participants betting the stock will go up over the next six months versus how much other option market participants are betting it will go down. BlackBerry passes this screen too, as you can see below.

Note that we capped the collar at 13.48%, which was the mean of BlackBerry's average 6-month return over the last 10 years and its most recent 6-month return. As it happens, we were able to find an optimal collar using that cap, but if we'd had to use a lower cap to find one, BlackBerry would have still passed this screen. However, if we had to lower the cap to find a collar, that lower cap would be our system's potential return estimate for BlackBerry over the next 6 months. But since we found one using 13.48%, 13.48% is our system's estimate of BlackBerry's potential return over the next 6 months.

Access Denied

The "Access Denied" image above came from BlackBerry's Twitter account, and referred to Internet security, but it works here too because BlackBerry was denied access to our portfolios this week. The reason was that its ratio of potential reward versus risk wasn't attractive enough. Although its potential return was decent at 13.48% (historically, actual returns average 0.3x our system's potential return estimates), after you subtract the 7.68% hedging cost, you have a net potential return of 5.8%. So, the best case scenario with that hedged BlackBerry position is an upside of 5.8%, and the worst case scenario is a downside of 9% (the decline threshold includes the hedging cost; with this hedge, BlackBerry wouldn't be down more than 1.32%, not including the hedging cost).

We prefer having more upside than downside, but to quantify it, compare the ratio of possible upside to possible downside for BlackBerry with that of Nvidia (NVDA) in our previous article (Late To The Party). The ratio here (5.8% / 9%) is 0.64; in contrast, the ratio for Nvidia was (21.95% / 9%), or 2.4. Nvidia did make it into one of our portfolios this week.

