What Now, Citi Investors?

Citi (C) reported second quarter results that were better than expected, but the company is performing worse than some of its peers when it comes to capital returns. Due to a very low valuation investors can still expect good total returns going forward, I believe.

Citi reported second quarter results that beat estimates easily, but the company's shares are still down pre-market. Let's look at the key data and what it means for investors:

Citi's efficiency ratio was 59% in the first quarter, which was slightly higher than Q1's efficiency ratio of 58% -- unfortunately a higher efficiency ratio is a negative, as this metric measures the overhead costs relative to a company's overall revenues. Citi thus has gotten less efficient at operating compared to the previous quarter, which, all by itself is only a snapshot, but due to the fact that Citi's efficiency ratio is not really low (a 50% ER is a good target for a bank), it shows that the bank is not operating at optimal efficiency.

Let's now look at Citi's return on equity / return on tangible equity:

JPM Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

At 6.8% Citi's ROE does not compare very well to the returns on equity other major banks, such as JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Bank of America (BAC) are producing. Citi's return on tangible book value is higher at 9.3%, but that is only due to the fact that the company's tangible book value is lower than its book value -- the divisor is lower, thus the ratio is higher.

Returns on equity measure capital efficiency, which is not very good at Citi, but the metric should not be looked at in a vacuum. Lower returns on equity can still lead to good returns as long as the price one pays for said equity is not too high.

C Tangible Book Value (Per Share) data by YCharts

Citi's tangible book value has risen consistently after bottoming seven years ago, and has reached $67.30 at the end of the second quarter. With Citi's shares trading at $66 at the time I am writing this, investors can buy Citi's shares slightly below book value -- this is not possible for the other major banks. Their higher ROEs go along with a higher valuation, Citi's lower ROE can be bought at a lower valuation.

So what happens if an investor buys Citi's shares here, at 99% of tangible book value? If Citi is able to keep its return on tangible book value at 9% for the next five years, and if Citi's shares trade at the same valuation by 2022, Citi's shares will breach above $100 by then (slightly). Investors could thus see a significant total return over a couple of years, even though Citi is not very good at putting shareholder's equity to work in an efficient way. Some of the earnings Citi produces will be paid out as dividends in reality, but that only changes the way Citi's owners would benefit from the same total returns.

We also should look at the stability of a company, which we can assess via its capital ratios, such as the CET1 ratio. Citi's CET1 Capital Ratio is 13%, which is pretty high for a bank, which means that the company is financed rather conservatively -- Citi is a low risk investment (at least relative to other banks), that should be able to weather any storm that might come up over the coming years.

The company's management believes that a CET1 ratio of 11.5% is sufficient, thus Citi could reduce its capital position. This is possible after the FED allowed Citi to return $18.9 billion to its owners over the next twelve months, which is more than the company will earn over that time frame (with the net income run rate around $16 billion right now).

Citi's focus with its capital returns is on stock buybacks, for which the FED approved $15.6 billion over the next year. Citi has doubled its dividend recently, now at a $0.32 per quarter rate, but that still brings Citi's dividend yield to just 1.9%, which is not too attractive yet (with a high dividend growth rate Citi's dividend could become attractive in the future, though).

If Citi repurchases shares for $15.6 billion over the next four quarters, this would shrink the company's share count by roughly 240 million, which is equal to a whopping 8.5% reduction in just one year. If Citi can keep this pace up for a while, this will help increase Citi's EPS by about ten percent annually all by itself, without any earnings growth from the company whatsoever -- the high effectiveness of Citi's stock buybacks is aided by the stock's rather low valuation, which is, I believe, one of the key arguments for buying Citi's shares.

Takeaway

Citi is not as effective at generating returns from the capital it employs as its peers, but Citi is still not unattractive. The reason is the company's low valuation, which means that even mediocre returns on equity allow for significant book value growth, which could lead to ample capital appreciation.

The company's huge capital returns (relative to the size of the company) are a big positive as well, further increasing Citi's attractiveness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JPM, C over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.