Fixed Income Portfolio Construction: How It Should Be Accomplished

The essential initial step in constructing or allocating assets to a client's fixed income portfolio is to have a well-defined view of the macroeconomic environment, in addition to an accurate assessment of the client's own goals/objectives and tolerance for risk.

It is critical in constructing a portfolio to make every possible effort to understand how different products perform within different market and economic environments and that includes the specific structure of individual securities. These initial steps represent a directional map; a way of traveling that can mitigate risk and avoid unintended consequences.

The next step has to do with managing a client's expectations. This is very important and can only be relayed to the client effectively if one has conviction and clarity in one's own opinions. In addition, asset allocation strategies are clearly linked to and are an outgrowth of the macroeconomic environment. In periods of heightened uncertainty (the current situation), diversification should be amplified in most cases but not all to minimize risk.

The exception, I believe should be in the high-yield sector where a focused, one-company-at-a-time strategy supported by quality bottom-up research has a greater chance for success than a broadly diversified approach particularly in the latter stages of a business cycle with spreads over treasuries so narrow. (the current environment).

In addition to the above, the portfolio construction process requires the implementation of a constrained optimization routine. This framework enables us to properly assess the risk of the portfolio in a disciplined manner. Experience has taught our team that employing a well-structured risk management discipline together with security selection process based on broad practical experience will provide the client with the best potential of receiving above market long-term investment returns.

Portfolio construction should be conceptually similar across all fixed income strategies. We start with a universe of bonds that meet our security selection criteria. Each bond will possess various attributes that enable us to measure its contribution to the portfolio in terms of risk adjusted expected return. The attributes will then be used to measure investment characteristics relative to the benchmark thus establishing risk constraints. The optimization will then be utilized to establish a portfolio that simultaneously maximizes risk adjusted expected return and meets the established risk constraints.

This framework allows us to perform risk analysis on candidate bonds or to evaluate different interest rate scenarios. This ability is extraordinarily important in active management. It enables the manager to measure the effects of active management decisions on portfolio risk prior to implementation and to subsequently monitor risk in a concise manner.

