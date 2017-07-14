Ocular's Poke In The Other Eye

A little recap first

Ocular Therapeutix's (NASDAQ:OCUL) July 10th press release and conference call made one thing clear. At some point in the past, management became aware that it will not be able to respond to its Second 483 in time for the July 19th PDUFA with 100% certainty, thereby guaranteeing a CRL. Instead of updating investors with this piece of useful information, management pinned its hopes on a maneuver to try to extend the PDUFA to stave off the CRL. Its attempt quickly failed; FDA rejected the application, and investors lost money.

Last year, the company got away with a different maneuver which I believe is responsible for the continued faith in the stock by analysts today.

The Bait

On February 16, 2016, OCUL issued a press release announcing for the first time that the FDA agreed to placebo as comparator for its Phase 3 OTX-TP program. This was rather great news, because Dextenza failed to be non-inferior to timolol in the Phase 2b study. The stock soared from around $5.60 to about $8.67, and the excitement about the glaucoma opportunity carried the stock into and through the analyst day into the ~$12-13 range, for ~120% run. The company also said: "We expect to initiate the first of two planned Phase 3 clinical trials in the third quarter of 2016 after holding an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and finalizing the protocol for the trials." (Press Release)

On April 27, 2016, OCUL issued the long-awaited press release summarizing the outcome of its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the protocol for the trial. First, the company was excited to confirm officially that the FDA allowed it to run the Phase 3 vs. placebo. Second, the FDA seemingly accepted the same endpoints as OCUL measured in its Phase 2b:

"A primary efficacy endpoint of statistically superior and clinically meaningful reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) from baseline with OTX-TP compared to placebo at 60 and 90 days."

First point, the press release didn't feel the need to spell out the actual time point of the IOP measurement on days 60 and 90. Since OCUL studied the 8 AM time point in its Phase 2 studies, I believe the press release assumed 8 AM also. (OCUL's April 2016 Analyst Day)

Second point, the 60-day time point is important, because it served as an "insurance policy" to the trial. In case OTX-TP didn't hit the endpoint at day 90, a 60-day plug could also be an approvable product. I thought this strategy was very attractive!

The Switch

On May 10, 2016, 7:33 AM, however, OCUL filed its Q1:16 10-Q with an entirely different primary endpoint! The document reads:

"The primary efficacy endpoint will be of statistically superior and clinically meaningful reduction of mean IOP from baseline with OTX-TP compared to placebo at all of the nine diurnal time points at day 15, 45 and 90 visits."

First, I'll explain below why this endpoint is virtually impossible to achieve.

Second, gone is 60-day endpoint which could have served as a backup plan, in case OTX-TP failed the 90-day for some reason. (Plug retention issues, for example)

The Proof

On May 10, 2016, OCUL also hosted its Q1:2016 earnings call. When it described the OTX-TP Phase 3 program, the company highlighted the positive aspect of a placebo comparator but failed to mention the negative change to the primary endpoint:

"We recently announced that we completed an end of Phase 2 review with the FDA. Following this review by the FDA, we planned to initiate our Phase 3 program in the third quarter of 2016 with two clinical trials that will include an OTX-TP treatment arm and a placebo-controlled comparator arm using a non-drug-eluting hydrogel-based Intracanalicular Depot. The Phase 3 study design will not include a timolol comparator or validation arm and will not have eye drops, placebo or active administered in either arm. We are quite pleased with this as we believe that this trial design reflects an appropriate real world clinical study design for OTX-TP. The primary efficacy endpoint will be superiority in the reduction of intra ocular pressure from baseline with OTX-TP compared to placebo."

The company continued on the Q2:2016 conference call.

On August 9, 2016, 8:30 AM OCUL held its Q2:16 earnings call. It again only mentioned the positive aspect of the placebo comparator but not the change in the primary endpoint:

"Our Phase III development program will include two clinical trials which will both include an OTX-TP treatment arm and a placebo-controlled comparator arm using a non-drug eluting hydrogel-based intracanalicular depot. Importantly, the Phase III study design will not include a timolol comparator or validation arm and will not have eye drops, placebo or active administered in either arm. We believe that this design reflects an appropriate real-world clinical study design for OTX-TP"

I hope we all can agree that the primary endpoint is the SINGLE most important variable in a standard clinical trial. Why did the company not mention the primary endpoint in either of the conference calls?

