Hope For The Best, Prepare For The Worst And Pay Attention To The Rest

On one hand, the trend is your best friend. On the other hand, don't fight the Fed.

What if none of the bills/reforms the market expects will materialize? Will the market go up even then???

On one hand, this market is different. On the other, until when and for how long can it be different?

I must admit that this market (SPY, DIA, QQQ) is something that I haven't witnessed during my 30-year of activity within and around the capital markets. This market is going up regardless - and in many cases as a result - of any negative event/thing that happens along its way. Nothing matters.

If things were so great, I would accept that kind of market. But since we have a couple of "minor issues" (see list hereinafter), I can't help out wondering if there isn't a secret team/bureau that sits somewhere (perhaps inside Mar-a-Lago?) that pumps endless amount of money into the market and doesn't allow it to fall? I apologize, "fall" is a way too strong word to be using; let's use correct instead - just a tiny bit - something in the range of 5-10%, assuming this is still allowed?

I get that earnings are supposed to be getting a boost out of the tax reform, but in case you haven't noticed, even the healthcare (XLV) bill - allegedly the easiest (to pass) of them all - seems to be stock. I mean this is a bill that basically everybody (from both sides of the aisle) agrees that is needed; it's only the details and nuances that need to be fine-tuned. Yet, it's still far from being a done deal, and we are almost six months since inauguration date.

My question is: If the easiest of them all is a tough cookie, how can the market build such a great momentum based on a reform that surely will be much more difficult to pass through the house?

The really funny (or sad) thing is that the fate of the healthcare bill doesn't really matter. If you look closely at the market, you'll realize that on days the healthcare bill is presented or discussed, the market is moving up. On days the bill seems to be stuck and gets lots of resistance, the market also moves up. This is just one of many events/things that cause me to scratch my head. Seriously, it doesn't matter anymore if the news are positive or negative. As long as there are news, the market finds a reason to cheer and more up.

Let me touch upon a short list of "minor issues" that are part of our lives over the last couple of days/weeks/months:

North Korea/ICBM >>> No doubt this will get solved diplomatically, right?

Russia/probe-collusion and (potentially new) sanctions >>> This is nothing; the meeting with Putin went great and this is what really counts!

Qatar/Gulf region ongoing tension/sanctions >>> The MAGA (Make Ammunition Great Again) deal with Saudi Arabia already been signed so who cares?

Syria/war >>> An alleged ceasefire at the South-West region will move the attention from the other 95% of the area where the battle continues.

Iran/nuclear program and sanctions??? It does try, doesn't it? As long as it doesn't burn US flags and/or images of the president, we can let it off.

Fed's monetary tightening stance >>> Three rate hikes in six months and financial conditions keep getting loose.

Major central banks (Fed, ECB, BoE) scaling back from their "free money to all" agenda >>> Kuroda, the BoJ governor, remains the last irresponsible man standing. Nonetheless, the political instability (PM Abe approval rating is at a record low and a reshuffle of the cabinet just been announced) might see changes in the BoJ leadership team soon too.

Important bills/reforms that seem stuck >>> Let's see: Healthcare? No. Infrastructure? No. Tax cuts? No. Debt ceiling? No. Hmm...

Flattening yield curve >>> Because that's exactly what is happening when a country is heading to 3-4% GDP growth.

Very weak retail sector (XRT) >>> Thousands of stores get closed. Anyone who believes that Target (TGT) revising up its guidance is a sign of relief for the entire sector is deluding himself.

Declining oil (USO, OIL) prices >>> Oil already entered a bear market few weeks ago. Even massively declining US inventories don't help prices gaining much ground. Reason: Both OPEC and non-OPEC members are producing more than they agreed/expected to.

A credit bubble in China >>> Hardly no-one talks about it and the Chinese authorities try to fight it, but it's out there - an explosive can that is either waiting to explode or to keep getting kicked down the (more credit) road.

