Ever Wondered Why Investors Choose Facebook Over Twitter? Here's 5 Reasons Why

It is possible for Facebook to maintain high margins for the long-term, doubts are cast over Twitters efforts to do the same.

Facebook has zero long-term debt and an ever improving balance sheet; Twitter debt appears to be growing exponentially.

Overview

Facebook (FB) is the stock to buy and hold for the long-term, without a doubt. The steady revenue growth of 50% is remarkable, to say the least; for such a large company to achieve this shows strength.

It would be difficult to find people who do not use Facebook.

Twitter (TWTR) as a company is struggling; again, Twitter is a household name.

With an extensive celebrity usage and the President's constant barrage of tweets, all eyes are on Twitter. You would think they would have been able to monetize (and grow) the platform more to compete with Facebook. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

Currently, Twitter is worth $13.2 billion, and at that price, it is quite an easy target for a takeover.

1. Facebook margins are not slowing, unlike the competition

Data from SEC, Facebook / Twitter Q's

Gross margins are ultimately a representation of how much the company can retain after selling its core product; most online businesses can offer large gross margins due to the nature they operate, they are providing a service without having to buy any physical products continuously.

Facebook is performing vastly greater than the competition and maintaining higher margins.

For Snap Inc (SNAP), it is much harder to value the business with such little data around. To think sales would one day reach Facebook level would not be a likely outline.

Snapchat has a problem, they as a new advertisement company do not want to bore the user away, and the options they have for users to see ads is limited. Furthermore, management is very aware that an increase in ad load could discourage users, and seem to be more focused on growth, by they time they start to retain cash the Snapchat fad could be over.

2. Facebook ads are well integrated and sleek; video ads look encouraging

Facebook is keen to suppress any over saturation of ads, they know that users ultimately do not want to see ads, so it is essential that they cap the ad load and make ads less obvious.

Although they are good at selling ads, management is predicting revenues from ads will slow this year.

We continue to expect that our ad revenue growth rates will come down meaningfully over the course of 2017. We expect that ad loads will play a less significant factor in driving revenue growth after mid-2017.

During Facebook's last conference call John Blackledge - Cowen & Co. LLC wanted to dive deeper in the ad load questions, he asked:

Could newer ad units like mid-roll video help mitigate the decel from the lower ad load growth contribution in second half 2017?

Mark Zuckerberg passed the question over to David M. Wehner, who replied:

I think there we're testing the ability and are putting short Ad Breaks into longer-form live and on-demand videos. Tests are going well, but it's really early days to talk about that being a significant contributor, so we're working to continue to make those products better and continuing those tests, but it's early

Comparing Facebook and Twitter should be relatively straight forward when it comes to ads, they both operate in the same space, yet offer a different product that the end user finds useful. Below you can see the engagement in Facebook ads (although slowing) is much greater than Twitter, whose ads are declining.

Data from SEC, Facebook / Twitter Q's

3. Facebook's growing daily active users overshadows Twitter's monthly active users

Data from SEC, Facebook / Twitter Q's

Over the past year, Twitter has only added 18 million new monthly active users, compared to Facebooks 190 million daily active users; Twitter does not report daily users, only monthly active users, I guess to fluff the numbers and make them more impressive.

Facebook has 1.28 billion people using their app and desktop site daily, while Twitter only has 328 million monthly active users.

It looks even worse when you see the rate of growth in new Facebook users. Looking at Twitter users as a percentage of Facebook users (again with DAU for Facebook and MAU for Twitter) you can see who is the clear favorite.

Data from SEC, Facebook / Twitter Q's

Below you can see user growth on Twitter is mostly flat.

Data from SEC, Facebook / Twitter Q's

4. Facebook's balance sheet is preferred to Twitter's; and much more healthy

The cash pile at Facebook is large. Facebook has $7.1 billion in cash and equivalents, while Twitter has just 16.8% of that ($1.19 billion); this gives Facebook much more flexibility to sustain R&D improvements and apply capital to riskier projects, what ultimately will grow innovation at the company.

Twitter spent $686 million on R&D this year (ttm), this is one of the lowest levels of spending since 2013. Facebook, on the other hand, spent $6.4 billion. Currently, each company spends roughly a quarter of total revenue on R&D (Facebook 21.2%, Twitter 27.6%).

Data from SEC, Facebook / Twitter Q's

You have to keep in mind that Facebook is more like a group; they own the top 4 apps on the planet, the only ones that could be regarded as competitors are Twitter and Snapchat.

The end goal for Facebook is to create a platform that users do not have to leave; everything is at your fingertips.

Data Statista

What is more impressive about Facebook is the lack of debt, as of the March-16 quarter Facebook has zero long-term debt. Just as Facebook paid off all of its long-term debt, Twitter's debt seemed to start growing at an exponential rate.

Data from SEC, Facebook / Twitter Q's

Twitter is piling on more debt and producing less revenue, while Facebook moves the opposite way.

Data from SEC, Facebook / Twitter Q's

5. Facebook is a long-term investment; Twitter is a trade

There are not many tech companies today you could say will be around for the next 50 years. If it is one thing, we should all note it is that people are not getting tired of Facebook, the growth in the company is still staggering, and user ad interaction is improving; along with the quality of ads themselves.

Sure, Facebook does not pay a dividend, so it might not sound like a long-term stock, but Mark Zuckerberg and the team do a much more impressive job retaining 100% of earnings and expanding the company. Acquisitions are what make Facebook head and shoulders above the rest, not only do they have the eye for great companies but they know how to develop those companies and integrate them to Facebook's advantage.

I have previously valued Facebook on Seeking Alpha; you can read that here. My stance and valuation remain relatively the same.

Final note

Is the ideal scenario: Buy Facebook, sell Twitter?

Unfortunately not, Twitter, as discussed above, is a well known and loved product, the issue here is management, they can not seem to grow the company the way investors want.

A dangerous problem if one were to short Twitter; the company gets taken over.

There are many tech companies that can not pull off a successful social media operation; Google Plus is one excellent example, regardless of the money you plow into it, you can still fail.

With a buyout, a price per share would be set, and the stock would jump to that price; you would get slaughtered. Many companies could easily buy Twitter (and probably want too). I would not be surprised if even Amazon one day made a bid, they seem to go after everything else.

Buy Facebook, stay away from Twitter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.