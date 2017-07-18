This Targeted Dividend Champion Has Begun Its Turnaround

A turnaround appears in the making, and the dip is bringing us closer to a buy point.

Target has been the target of both competitors and frustrated investors lately.

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive free instant text message trade alerts and email alerts which often produce lower entry price points and higher yield and income.

Struggling Retailer Begins To See Light At The End Of The Tunnel

A few weeks ago, investors in the retail sector were all in the doldrums as their retail sector stocks kept reporting lower sales in relation to comparable quarters last year.

After Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced it intended to take over Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), food retailers like Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) got knocked down several pegs, by more than 17% in one day alone.

Target (NYSE:TGT) came under attack as well since it participates in the food space, too. Though its share of the food market is very small, investors took the opportunity to unload shares on the news of this additional competition.

Not even a week later, Amazon announced a new program called Prime Wardrobe which will allow consumers to order several items in several sizes and colors, at once. They'll be receiving free shipping on their order and free return shipping on those items that didn't fit or were judged the wrong color.

Since Target derives a lot of revenue and profits from its apparel lines, its stock price came under additional fire. Investors, wrongly, in my opinion, came to the erroneous conclusion that if Amazon comes into your space, you're automatically marked for extinction.

I went into more detail on this in "Target Has Been Targeted". Readers had a lot to say on either side of this issue, with 377 comments to date.

Not Taking It Lying Down

Just a few days after absorbing this latest broadside, Target shot back with an announcement that it was launching a dozen new in-house apparel lines and home décor product categories to spark consumer excitement, bring consumers back into the stores and kick start sales once again.

These new lines would include these four to start:

A New Day

Goodfellow & Co.

Joy Lab

Project 62

In addition, it was beginning the process of renovating a good many of its stores to bring more of a boutique, small store feel to the consumer. In another line of defense, it'd be working to streamline its e-commerce effort making it easier and more enjoyable for consumers to shop online.

We went further into detail in "Target's New Brands Makeover: Newly Attractive Or Lipstick On A Pig?". In it, I made the case that these positive changes being put into effect by a forward-thinking management could sow the seeds of a future turnaround for the company. I posited that if we allowed investor frustration and panic to do its magic for us by pushing the stock down further to the $45.00 per share range, we'd be able to add a Dividend Champion and a retailer to our publicly demonstrated Fill-The-Gap Portfolio. Read it for further color.

On the day I wrote the earlier piece, because shares had fallen so far, and also because the company had just increased its dividend by 3.33%, the current yield had climbed to 4.9%.

The average yield has been just 3.1% for the past four years. Buying at the current yield point would convey a 58% increase in annual income:

4.9% - 3.1% = 1.8%

1.8%/3.1% = 58% increase in income

Over the last four years, the dividend has increased from $.43 quarterly to $.62 for an increase of 44%. This occurred even in the face of the stolen credit card info debacle that painted the company very poorly for lack of security measures. The company was considered persona non grata for quite some time. Sales suffered but eventually recovered as consumer confidence was eventually restored. The bathroom policy caused another stir and the company lost sales once again to consumers who voted to shop elsewhere with their dollars. It's been a rocky period on many fronts to say the least.

Turnaround Comes Sooner Than Expected

I opined in the earlier articles that perhaps we'd have an opportunity to benefit from a stock price 10% lower than what existed at that time due to continuing investor pessimism as regards the retail space, and with Target in particular. I demonstrated that that lower price, around $45.00 per share, would give us an entry yield of 5.51%.

On Thursday, July 13, 2017, Target Corporation updated its guidance as a result of improved traffic and sales trends through the first two months of the quarter.

The retailer said it now expects to report a "modest" increase in Q2 comparable sales.

Target also anticipates reporting Q2 EPS above the high end of its previous guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15 vs. $1.06 consensus.

Full results are due to be disclosed on August 16 in its next (2017) quarterly earnings report.

CEO Brian Cornell said:

"The launch of Cloud Island in May was a success, and our team will be rolling out four more exclusive brands across Home and Apparel in the next few months, in support of our plan to launch 12 new brands by the end of 2018. We are also pleased with initial results of the Twin Cities rollout of Target Restock, providing next-day delivery of a shopping-cart-sized shipment from an assortment of more than 10,000 essential items."

The Clouds Begin To Lift

MINNEAPOLIS - (BUSINESS WIRE) Target Corporation today updated its guidance for second quarter 2017 comparable sales and earnings per share ((NYSEARCA:EPS)). As a result of improved traffic and sales trends through the first two months of the quarter, Target is now expecting to report a modest increase in its second quarter comparable sales. In addition, the Company now expects to report second quarter GAAP and Adjusted EPS above the high end of its previous guidance range of $0.95 to $1.15. Both GAAP and Adjusted EPS are expected to reflect a 5 to 9 cent benefit driven by the net tax effect of the Company's global sourcing operations. In addition, GAAP EPS is expected to reflect 2 to 3 cents of pressure related to the unfavorable resolution of tax matters. Target plans to report its second quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, August 16. Target's recent progress reinforces our confidence and commitment to our strategy as we build an even better Target for tomorrow. Following better-than-expected results in the first quarter, we've seen additional, broad-based improvement in traffic and category sales trends in the second quarter, despite continued challenges in the competitive environment" said Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target. "Our team is energized and focused on enhancing and modernizing the Target shopping experience, and our guests are responding. Source: Business Wire

Target's Advantages

Some investors don't appreciate the increased margins that Target can attain by launching in-house brands. If you think back to the days of intense competition in the consumer electronics stores, companies like Crazy Eddy and others made sure that the manufacturers branded their VCRs and other hot appliances of the day with model numbers and features particular to their store only. This kept consumers from being able to easily shop and compare items between competing stores and allowed each store to improve their profit margins.

