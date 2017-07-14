Portfolio Review: Q2 2017 Stability Amid Adventures

This quarter has been far more about the purpose of the portfolio and less about building the portfolio.

This quarter has been far more about the purpose of the portfolio and less about building the portfolio. Mid-May the portfolio reached all time highs, but since, the portfolio balance has dropped significantly. Keeping the larger picture in mind has been a very good thing. I have not found this balance frightening and (for better or worse!) have taken very little action.

One of my first actions in April was a donation of shares of Parkland Fuel TSX:PKI or (OTCPK:PKIUF) and Manulife Financial (MFC). They were chosen because they had the highest capital gains in the open account and, at the time, both seemed to be topping. The financial contact of one of the charities the funds were donated to mentioned when they informed me the funds were received (around mid-May - these things take time) and that receiving the lump-sum at this time of year was perfect timing for them as they move into their slow summer giving season and the financial crunch begins. As I move towards mostly annual giving, instead of monthly giving for as many charities as I can, being counter-cyclical in my giving helps them as well as me.

Since RSP and tax season and muck about with the portfolio anyway, it is a good time for me to make these sort of decisions and watch for trimming opportunities during the "sell in May and go away" season. For Parkland Fuel, donating and thereby trimming the holding has been a good decision, capturing some fantastic gains before a gradual decline, but Manulife has been reaching towards 52-week highs again. I hope you do not understand this as saying that I wish I had not donated the MFC shares, as that is not at all the case. It is just extra nice when it also seems like good timing for a trim. Manulife shares had become 6.44% of my portfolio in March, and with the gains, it seemed like an appropriate time to bring the share countdown to something more reasonable. Manulife has also been a stock on which I have written put options and trimming the holding from substantially out-sized to middle-of-the-pack leaves me the opportunity to write puts on it again, so it was a good choice, all-around.

I have discussed the benefits of donating shares several times, so I will not go into detail again, but basically one avoids the capital gains tax thereby donating pre-instead of post-tax dollars, meanwhile receiving a regular donation receipt for the market value of the donation at time of donation, and the dividend tax credit for any dividends received during the time the shares were held. A win-win situation. Last year, I donated BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares, and later repurchased them (and a few more), averaging up substantially for future tax considerations. These types of tax avoidance strategies can be very effective, especially when planned and executed over many years.

If you have noticed I have not been writing or commenting on SA much, there are only positive reasons. I am very well and have been taking advantage of the opportunity that my restored health and freedom from employment affords to visit family, help out friends, and serve the community. In April, I got to play on a friend's ranch in Eastern Alberta, helping them move back to the original homestead leaving room for the next generation to take over the larger ranch-house. It was a blast-from-the-past being on a working ranch during calving season, as I grew up on a mostly self-sufficient dairy. In May, my siblings and I surprised my mother for her already passed 75th birthday (she was off in Cozumel!) and I had a fabulous few weeks seeing my family in person. We are spread across Canada and spend many hours on the phone, but usually get to visit only once a year.

I then spent a week in June volunteering with Mennonite Disaster Service building three houses in the wake of the devastating fire in Fort McMurray, Alberta. The picture shows the burned out trees behind one of the foundation/basements we worked on, but the forests are greening again. Whole neighborhoods were leveled, and houses were going up on only about one-quarter of the empty lots, in my estimation. There are years of rebuilding to go. Our thoughts are with those who are currently fighting fires or evacuated from the BC interior and California and other areas battling wildfires. I love construction work but rarely get the opportunity.

Most recently, I spent ten days working in the kitchen at a kid's summer camp. It was a fabulous adventure in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, getting the opportunity to sample the zipline, climbing walls, archery, splashing in the river in addition to the 12 hour days working in the kitchen! They are still short-handed and I am booked in to volunteer for two more weeks this summer! Though my husband is a tad jealous of my adventures, and I would definitely rather he join me, his temperament and health issues are more suited to quiet weeks at home and the office. Yes, those are ski goggles - very helpful to chop 10 lb or more of onions!

After all of this, I have to buckle myself back down into an office chair for a couple weeks before running off to the join the circus (kid's camp) again. I must admit that my comfy office is far less attractive and interesting than it was before. This afternoon will be spent weeding at a friend's garden and I have a wall climbing date with my daughter for tomorrow! I am quite certian I can productively work-avoid the entire summer away!