New sanctions on Chinese banks >>> How much longer would China keep quiet when the US impose sanctions on Chinese entities that are doing business and funding North Korea? I doubt that they would restrain themselves for much longer. But hey, don't forget that "President Xi is a great leader" and that's what really counts, doesn't it?

Protectionism >>> If anyone thought that this was just a campaign slogan - the steel (AKS, X, NUE, STLD) quotas/limitation might be the first step towards less globalization and more protectionism. That's is if signing off the Paris climate accord isn't such a step already.

Nothing matters. Nothing but financial conditions.

Since December 2016, financial conditions have eased substantially instead of tightened as one would imagine during a monetary tightening period.

The problem is that we have a very indecisive Fed and a chairwoman who seems to be hesitant and fearful. I don't know whether Mrs. Yellen's zigzagging speeches is a result of her desperate attempts to get re-elected for a second term (it surely feels like it), but I do know that she is not a leader. Sorry, but that's the truth.

Yellen's first term was a great opportunity to normalize the monetary policy and, consequently, the financial conditions. Instead she will most probably leave the office (in February 2018) without achieving any of the two.

If you listened to her last month, following the last FOMC meeting, the message/perception was: "At least one more rate hike this year and start unwinding the balance sheet no later than September". This week, only four weeks later, the message/perception was: "At least one more rate hike this cycle and a start unwinding the balance sheet no later than September 2018". Sorry, but this is neither a policy nor a transparency.

If this is the "extra transparency" that the Fed promised us, it's better going back to previous era with alleged less transparency. At least we received consistency back then.

If "extra transparency" means that we hear different messages every second week, then perhaps it's better to live in the dark.

Leadership requires courage, clear directions, strategy and goals. Waiting for things to happen, being afraid of your own shadow, expressing hesitation in regard to each and every move, being led instead of leading aren't the qualities a Fed chair should be proud of.

A policy and policy makers alike must be clear, consistent, decisive and determined. We get none of this from the Fed or its chair.

Almost any macro analyst/investor I'm talking to since the beginning of 2017 is "lost"/confused. It's impossible to trade based on what you hear and see. It's impossible to know what the next day/week/month would bring from a policy perspective.

Let me finish by introducing three rhetoric-open questions:

1. Why the process of unwinding of the Fed's gigantic balance sheet hasn't started already? Not this year but in 2015? Or in 2016? Why it's not starting now, today? Or few months ago? Why do we need to hear for months that "the process will start this year" but what we actually understand is that ""the process may not start this year (after all)"?

Everybody makes mistakes. This is part of any decision, job, life. Nonetheless, if decisions aren't taken, then theoretically mistakes don't happen, right? Wrong! Because sometimes not taking a decision is the biggest mistakes of them all.

2. If the Fed's leading team already expressed concerns regarding asset valuations few months ago, what is the Fed's current stance about current valuations after they've risen another ~10% since they started to be a concern? Fed members will never use the word "bubble" - it's out of their lexicon - but if they are genuinely worried about valuations, isn't part of their job ("the third mandate") to ensure that bubbles aren't created in the first place? Although "the third mandate" is a non-official one, when a bubble burst, it can certainly affect the two official mandates (price stability and full employment). If so, shouldn't the Fed address valuations (if they are indeed causing worries) in order to ensure that the official mandates are protected?

By solely focusing on the official mandates while neglecting the non-official mandate, the Fed ensures that at some point the tail will wag the dog.

But what if the Fed doesn't really offer anything to fight for/against???

3. Let's assume/agree that this market is the best thing that ever happened to mankind. Let's assume/agree that each and every major bill/reform will go through. How high and for how long can this market climb? Another 20%? 50%? 100%? 2 years? 5 years? 10 years? And most of all: What might stop it? I mean, if this market is the ultimate Teflon, what negativity may stick to it? Is there any negativity that may push it backwards?

The largest risk to a market that seems immune to anything is that the higher it goes, the smaller the one thing/element that would be required to pull it back.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OUT OF THE MONEY SPY CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.