Analysts didn't notice this change, and no one asked any questions about this switch. Personally, I made a bet with a friend saying that the 10-Q must be wrong, because a lawyer must have copied/pasted Aerie Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AERI) disclosures, and the press release was correct, because that must have been reviewed by senior management. I lost that bet.

I also asked management last year a number of times what was the reason for the change in primary endpoint between the press release and the 10-Q, but I'm still waiting for an answer.

Only seven months later, when the April 27th press release was long forgotten, did OCUL sort of highlight the actual primary endpoint in its Q3:16 conference call.

On November 9, 2016, the company said:

"The primary endpoint is statistically superior reduction of intraocular pressure from baseline with OTX-TP compared to placebo at three diurnal time points at 2, 6, and 12 weeks following insertion. Importantly, the Phase 3 study design does not include a timolol comparator or validation arm, and does not have active or placebo eye drops administered in either arm. The comparator arm utilizes a non-drug eluting hydrogel-based intracanalicular insert."

The confusing language of "three" prompted one analyst to ask a clarification question. But I think that was the last time we heard about the new endpoint.

The Effect

I think the bait-and-switch worked. I have not been able to find a reference to the actual primary endpoint in sell-side reports. This week, I asked a number of analysts to send me their latest write-ups on the OTX-TP opportunity. This is what they have to say about the Phase 3 trial. I won't share the entire reports, and I'm not sure if I'm allowed to. This list is not complete but fairly representative.

Bank A :

"Phase 3 is currently recruiting. The study is designed to use a non-drug eluting hydrogel-based intracanalicular, no active comparator (timolol), nor does it require the administration of placebo eye drops in either study arm."

Bank B mentioned the Phase 3 in its February 2016 note last:

"Phase III Trial Design Allows For Maximal Chance Of Success For This Differentiated Asset."

It didn't notice the switch and never updated its assessment after the new primary endpoint was disclosed.

Bank C almost got it.

"Ongoing Phase 3 against Placebo Plug. Following its conversations with the FDA, Ocular initiated a Phase 3 study (NCT02914509) with OTX-TP compared with a placebo punctum vehicle plug in October 2016. The study is estimated to enroll approximately 550 patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension across 50 clinical sites. The primary efficacy endpoint will be the statistically superior reduction of IOP from baseline with OTX-TP compared to placebo plug at 2, 6, and 12 weeks. We note that this study design addresses the potential for dilution by placebo drops. As placebo patients may be off an active therapy, we believe the enrollment will exclude more severe patients, consistent with a patient population not on two or more drops. We anticipate data from this study in 1H18"

Zero % of analysts mention that the primary endpoint must be measured at multiple points in time! But 100% mention the placebo comparator.

The Reality

The difference in the two endpoints is tremendous. Whereas OTX-TP had a chance to meet the endpoint in OCUL's April 27 press release, because it got close to it during the Phase 2b, there is virtually no chance of hitting the actual primary endpoint in the trial now. I believe that is the reason why management tried to shift attention away from it.

For the Phase 3 glaucoma trial to be successful now, OTX-TP needs to show a ~5mmHg absolute reduction in IOP at all the 9 time points, and it needs to beat placebo.

Since they must win at ALL time points, we might as well look at the weakest data point on Slide 55 of its R&D slideshow (link above). Between days 30 and 60, OTX-TP barely touched the 5mmHg reduction limit even post hoc and even at the 8 AM time point, where reduction is greatest. Day 90 is very similar. Baseline IOP can be a full 2mmHg lower later in the day (Slide 28 below), and if you look on Slide 29, IOP lowering at the 4 PM time point was 1mmHg less for Rhopressa and 1.6mmHg less for Timolol vs. the reduction at the 8 AM time point. Therefore, it's virtually impossible to show the 8 AM magnitude reduction later in the day, unless the laws of nature reverse for OCUL. I don't see how OTX-TP could be reducing IOP by 5mmHg at 4 PM on Days 15, 45, and 90. Therefore, it's not rational to have "confidence" that this endpoint would be met.

If one claims that maybe a 3 or 4mmHg IOP reduction would still be "clinically significant," then beating placebo becomes an issue. In Inotek Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ITEK) placebo-controlled Phase 3, trabodenoson showed a 4.25mmHg reduction in IOP, and the trial failed because the product missed most of the endpoints.

