Target: A Case Study In Organizational Stupidity

Target Throws In The Towel

Imagine it is July 12, 2040. Target Corporation (TGT) has just announced that it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, marking the end of the road for the struggling 78-year-old retailer. In retrospect, it is easy to see how this came to be. A string of managerial blunders in the late 2010s coupled with a stagnant corporate culture left the company paralyzed during an era of industry upheaval. As Amazon (AMZN) solidified its domination of affluent urban markets and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) moved aggressively to offer higher-quality products at low prices, Target found itself lacking a distinct competitive advantage.

Falling For A Value Trap

The above offers a vision of the future that looks increasingly likely, but a lot of investors do not appear to recognize the danger ahead. With a price-to-earnings ratio of just 10.6 and a dividend yield of 4.9 percent, Target stock only appears superficially cheap. A few recent articles on Seeking Alpha have touted Target’s status as a “dividend aristocrat” that has increased its payout for fifty straight years.

But since a company can suspend the dividend at any time and for any reason, buying a security just for that quarterly check and forgetting about the core business is incredibly foolhardy. Many prominent companies paid dividends for years or decades - until they stopped. Here I will examine Target’s recent struggles and describe why the core business is in serious trouble over the long term.

A Poisonous Culture

Jeff Bezos points out that for a mature company, almost all risk is internal to the firm, meaning that the company’s fate is in its own hands. Take for example Target’s bungled expansion into Canada. On paper, the Canadian offensive made a lot of sense. After all, many Canadians living near the border already shopped at the U.S. stores. When Target launched its invasion in 2013, it did so in blitzkrieg style, acquiring struggling discounter Zellers and converting its locations into Target stores.

Somewhere along the line, Target forgot about the complexity of distributing to a foreign country, which led to massive supply chain problems for Canadian stores. In a catastrophic mistake reminiscent of the Paul Bremer’s disbanding of the Iraqi Army, Target also fired all of Zellers’ employees, including many veteran managers. To cap it all, many Canadian customers were angered by the fact that prices were much higher than Target’s U.S. stores. By 2015, Target surrendered and shut down its 133 Canadian stores at a loss of over $2 billion.

How did such a seemingly easy international expansion go so horribly wrong? The failure of Target Canada was no accident, but rather entirely due to human error. Much of this behavior can likely be traced back to Target’s notoriously noxious culture. Like all big organizations, Target headquarters suffers from internal politicking and red tape.

But if media reports are to be believed, the bureaucracy in Minneapolis is particularly poisonous. An employee rant published in Gawker touched on the madness and stupidity pervading the company. Acknowledging this “post on a well-known blog,” then-Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Jones wrote on LinkedIn that “it was difficult for me to read” because “the truth hurts.”

No-Moat Businesses Get Squeezed Out

Another problem is that Target dropped the ball on both innovation and store-level execution. In years past, Target offered a distinctly differentiated experience as compared to Wal-Mart by providing upscale merchandise and fostering a hip image. That strategy proved a smashing success in the early days, but there are signs that it is unraveling. For one, Wal-Mart has clearly pulled ahead in the grocery game, which is critical for driving foot traffic and “one-stop” shopping.

Indeed, Target’s grocery woes are so bad that some analysts have suggested that it abandon perishables altogether. Wal-Mart has also made aggressive moves into apparel with its acquisition of Bonobos, Moosejaw, Shoebuy.com, and Modcloth.com. This strikes at the heart of Target’s brand, which has long relied on its “cheap chic” image.

The centerpiece of Target’s plan to reignite growth, which focuses on expanding into urban centers and college towns, is also an extremely risky maneuver. In an earlier time, this would have made sense because Target has traditionally appealed to younger and more affluent consumers. The problem now is that Amazon is well on its way to domination of this segment. The goal of lightning-fast delivery works best in a city, and a recent survey found that Prime membership has surpassed 70 percent among the Millennial generation.

Like the department stores which fell to the big box onslaught, Target now occupies a vanishing middle ground because it failed to adapt its business model. Amazon has made serious inroads with Target’s core demographic, and Wal-Mart is now redoubling its efforts to control the low end. Between these two giants, it is hard to see how Target can even maintain relevance, let alone reestablish a competitive advantage.

Valuation

One word explains why Target's valuation can continue falling: margins. Target achieved an operating margin last year of 7.2 percent, well above Wal-Mart's 4.7 percent margin and more than double Amazon's 3.1 percent. Usually, we like to see high margins, but in retail, it can be a vulnerability if the business loses its economic moat.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is a prime example of how a low-valued company can go even lower when margins crumble. Back in 2012, BBBY was valued at less than 13 times earnings, well below the market as a whole. At the time, the company operated with a 16 percent margin and raked in nearly $1 billion in net income. I almost could not resist buying shares just because the stock looked so cheap, but I am glad that I never pulled the trigger.

Margins deteriorated to 9.3 percent in 2016 despite a large increase in revenue, and as a result, net income plunged to $685 million. Even though BBBY bought back a huge amount of stock and instituted a dividend for the first time, the company has lost more than half its value over the past five years. The P/E ratio now sits below 7 because the business is contracting, not growing.

If we accept that Target's competitive position is deteriorating (as I have argued), then it will be very difficult for the company to maintain margins and its current valuation. Indeed, brick-and-mortar stores everywhere are struggling to maintain their earning power in the face of lost sales and the need for big capital investments just to stay in the game.

Jeff Bezos himself put it best:

Your margin is my opportunity.

Conclusion

I have to give credit to CEO Brian Cornell, who has certainly fought a heroic battle to turn around the company. Many of his improvements are on the right track, but more often than not such efforts have failed to save struggling retailers. When asked in 2005 about Eddie Lampert’s effort to reinvigorate Sears (SHLD) and Kmart, Warren Buffett offered a prescient insight:

Eddie is a very smart guy but putting Kmart and Sears together is a tough hand. Turning around a retailer that has been slipping for a long time would be very difficult. Can you think of an example of a retailer that was successfully turned around?

Many people accuse my generation of being raised in a culture where “everyone is a winner.” Unfortunately, many investors have deluded themselves into thinking that the future of retail is one where everybody gets to have a trophy. That is simply not going to happen. The reality is that many chains around today will cease to exist in the coming years. I hope for the sake of many livelihoods that Brian Cornell succeeds, but I would not bet my money on a retailer that has so transparently fallen behind.