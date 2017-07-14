Is Oil Boiling Under The Surface?

The EIA reported on Wednesday that US crude oil inventories sank by 10.7 million barrels (including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale), and total oil stocks dropped by 7.0 million barrels.

This was an unusual drop for this time of the year as the driving season has only just started. Some analysts have pointed to the ~280 kbd week-over-week decrease in net imports, but multiplied by seven days, that would only add up to ~2 mb effect, which does not explain even half of the total stock drop.

So what's going on?

The following graph from the EIA shows, the once-believed-to-be-sinking US gasoline demand is in fact rising to record highs...

...precisely as I predicted back in March.



Signs emerge that the worst may be over for oil

Demand revisions start rolling in

In addition to the record-high and rising US gasoline demand, oil demand across the world is also surprising, even the IEA, who yesterday said:

For global demand, after lackluster 1.0 mb/d growth in 1Q17, there was a dramatic acceleration in 2Q17 to 1.5 mb/d. For 2017 as a whole, demand is forecast to reach 98.0 mb/d, with growth revised up by 0.1 mb/d compared to last month's Report to 1.4 mb/d. Further growth of 1.4 mb/d is foreseen for 2018, with global demand reaching 99.4 mb/d.

I expect the IEA to continue to revise its oil demand growth estimate for 2017 and 2018. Specifically, I continue to expect global oil demand to exceed 100 mbd by 4Q17 (including later revisions), for which the IEA is notorious, and as I predicted earlier this year.

US rig count has peaked

Although about a month later than I had predicted, the US rig count seems to have peaked, as the following graph shows, and may even be rolling over for a ~100 rig decline during the next three to four months:

International rig count never even moved up

The international rig count, which as I explained in this article is very important, has never even moved up from rock bottom. June data published by Baker Hughes after my recent article on the international rig count showed continued depressed levels of rig count across the world, except for the US. This is not sustainable.

So-called rig productivity has peaked

The latest data from the EIA shows that the so-called rig productivity (the brown line in the following graph) has peaked in early 2016, and the decline may have recently accelerated.

This is an important development, because future oil production growth primarily in the Permian is expected to more than make up for the quickening decline rates in maturing oil fields outside of the US. Lower "rig productivity," combined with lower US oil rig count could spell trouble for global oil supply.

Bottom Line

Signs have emerged that oil may be boiling under the surface. I presented in this article the primary metrics I am closely watching to predict the global oil demand/supply balance, which I believe may be important for my equity investments.