So...how did the portfolio do while I was otherwise occupied?

Contributions happened as planned and expected, with 15% extra and totaled 1.24% of the portfolio.

Dividends experienced a big boost from the Costco (NASDAQ:COST) special dividend, coming in 27.38% higher than last quarter. This great, but will make next quarter look bad! Without the Costco dividend factored in, the dividends still grew a generous 14.97% as the tax refund gets invested. This a 51.28% increase over Q2 2016. Dividends came in at 0.82% of the portfolio. I target approximately 0.75% per quarter (3% annually) so this quarter was very appropriate.

Option income was significantly down compared to previous quarters, representing a paltry 0.24% gain for the portfolio. This was not necessarily just because I was distracted and otherwise occupied. The markets seemed less stable this quarter and I was seeing less opportunities in the Canadian stocks on which I often write options. Summer dips may change next quarter's results if I am bold (and paying attention) enough to take advantage of them.

Normally, I keep only one contract going at a time on a US company, as I am working on building my USD margin account just with option income, not exchanging any currency and adding cash to that account. The one option I did write, mid-May, was a put option on Enbridge (ENB) for January 2018 for $54 which gives me an ACB of $50.98. Despite the fact that the share price has fallen since writing that, I am still happy with the contract, and will be okay purchasing the shares at that price, or just getting the premium. There is a lot of time between now and then.

I have a MasterCard (MA) $110 and an AltaGas TSX:ALA or (OTCPK:ATGFF) $34 both expiring next week July 21st. The MA, which was 'in the money' when I wrote it back in February, will very likely expire worthless. As likely as the MA one is to expire, I am just as likely to get put the ALA shares. With an ACB of $27.70, I will not be too disappointed. This represents a small averaging-up for my current holding. Who knows, if the WGL acquisition starts to look positive and market sentiment on this stock improves, some of the shares I am putting on now might just become the ones I will trim as a donation next spring...meanwhile I'm receiving the nice dividend and corresponding dividend tax credit.

The growth portion this quarter was an extremely small capital loss of 0.11%.

In all, the total return of the portfolio for Q2 2017, was 0.94%.

To keep perspective, that rather pathetic 0.94% is more money than I have ever made from employment, and I remain free to continue my adventures (frugally, of course) and continue as my main purpose to make my husband's sacrificially-earned income the most valuable it can be.

As I look ahead, there is likely more volatility over the summer. Though most of my holdings are rather typical dividend-growth investments, with a few growth oriented names, there are several holdings that I am more concerned about. For the most part my strategy has been to buy quality companies and just gradually, over time as more funds become available, buy more. A few purchases of more-of-the-same were made and the current portfolio looks like this:

As usual, I have looked to see if any of my holdings have issues that seem systemic or insurmountable and are unlikely to provide me my targeted return of about 9% on average per year. There are two that are giving me some concern: RioCan REIT TSX:REI.UN or (OTCPK:RIOCF) and Tourmaline Oil TSX:TOU or (OTCPK:TRMLF). It is tempting to sell these just to have more ready cash to invest for a summer dip, but I have not made that decision yet.

RioCan seems to be going nowhere as a company, though they have de-levered somewhat. They have been hurt significantly with the rest of the retail oriented sector. However, despite the share price being down so much, I still have modest gains with the dividend income factored in. With a 5.82% dividend, I have not been in a rush to walk away. Looking at the price chart, that has not been a smart decision. But with the stock perched on its 50-week moving average and hitting 52 week lows, I am not running for the exit here.

Actually, I am a little tempted to repurchase some of the shares I sold at the end of April, which was a little more than half of my holding. (I used those funds to buy CN Rail (CNI).)

Tourmaline was purchased as a shorter-term (year or so) oil trade on the dip in February. It has not worked out and I am down 12%. As it is a very small holding (barely one-quarter of my largest) the dollar value of the loss is not concerning. Eventually I will look for an exit point, especially if another opportunity clamors for the cash.

With my summer adventures, I am more grateful than ever for the stability of a dividend-growth approach and I expect to spend very little time portfolio gazing over the next few months.

