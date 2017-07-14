Real Estate Weekly: REITs Rebound, Yields Fall On Cool Inflation, Dovish Yellen

Despite a persistent narrative that wage growth is ‘stagnant’, real wages have actually seen one of the best periods of growth in forty years, up 6% in 3 years.

Inflation has continued to cool. CPI and PPI were both at 1.7%, near the lowest levels in three years. Rent/shelter is one of the few components keeping overall inflation positive.

Retail Sales disappointed for the second straight months after eight months of growth. E-commerce growth has slowed considerably in 2017. Brick and mortar has been relatively solid.

Interest rates surged in recent weeks after the ECB struck a hawkish tone. Since touching 2.4%, the 10-year yield has declined 10 bps as Yellen took a more dovish tone.

REITs finished the week higher by 1.2%, rebounding after three straight weeks of losses. Yield sensitive REITs recovered as Data Center and Net Lease REITs outperformed.

Weekly Review

REITs finished the week higher by 1.2% as the 10-year yield declined 10 basis points after flirting with 2.4% last week. The yield-sensitive REIT sectors outperformed this week after three weeks of weakness. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1%.

Lots of green across all equity and bond indices. Homebuilders and commercial construction were higher on the week. Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage and international REITs also finished the week higher.

Beginning this week, we are broadening our coverage universe to include all income-oriented investments. Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

After surging higher on a hawkish tone from ECB President Draghi, the 10-year yield has retreated after Fed Chair Yellen discussed a more moderate pace of rate hikes, which the market took as dovish. Cool inflation data and relatively weak retail sales should ease pressure on the Fed to raise rates. The implied odds of another rate hike in 2017 fell to just 50%.

REITs are now higher by 0.6% YTD on a price-basis and higher by roughly 3% on a total-return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

Last week, we published Commercial Real Estate Mid-Year 2017 Update. Trading at 20.7x Forward Free Cash Flow, REITs are trading just below the post-recession average of 20.6x. As we point out, REIT valuations have a tendency to get overextended during periods of sustained sell-offs in interest rates and vice-versa.

Within the sector, we note that single family rentals, data centers, student housing, and manufactured housing REITs appear attractive based on our preferred metric, FCF/G.

Winners and Losers of the Week

The best six performing REITs on the week were Store Capital (STOR), CBL Malls (CBL), Retail Properties of America (RPAI), DDR Retail (DDR), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), and Digital Realty (DLR).

The worst six performers were Mid-America (MAA), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Sun Communities (SUI), Healthcare Realty (HR), Essex Properties (ESS), and Corporate Office (OFC).

Economic Data

Every week, we like to dive deeper into the economic data that directly impacts real estate.

Retail Sales: Disappointing for Second Straight Month

June Retail Sales came in slightly shy of expectations, declining 0.2% MoM, but the prior month was revised higher by 0.2%. Core retail sales are higher by 2.3% YoY. Core retail sales had seen positive growth for 8 consecutive months before declining for two straight months. As we projected late last year, as motor vehicles sales slow following banner years in 2015 and 2016, consumers have allocated more disposable income towards traditional retail goods.

Online sales (nonstore) growth has moderated in recent months while 'brick and mortar' retail has shown modest strength. We continue to point out that, while online sales growth continues to take incremental market share away from traditional retail, the sentiment appears to be far too negative given the data. Retail and food services sales (ex nonstore) grew at 2.1% YoY rate in April, slowing from its nearly 6% YoY growth rate earlier this year. Online sales grew 9.2% YoY, its slowest rate of growth since March 2016.

Diving deeper into the data, we note the moderate strength in building and materials and general merchandise stores. The strength in general merchandise stores is consistent with Target's announcement that sales and traffic have been impressive this quarter. Department stores fell 0.7% MoM and are lower by 3.9% YoY, the weakest category in the retail sector over the past several years. Nonstore retail grew 0.4% MoM.

Clothing and apparel sales continue to be disappointing, and the persistent weakness in this category is driving the profoundly negative sentiment in the retail space. We continue to push back, noting that clothing and department stores are a small slice of the total retail pie, but many people disproportionally equate the health of the total 'retail' space with the health of the apparel retailers. That said, we believe that weakness in apparel sales is a structural issue that is unlikely to reverse. Advances in fabric and washing machine technology mean that clothing simply lasts longer, particularly athletic apparel.

Inflation: Continuing to Trend Lower

CPI and PCE inflation continues to trend down. Core CPI came in at just 1.7% YoY, near the lowest rate since late 2015. PPI was slightly also cooler than expected, higher by just 1.7% YoY. Low inflation data should keep down the pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates.

Shelter inflation accounts for nearly 30% of CPI, and the robust growth in rents since 2013 explained most of the modest spike in inflation seen in 2015. Right now, shelter inflation is one of the few components keeping inflation in positive territory. We track the rent growth spread over inflation below, which shows that at its peak, rent inflation was over 3% higher than the overall level of inflation. The robust levels of multifamily completions that will sustain through 2017 have brought the rent spread down, but rent growth has stabilized in recent months. Core CPI ex-shelter is higher by just 0.6%, the lowest rate in 13 years.

Combined with lower oil prices and the potential for lower healthcare costs, we see more downside pressure on inflation than upside pressure from tight labor markets. These three components (rents, energy, healthcare) are primary drivers of inflation. Lower inflation would be positive for fixed income securities and keep interest rates lower for longer.

Job Growth Is Strong but Slowing, Wage Growth Accelerating

Labor markets in the US are the strongest they have been in a generation. Job growth has slowed over recent months, peaking at 2.2% YoY growth in Jan 2015 to 1.6% growth in the most recent month. As 'full employment' has neared, wage growth has accelerated.

Despite a persistent narrative that "wage growth is stagnant," the data actually shows that real wages have seen one of the best periods of growth in forty years. Real wages have increased 6% over since 2014. Real wage growth is primarily a function of productivity growth and low inflation.

Bottom Line

REITs finished the week higher by 1.2%, rebounding after three straight weeks of losses. Yield sensitive REITs recovered with Data Center and Net Lease REITs outperforming. Interest rates surged in recent weeks after the ECB struck a hawkish tone. Since touching 2.4%, the 10-year yield has declined 10 bps as Yellen took a more dovish tone.

Retail Sales disappointed for the second straight months after eight months of strength. E-commerce growth has slowed considerably in 2017. Brick and mortar have been relatively more solid. Inflation has continued to cool. CPI and PPI were both at 1.7%, near the lowest levels in three years. Rent/shelter is one of the few components keeping overall inflation positive. Despite a persistent narrative that wage growth is 'stagnant', real wages have actually seen one of the best periods of growth in forty years, up 6% in 3 years.

This week, we finished our Q2 REIT Rankings with the Hotel sector. We discussed that from 2013-2015, the financial media wrote countless obituaries projecting the impending death of the hotel business at the hands of the sharing economy's newest darling: Airbnb. Entering 2016, the consensus opinion on hotel REITs was overwhelmingly negative on fears of oversupply, weakening demand, and this severe threat from Airbnb. Over the last 52 weeks, hotel REITs have outperformed the REIT index by 20%. Q1 2017 was the best year on record for the industry and Q2 looks stronger.

Be sure to check out our other 'REIT Rankings' sector recaps: Data Center, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Healthcare, Industrial, Apartment, Student Housing, Net Lease, Mall, Self-Storage, Shopping Center, and Office.

