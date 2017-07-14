Market Volatility Bulletin: Earnings Season Is Upon Us

A look at spot VIX, and an update on Tracking the Trade.

The Dollar is showing more weakness and also more movement than equities are.

There is little in the way of market action this morning, so we'll shift our regular opening focus from equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) to the rowdier currency markets: we don't have too many occasions to make such a statement!

The USD (UUP) has witnessed its longest and steepest drawdown going back over the last five years. Really we'd need to head back to 2011 to see a comparable move lower. Today's mostly disappointing data is the proximate cause for continued weakness.

For instance, from SA:

In fairness, the Industrial Production numbers came in decently.

Precious Metals are enjoying a reprieve from the beating they've recently experienced on this latest round of dollar weakness:

Q2 Earnings Season really got started this morning with releases from JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citi (NYSE:C). The financial sector (XLF) got off to a rough start, and is looking to recover.

Have a look at SA's Earnings area to get more details. These were the headlines:

The major equity indices closed modestly higher in yesterday's market action. The Sector SPDR read shows that Financials (XLF), Energy (XLE), and perhaps Utilities (XLU) were the only sectors that displayed any real movement.

Overall it was a pretty quiet day; overnight S&P 500 futures suggest more of the same after having traded on a five-point range all night. The first hour of opening trade is also quite mellow (about a five-point range also so far).

Today's mention goes to SA veteran John M. Mason's piece Federal Reserve To Continue To Support Stock Prices.

Mr. Mason details Chair Yellen's congressional testimony, and the response of stocks in the wake of her prepared statement.

Notably, Chair Yellen makes the case for one more rate hike this year. Moreover, it appears that the wind down of the Fed balance sheet will begin in September. The Fed sees positive GDP growth in the coming years, but at a diminishing rate and a long term rate of economic growth of 1.8%. As a side note, clearly the Fed does not seem to believe in the Trump administration's message of robust growth in the upcoming years.

Mason reports that inflation is where the jury is out. To wit:

The real mystery area seems to be in the area of inflation. Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty about what is happening to prices and what will happen to prices in the future. The Fed's focus is on the price index for personal consumption expenditures, which, year-over-year came in at 1.4 percent for the 12 months ending in May. This is up from a year ago when the measure recorded a 1.0 percent rate of increase, but "a little lower than earlier this year." Core inflation is also at 1.4 percent, year over year, in May. The uncertainty is about whether or not this weakness is an aberration caused by temporary factors. The book still seems to be out on this issue.

The piece wraps up with Dr. Yellen's thoughts on the future "natural level" of interest rates: lower than they have been historically. It is perhaps this piece of info that caused bonds and equity sectors like Real Estate (XLRE) and Utilities (XLU) to rally this past Wednesday, and for the Dollar (UUP) to take a hit.

Just as significant is what Chair Yellen did not speak to: The stock market. Her silence on the topic of inflated asset values may itself acted as a tailwind.

Thank you Mr. Mason for summing up the core elements of Dr. Yellen's testimony. Writing prolifically of late, you can also read these new pieces out by this contributor (both with Editor's Pick status!):

We see this morning that contango has reasserted itself on the front end of the curve. Spot VIX hangs a full point below F1, and F2 trades at an 11% premium to F1. The curve is taking on a far more typical shape. As discussed in the past, skipping the irregularities of December may make sense. This would call for considering the November-January spread as a whole - which appears reasonably typical.

Yesterday witnessed volatility close under a ten-handle: highly unusual in the context of broader history, but not particularly uncommon since early May.

Speaking of which, we thought today we'd feature a look at plain old spot VIX over the past several years: going back really to late 2011's US Debt Downgrade and the pandemonium that ensued.

The graphic demonstrates that VIX descended from its lofty perch of about 45 in reasonably short order: falling to around 15 by mid 2012.

What jumps out at us is how "high" VIX stood in 2013, one of the calmest years in S&P history. Even with "The Fiscal Cliff" in the background, a period where S&P earnings came in reasonably strong, a continuation of a familiar administration, and the nomination of Dr. Yellen to take up the reins after former Chair Bernanke's departure: even with all those factors spot VIX hung in a range of 12-20.

Indeed, thus far 2017 is the only calendar year that has not yet witnessed a single day with a reading of at least 20 in the spot Index. Some of the lowest readings in the history of the VIX have resulted. Levels that were only briefly achieved in 2014 have become standard fare today.

We are increasingly of the mindset that the S&P is going to have to take a major hit (such as the out-of-the-blue 7% drubbing from October 1997) in order for volatility to sustainably pick itself up from off the floor. Nobody believes any longer that volatility can beget more volatility; rather every spike ought to be sold. After enough successful observations this pattern self-fulfills.

Put differently, we believe at this point that we have now achieved "inverse bubble" status on spot VIX. On the one hand, it is difficult to stand in the way of such a phenomenon; on the other, we ponder what awaits traders and investors alike once the inverse-bubble bursts.

We've seen it! One-month vol now stands at a mere 7.0 (or it did just a moment ago)!

This is exceedingly rare, and odd given how "high" spot VIX is (10 at this instant) . Monthly at-the-money vol was higher than this back on June 7 when spot traded at its lowest level since December 1993.

All three covered expirations are trading in the region where buying the (vol) dip - even over the last couple months - has proven to be a good strategy. We think the mid or late August expiration looks the most appealing for dip buyers. A 28-day straddle going for under $40 - so cheap!! Consider that even next week's straddle (itself at a comatose level) trades for only $18.

We would tell those looking to buy a straddle that the monthly and further back will cost less in theta and will spike less on "realized volatility" (an actual big move) and more on increases in implied volatility. The reverse is true for shorter dated straddles, where theta will cost you dearly, and profitable trades rely more on large swings in the underlying.

Yesterday and the day before we discussed a position we've been loosely tracking since early June. Namely, we've tracked two version of a trade recommended by reader Pierr04:

Please do click the link above if you want further detail on the Strategy, Tactics, and various Mechanics that have been involved in initiating and then pushing along this position.

The baseline trade involved selling the Sep 2425 call vs. 50 of the Sep 2625 calls. Here's what the position looks like as of this morning:

The trade is down considerably from the initial debit price of $12.25. The position trades at a mid credit of $29.25: down $41.

As we've discussed (and as Pierr04 himself originally points out), one could hedge out gamma (and to a lesser extent theta) by selling ES near the top of its range over the last several weeks, and buying it at the lower end. This can be dangerous: initiating with an ES sale back when the delta on this position was over 100 would certainly be the way to go, rather than "buying the dip".

Pierr04 offered us an update in yesterday's comment section. Here's what he has to share:

We really appreciate this comment. First, for sharing openly that his position was down (that takes courage). Second, for explaining what action he took and what his basis of rationale was.

We do not know exactly where vols were when Pierr04 traded this second bit. We can look and see today's vols for September at the corresponding strikes:

We agree that vol here is quite low for the 2550. But two-month ATM vol is also insanely cheap. Why would a large run-up lead to a big ramp in the 2550 vol figure? It's not obvious to us. We see this as being more of a gamma play than a vega play. Mind you, just because of the current environment. We completely get his point in other kinds of trading atmosphere. But we just quoted up above that monthly ATM vol is coming in at 7.1!

THANK YOU Pierr04 for checking in and adding your thoughts. We think your trade will work out very well if ES launches; we think it will be due to gamma if it does, though. Furthermore, it needs to happen soon.