A similar principle is at work here for Target. It's contracting and outsourcing production of specific styles to be made solely for it. If a shopper is excited about these new styles, they can't go shopping elsewhere to find a better price. If Target prices its house-brands appropriately, it can super-charge both higher sales growth and higher profit margins. Those higher margins will fall to the bottom line.

Target recently announced a same-day delivery platform. The project is currently being tested only in the Twin Cities, but management says it has posted promising results. Amazon, minus the drones, has a difficult time accomplishing same day delivery in smaller, rural areas in which it does not have a distribution center. Target on the other hand simply needs a store in the area and it can do it. With over 1,800 stores, this is eminently doable for it and makes distribution possible.

Strategy Session

Target's share price popped $3.13 per share, or 6.15% in pre-market trading on Thursday in response to the surprise report of good sales increases, to $54.00 per share.

After the euphoria is over, it may settle back as investors return to a "show me" attitude. In hopes of seeing this pullback, we're leaving our target price on Target at $45.00 per share.

To examine the possible scenarios for taking an entry position, I turn to the Real Time Portfolio Tracker to assist me.

I'm 100% focused on hitting singles and doubles at this point in my investing journey. The home runs, though, can come in the form of increasing dividend yields and income on the order of 58% or more as demonstrated earlier. You can read more on how this is done in my recent article "Waste Not, Want Not."

In the rectangular red box, we've highlighted the price compression suffered by investors who bought at last year's highs. Their loss from that point till today equals 32.46% on paper if they still hold their shares, even in view of Thursday's good news bump-up in price. Column L, circled in green, reveals the dividend yield they received of just 3.03%.

If investors bought at today's price, a 100 share position would cost only $5,358 compared to the $7,933 paid by investors at the highs. This difference of $2,575 is indicated in the Capital Gain/Loss column to the right, highlighted in red.

If Target's price contracts further to our target price (pun intended) of just $45 per share, we'll pay only $4,500 for our 100 shares. If prices simply return to today's price level reflecting the turnaround we anticipate, our position will give us a 19.07% capital gain, or $858, as shown in the right-most column.

Most importantly to us, should we succeed in buying shares at our target price, column L tells me that the yield we will achieve on this purchase will be 5.51% (circled in green) compared to the 3.03% received by last year's buyers and 4.63% achieved by today's buyers.

Which would you choose: 3.03%, 4.63% or 5.51%?

Since I never let the markets dictate how much income I will earn from my positions, I'll take the 5.51%, thank you.

Had those earlier investors not overpaid for their positions and exercised patience with us, perhaps they would have saved themselves that capital loss. They would also have more money to invest at cheaper prices today and bought even larger amounts of shares and income if they chose.

As you can see the tracker allows us to play "what if" games and strategize a possible purchase at an ever better, lower entry price.

If we hold off and don't buy our first entry position till the stock price falls to $45.00 per share, it'll cost us just $4,500.00 for the position. And the new dividend of $2.48 will give us a starting yield of 5.51%.

Compare this 5.51% yield to what buyers received last year at the highs:

5.51% - 3.03% = 2.48%

2.48% / 3.03% = 81.8% more income

Which yield would you prefer, 3.03% or 5.51%?

Exercising patience and waiting for additional weakness in the retail sector to drive shares to us at the price we wish to pay will gain us 81.8% more income than that received by last year's buyer of those same shares in Target at the highs.

Adding TGT to the portfolio will give us further diversification to our holdings; we have no pure retailer in the portfolio at present. It will continue to balance income and grow portfolio income yet again. And the portfolio will be fortified further with a solid dividend grower.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.30% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,034.

Here is how we focus on the growth of income in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio:

FTG Annual Dividend Income

FTG Close 7-3-17

Your Takeaway

If you're in the markets and in a particular company long enough, over a long period of time, you'll see your stock take a beating for one reason or another. It may be due to a company falling behind their competitors. Perhaps they are not innovating fast enough.

Perhaps their products or services have fallen out of favor. Remember when companies like MySpace withered when more innovative companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) came on the scene?

Maybe your company hasn't kept up to date with the fast-paced changes in technology. Maybe their databases have come under attack and scared weary consumers away (Sound familiar?).

In this case, the stock price has suffered due to a slowing of sales in retail in general, and up until recently, a greater slowing in its stores, in particular.

This was then compounded by a competitor's attack first on its grocery business and then on its apparel lines.

Target is now taking the battle to its competitors by refreshing its stores, rejuvenating its physical plant, layout, and the introduction of important new brands to reinvigorate consumer excitement.

Thursday's announcement brought investors hope that the anticipated turnaround was upon us, sooner than many postulated, including me.

If you believe that a solid turnaround is now in the making, you may wish to consider an entry point that will serve your income needs and get you a lot more income than buyers received at the 52-week highs. Being both a value and dividend growth investor allows me to focus on these possibilities. What will you do?

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

For a few more days, we're offering a free two-week trial to our premium newsletter subscription.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions. Have you been burned by your previous Target investment? Please share with us in the comment section below if you believe that we are now beginning to see the start of the promised turnaround? Will you take a flyer on Target at lower prices to attain a higher margin of safety and a higher starting dividend yield?

If you'd like to receive immediate notification whenever I write new content, simply click the "follow" button at the top of this article next to my picture or at the bottom of the article, then click "Follow in real time."

As part of our premium subscription program, all subscribers receive a free Portfolio Income Tracker to track income production in the subscriber portfolio and stay focused on income production in their own portfolio. To learn more about this premium service, see Retirement: One Dividend At A Time.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MO, ED, VZ, CTL, MAIN, ARCC, RAI, VGR, EPR, O, SUI, OHI, WPC, GOV, GEO, RMR, SO, CLDT, DIN, IRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.