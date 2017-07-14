The Profits Of Sin: RCI Hospitality Update

One such stock, RCI Hospitality continues its growth path. Strong same store sales and high margins are likely to result in good Q2 earnings on the existing base.

What is a Sin Stock?

Ask 10 people, and you will get 10 different answers. For example my first full-time job was as an Assistant Manager of a 7-Eleven. 7-Eleven doesn't advertise it this way but they mainly sell nicotine, caffeine, alcohol, gambling, sugar, and sex delivery vehicles (cigarettes, coffee, beer, lottery tickets, soda and candy, and magazines, respectively). These also tend to be the higher margin items in the store. Pull these items from your typical 7-Eleven shelves and you also wipe out any chance for profit. You end up with a mostly empty store, a guy or gal in a red smock behind the counter, and huge losses. Does this make 7-Eleven and 7-Eleven employees evil? Is 7-Eleven a sin stock? What a sin stock is, is in the eye of the beholder. Its optics, but Oh Thank Heaven, for these optics.

The Sin Sector is a fertile hunting ground:

Many people shy away from Sin Stocks for ethical reasons. They just don't want to be involved with companies whose primary business they don't personally agree with: Tobacco, firearms, alcohol, gaming, sex, marijuana, sugar, etc. Others ethics don't allow them to tell consenting adults what they should do with their lives, much less actually force them to adopt their morals. They feel a reasonable accommodation of personal choice is warranted provided these choices do not impose too much on others. (Yes, I know, but where do you draw the line.) But this isn't an article about ethics. It is an article about investment. My point is sin stock investors should appreciate the first group who stay away from stocks like this. It is a big part of what allows one to find attractive securities which one can invest in at good prices.

Their are major pension and mutual funds whose charters do not allow them to invest in such stocks. Their are also a number of closet anti-sin funds whose institutional managers quietly avoid the headline and career risk of sin stocks. Socially responsible investing has been booming in the US:

Source: Wall Street Journal

With assets growing even faster than number of funds as managers of very large portfolios (e.g. CalPers) shy away from offending members. This kind of investing isn't just limited to domestic fund management either. For example the trillion dollar plus, oil produced, sovereign wealth funds of the Nordic countries (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland), practice socially responsible investing. In, "Socially responsible investing: Aligning your principles with your investing goals", Merrill Lynch estimates managers representing 15% of the world’s investment assets committed to socially responsible investing in 2013, and funds representing more than $45 trillion in assets committed to following the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) in 2014. They further indicate, "in 2011, only 20% of the S&P 500 companies issued reports on their corporate social responsibility. By 2014, that number had jumped to 80%", and (socially responsible) "assets have risen roughly 650%". This is not an immaterial trend.

It is however a trend which reduces demand and improves the ratio of what you are paying, to what you are getting, for those of us who do not have such limitations. All else being equal, it causes these unloved stocks to frequently trade with more attractive ratios and cash flow yields than others. Sin stocks typically also have strong moats and long-term sustainable high margins. Nicotine is a hard habit to kick, allowing ongoing sales despite ridiculously high prices. Regulations prevent competition; lawsuits ensure it takes a lot of industry specific knowledge to successfully operate. I like companies with high margins, meaningful moats, and strong cash flow characteristics. Sin stocks are fertile hunting grounds.

An example:

One such sin company with attractive characteristics (and employees) is RCI Hospitality (RICK).

Source: RCI Hospitality web site

In, "Strip Clubs And Breastaurants: The Profits Of Sin" I explained why RICK is solid growth story with strong cash flows, and a well aligned management who allocate capital in a disciplined manner. If you are unfamiliar with the opportunity, you might want to read that more comprehensive article. Here I will just provide a quick update. RICK appears to be continuing to kicking ass(ets) and take names. They just announced 6.8% same store sales growth for Q3.

As stated early, margins in this industry are typically high, 85.5% for RICK last quarter. Furthermore, RCI's costs typically do not go up one for one with sales increases due to fixed real estate and management costs. Thus, when Eric Langan, CEO of RCI Hospitality comments, “we are seeing a broad based recovery around the country both in VIP spend and in customer count" (my emphasis) it leads one to believe the solid margins continued into Q2. Thus, I expect much of this same store sales growth will drop directly to EBITDA and the bottom line.

The upcoming quarterly report will also be RCI's first with new purchases, Hollywood Showclub and Scarlett's, incorporated in the financials. Mr. Langan indicates:

Total sales also benefited from our acquisitions of Hollywood Showclub in St. Louis (April 25th) and of Scarlett’s Cabaret Miami (May 8th), which contributed a combined $2.2 million in new volume. We were particularly pleased with the performance of Scarlett’s Cabaret Miami.

This is a pretty clear hint we are not going to be disappointed on that front either. The positive impression is further manifest when he states:

Overall, we appear to be gaining momentum the same time as the economy appears to be. With our increases in same-store sales and our return to acquisition mode, management at all levels is excited about the prospects going forward.

I personally expect RICK is going to report a strong quarter, and then, provided the expected FCF yield warrants it, issue stock. This is not a bad thing.

Source: Author's CalculationsSelling stock at 8x EBITDA or more, to buy clubs at 3-4x EBITDA is a profitable endeavor which grows the bottom line on a per share basis. When Mr. Langan states, "Our fifth Bombshells is expected to open next week, on July 17th. We have broken ground on our sixth, picked out a property for our seventh, and plan to develop three more in 2018-2019" it is also indicative of ongoing growth and profits in that segment. Overall, the latest press release is loaded with hints that Q2 is going to be a strong quarter, and that any sale of shares to fund growth is likely to be highly accretive per share for existing shareholders.

The question you need to ask yourself is, do you want to be one?

Disclosure: I am/we are long RICK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article covers a speculative investment. I do not know you: your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation. Therefore, I can not recommend this or for that matter any investment to you. Do your own due diligence.