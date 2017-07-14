Williams-Sonoma In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - June Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (MSFT) for apple tree, Target (TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why I project dividend growth to be 8% over the next 5 years.

I consider WSM a strawberry stock within my Garden Portfolio. Much like strawberries, the yield begins modestly, between 2.5% and 4%, but experiences modest growth each subsequent season, due to DGRs at 7-15%. The current yield of WSM is 3.36% and it is a Dividend Contender, having raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

WSM has DGRs of 5.8% 1 year, 8.3% 3 year, 17.2% 5 year, and 17.1% 10 year. The 1 year DGR does fall outside of my definition of a strawberry stock, but for now I will treat the most recent raise as an anomaly until further evidence of a trend can be seen. I also find it useful to compare these DGRs to one another to get a sense of any acceleration or slowdown with the DGRs. The 5/10 year DGR ratio is essentially 1 as there was little change between them. The 3/10 year DGR ratio does show a dramatic deceleration to 0.49, meaning the dividend over the last 3 years has grown at a pace of only 49% of its 10 year DGR. This paired with the 1 year DGR indicates any coming dividend growth is unlikely to reach the heights of the 5 and 10 year DGRs.

I will often look at the 5 year historic yield of a stock in comparison to its current yield as a form of determining valuation. As mentioned before the current yield is 3.36%, while the 5 year average yield is 2.16%. For the yield to drop that low, the stock price would have to climb to over $72. This discrepancy looks to be a combination of dividend growth outpacing share appreciation and an undervalued stock. Another metric I'll compare to its historic average is the payout ratio. WSM has a current EPS payout ratio of 45.4% and its average over the last ten years has been 40.3%, if the outlier payout of 171% in 2009 is removed. Even with the increasing ratio, WSM can comfortably pay and raise their dividend, albeit, probably closer to actual earnings growth.

Speaking of earnings growth, WSM's 9.0% of the last 5 years was solid, but was still below the 5 year DGR of 17.2%. This does partially explain the move higher that the payout ratio has experienced. DGRs that nearly double earnings growth are unsustainable, even with WSM's low payout ratio. Looking at the future, earnings are expected to grow at 6.7% over the next 3 years. Revenues are anticipated to be one of the driving forces behind this growth as they're projected to expand from $5.2 billion in January 2018 to $5.4 billion and $5.6 billion in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

One last metric I'll work into my estimates is the debt to equity ratio. WSM sports a D/E of only 0.04, therefore debt levels should have virtually no impact on dividend growth for the foreseeable future. Combining all of the data I've listed, a DGR of 8% over the next 5 years is reasonable to me. This would equate to $9.21 per share for a payback of 20% in 5 years. With reinvested dividends, each 5 shares will generate an additional share by July 2022.

WSM has experienced a bit of a deceleration with its recent DGRs and a payout ratio that has crept above the recent average. Among the bright spots for WSM are the earnings growth estimates and the incredibly low debt levels. While I expect the DGR to slow over its 5 year average, WSM will be able to continue to increase its dividend in the high single digits. Further good news is WSM looks to be undervalued at this level with its yield abnormally high. This positive analysis compels me to do deeper research for potential investment. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, TGT, T, O, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.