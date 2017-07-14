Is Citigroup Really That Much Worse?

Where is Citigroup now and where is it going?

The banks performance over the most recent decade has left a lot to be desired.

Citigroup is trading at a very modest price to book multiple compared to other major U.S. banks.

Citigroup (C) has the worst reputation among the major U.S. banks. It came close to blowing itself up too many times. Consequently it is the lowest priced on a simple price to book ratio comparison between major U.S. banks. Banking stocks do have my attention and last week I admitted to liking pretty much every major U.S. bank in The Next Fang Is JWCB.

Citigroup is potentially the most undervalued as it is least favored by investors but benefits from a potential expansion of net margins just like its peers. In an article earlier this year, Buy Big Banks, I've discussed the major banks returns on equity during two periods. One is from 1999 when the Financial Services Modernization Act repealed part of the Glass-Steagall Act of 1933, and the other is after Dodd-Frank was implemented on July 21, 2010.



Over the prior period returns on equity ranged from 11% to 22%:



C Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Over the second period returns on equity ranged between 5% and 12.5%.



C Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Regulation has a huge impact on bank profitability. The FT published an article June 14 about swap spreads saying:



Market measures of bank balance sheet constraints have moved markedly since the release of the Treasury’s report on financial regulation on Monday, suggesting some investors may be beginning to price in an easier regulatory environment for banks.



Citigroup initiated a large buyback and offers a shareholders yield of about 10%. Moreover, if I’m correct the shares are actually undervalued. If regulation is loosened these programs can be substantially increased and shareholders can expect management to quickly re-optimize the balance sheet.



Citigroup has been the worst performer among its peers during the regulated period that situation wasn’t mirrored during the more advantageous decade between 1999 and 2010. In fact the firm was crushing it until the financial crisis and the house came down.





If you look at the equity to asset ratio it was running with, it looks like a miracle Citigroup is still here.

I left out Bank of America (BAC) because it spiked up really hard after '08, screwing up the readability of the data.



If we look where Citigroup is today, the picture looks quite different. The company now has the more conservative asset to shareholder ratio among the big four while it's JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFM) that are running more aggressive balance sheets this time around.



C Assets To Shareholder Equity (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Citigroup certainly does not have a history of best managed financial institution but that seems to be discounted by the market given its substantially lower price to book value. C Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The bank also looks quite attractive on a net interest income to market cap basis.

C Net Interest Income (Annual) data by YCharts



Summary

Citigroup does not have the best track record in recent history and as with all banks there is that ever present threat of a blow up. I am tempted to venture into the industry because the banks are currently churning out cash and are also set to expand their profits significantly if interest rates rise or the regulatory burden is decreased.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.