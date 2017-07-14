The Most Important Metric Is Improving: What This Means For The S&P 500

What is the next move in the S&P 500? Higher or Lower?

Real Aggregate Earnings is also a very important recession indicator with almost 100% accuracy in the past

Real Aggregate Earnings is one of the most important economic metrics for the S&P 500 & it is improving

Overview:

Real Aggregate Earnings, or the total number of dollars earned in the economy, is one of the most important metrics when looking at overall economic health and it is has a very strong correlation S&P 500 returns. Specifically, the two year total return for the S&P 500 has over an 80% correlation to the directional change in Real Aggregate Earnings. For this article I will use SPY, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF, in the analysis.

Many investors, economists and talking heads look at 'average hourly earnings' that is reported alongside the unemployment rate each month for a gauge on wage growth in the economy. Typically, the story is if average hourly earnings (AHE) increases in the report, that is bullish and the S&P 500 should go up; if AHE decreases, that is a bearish indicator for the market.

I will explain briefly why this is the most useless and misleading indicator in economics and why Real Aggregate Earnings is not only a better metric, but why it is likely one of the most important metrics for overall economic health and the total returns of the S&P 500 or overall stock market.

After the quick distinction between AHE and Real Aggregate Earnings, I will show the strong correlation between Real Aggregate Earnings and the S&P 500 and what this may mean for the next move in the market.

Real Aggregate Earnings: Source: (Bureau of Labor Statistics | BLS)

Real Aggregate Earnings Vs. 'Average Hourly Earnings':

Average Hourly Earnings:

Average hourly earnings has two components: earnings and hours worked. To get average hourly earnings you divide earnings by hours. Given how this is calculated, if you shrink the denominator, hours worked, then the equation for average hourly earnings increases. Surely less hours is a negative sign but given the math, a decrease in hours worked would push up average hourly earnings.

It is also possible for earnings to go down, and hours worked to go down, but average hourly earnings to go up.

For example, if someone earned 100 dollars and worked 10 hours, average hourly earnings would be 10 dollars. On year later, if the same person earned 95 dollars and worked 9 hours than average hourly earnings would be 10.55 dollars, a 55% increase. Although this individual has 5 less dollars, in this scenario, both wages and hours down, shows an increase in average hourly earnings. Given this fact, this number is highly misleading and should be avoided in favor of Real Aggregate Earnings.

Real Aggregate Earnings:

Using data published by the BLS the first Friday of every month in the Employment Situation report and inflation data, it is possible to calculate the aggregate earned dollars in the economy each month. Given that wages and income are the drivers of the economy (GDP = 70% consumption), this has tremendous predictive power for future growth.

Buy multiplying average hourly earnings * average weekly hours * 52, we can arrive at the average annual earnings for employed people.

This number then needs to be multiplied by the total number of employed people and that gives us aggregate dollars earned by employed people. Adjust this for inflation and you can see what the real growth of dollars earned in the economy.

Real Aggregate Earnings, as shown in the first chart, has a strong forecasting record for recessions. When looking at the chart below, when Real Aggregate Earnings turns negative, indicating less money earned vs. last year, nearly each time a recession occurred. This makes sense, less money earned translates to lower spending, or negative growth; a recession. Interestingly, when the growth rate gets very close to zero, but does not cross into negative territory, a soft patch in the economy was the result but never a recession. This further supports this metric as one of the most predictive measures of economic growth and the direction of the stock market.

Real Aggregate Earnings Growth: Source: (BLS)

Real Aggregate Earnings & S&P 500 Returns:

Adjusting Aggregate Earnings for inflation using CPI, or headline inflation, is a highly accurate predictor of total economic growth and recessions. Interestingly, but not all that surprising, is that if you adjust Aggregate Earnings for Rent inflation instead of headline CPI, you get a much better predictor of discretionary spending and S&P 500 returns.

Adjusting for headline CPI is a better recession indicator, and adjusting for Rent CPI is a better indicator for the stock market. Housing is a huge cost for households and the headline CPI does not do a good job of capturing the true increase in the cost of living. Rent inflation does a better job of measuring the increase in the average persons cost of living.

Real Aggregate Earnings - Rent CPI: Source: (BLS)

Below is a chart of Real Aggregate Earnings (Rent Inflation) and the two year total return for SPY. The correlation is very strong between the S&P 500 return and the direction of change in Real Aggregate Earnings.

Source: (BLS, YCharts)

This metric accurately predicted what was a flat to weak market from late 2014 to the end of 2016. The SPY started to reverse after the election in 2016 but what is interesting is that so have Real Aggregate Earnings. Perhaps there is validity to the stock market rally beyond animal spirits.

I have not yet changed my stance on the economy because Real Aggregate Earnings growth is still uncomfortably low and this will likely result in weaker growth than many are expecting.

Also, the recent data is also subject to revisions over the next few months so it is still entirely possible that the recent upward inflection could be revised away.

Despite my view for slower than expected growth for a long period of time and my bullishness on bonds, this recent inflection in that data cannot be ignored.

I still feel growth and inflation will continue to slow that will result in lower interest rates. For this reason I am very long bonds with the expectations for lower rates to come over the next ~12 months.

I also am kicking the tires on revising my stance of the market, specifically the S&P 500. There have been many times that both the S&P 500 and bonds have gone up, such as 2014 where TLT, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, was up 20%+ and SPY was up 13% on the year.

The way I am expressing my recent increase in bullishness while still remaining cautious and long bonds is to increase the beta of my equity exposure. I am keeping the nominal exposure the same but increasing the beta of that exposure.

For example, lets say I have a 50% allocation to stocks. 25% is in low volatility dividend stocks, and 25% is in higher volatility stocks. I would keep the total exposure the same, at 50% but I would shift more weight to the higher volatility stocks.

This will allow me to share in more upside should the market follow the tight correlation above. However by not increasing my nominal exposure to equities and remaining long bonds, I still have protection should this metric reverse course and the market drop.

The best case scenario is to have both stocks and bonds rise like 2014, which seems very possible in this environment.

Source: (BLS)

The next move for the S&P 500 has a higher probability of being up. Remaining long bonds can hedge against this exposure should the market drop.

Conclusion:

With Real Aggregate Earnings increasing, the stock market has a higher change of going up given the historical correlation.

Due to the low nominal level of wage growth, around 1.5% on a smoothed basis, growth will continue to fall short of 2% which should cause bonds to rise as well.

I would recommend remaining long bonds, keep nominal equity exposure the same, but increase the beta of your equity exposure to capture more potential upside while remaining hedged.