Just like everyone else, I used to think that beating placebo was easy in a glaucoma trial. But ITEK has taught me the lesson, that you still need a potent drug to win on all nine time points. And, OTX-TP's efficacy pales in comparison to Travatan's 7-8mmHg because it uses a fraction of the dose. (I seem to remember that OCUL may have tried to put more drug into its plug but ran into size issues; I'm not 100% on that.)

Every analyst seems to be "confident" in the market potential of OTX-TP. I believe their confidence is based on incorrect assumptions. I think they were led to believe that the primary endpoint of the OTX-TP Phase 3 was already studied in the Phase 2b study. It wasn't, and OTX-TP would not have achieved the current endpoint in the Phase 2b trial, not even on a post-hoc basis. I think when sell side realizes that, in fact, OCUL needs to win on all nine time points, and they have been misled, they will have to change their minds.

The future Of Dextenza depends on off-label sales

Every analyst also assumes Dextenza sales many years into the future, yet everyone knows that pass-through reimbursement expires after max three years. I've asked the question many times, who will pay for the product in year 4, but I haven't received any answers yet.

I believe the company introduced its strategy on the Q4:16 call on March 10, 2017. This is what the company said:

"So on the C-code application itself, it's that non-insignificant threshold of price that needs to be established before they will even entertain it being in a C-code. And just to step back, what the government does is it puts together a pool of money for us -- for the medical community to use new and innovative products, so they're actually separating it. So this allows for people to get some experience with these really novel products before they figure out really where they want to place them in a J-code typesetting. So that's really what we want to have the physician community be able to take advantage of through the C-code process."

I will translate. This means the following: Once Dextenza gets approved, it will receive a C-code to be reimbursed in outpatient surgery centers, where cataract surgeries take place. "J-code typesetting" means usage in doctors' offices. OCUL wants to apply for a J-code to allow doctors to use the product in their offices. Except, Dextenza will not have any approved indications for the office typesetting. OCUL is banking on off-label revenue to produce sales after the C-code expires. The allergy indication failed; dry eye is an extremely expensive (or futile) program to execute. Regular companies apply for a J-code after their drug is approved (for in office use), but OCUL is talking about office-based use when it is not even on the horizon.

Furthermore, OCUL management used to claim over a year ago that if Dextenza has certain % utilization in the office-based setting vs. the surgical setting, then the C-code can be extended beyond the three years. I never verified this claim independently. But if it were true, that would give huge incentive to sales people to encourage office-based usage in order to extend the life of the surgical reimbursement piece. That would be against the law, especially in Medicare patients.

As a side note, I think the way OCUL characterized the purpose of the C-code program is misleading also. The government does not put money aside to allow doctors to figure out how they want to use new products in their offices but to help companies develop products that improve the standard of care in outpatient surgeries. Using confusing language such as "j-code typesetting," instead of simply "office," smells of obfuscation to me.

The bottom line is this: Dextenza reimbursement will stop after three years. If the company is successful in securing a J-code, which is not a simple question, any sales after year 3 will be off label. That is the company's stated strategy. It's hard to find another company who thinks this way.

Hydrogel Technology Worthless

I received a lot of flak for thinking that OCUL's technology is worthless. While it's a cool product, the financial reality is simple:

allergy indication failed

glaucoma indication will fail as I explained above

dry eye indication would require too much capital to develop

surgical indication reimbursement only lasts three years, not enough time to produce financial returns

Conclusion

Analysts are confident in the outcome of the OTX-TP glaucoma trial. I think they have been misled into believing that the Phase 3 trial's primary endpoint was studied and achieved in Phase 2b, when it was not, and did not. The actual primary endpoint is simply not achievable for a product OTX-TP's potency.

Analysts are also projecting many years of Dextenza sales, even though most of those would need to be off label. Why would anyone invest in a company that's banking on off-label sales as its main source of revenue?

We all understand that OCUL will need to raise money, and the banks do not want to upset management and lose their spot in line. I used to be an investment banker in one of the most intense groups for four years myself, so I get that bankers need to make a living also. However, at some point, someone needs to step back and re-evaluate what's reasonable and what's simply not.