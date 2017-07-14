Pearson: Self Help Or Self Harm After Penguin Random House?

Patience is still required, yet now may well be a good time to open a small holding in what remains a business with attractive assets, market positions and potential for cash flow strength.

PRH deal may well be the turning point, however, from PSO period of self harm to (finally) some consistent self help.

The deal was inevitable if not entirely ideal for investors, especially as it came with warnings about a deeper dividend cut to come.

Global media and education giant, Pearson (PSO), has announced its intention to sell a 22% stake in the world’s largest commercial publisher, Penguin Random House, to its partner Bertelsmann.

As well as selling the stake to Bertelsmann, PRH will recapitalise to increase debt levels and distribute funds to its owners in the form of dividends. All told, Pearson expects to book $1 billion from the deal. Of this, Pearson intends to deliver the “excess cash” from the deal to shareholders through a share buyback of around £300 million ($385 million).

The reason for the sale was simple. Pearson is still suffering. As the newly-minted Chairman, Sidney Taurel, explained in their 2016 Annual Report:

2016 has been a difficult year for Pearson shareholders. The challenges facing the business that we thought would begin to dissipate have become more acute.

Their core education business has been struggling against a number of challenges. These have included the long-term decline in US college enrolments and the increasingly imperative shift to digital content across educational groups.

As a result, Pearson had to continue its process of selling what remained of their trophy but increasingly non-core assets. Penguin Random House was, really, the last remnants of that group after they had sold their FT Group and Economist Group assets in 2015.

So does this mean that Pearson has turned a corner in its self help process? I argue that despite continued headwinds, for the braver income investor Pearson may well be an attractive pick at the moment even if caution is still advised.

Penguin Random House: Down, Not Out

PRH was formed in July 2013 when Pearson’s Penguin arm (part of the company since 1970) was merged with Bertelsmann’s Random House. Out of that merger, Pearson retained a 47% stake in the combined company with the remainder held by Bertelsmann.

When Pearson discussed its intention of reviewing what to do with its PRH holding a complete sale was very much on the table. The alternative was a recapitalisation of the PRH business and the extraction of a dividend. The current deal (expected to close in September 2017) is a sort of hybrid of the two options. For those familiar with Pearson, this sort of middling action has become normal for the business as it has bumped around trying to find a solution to its issues.

Clearly, rather than “simplifying” Pearson structure by focusing its attention on its education business in many ways the current deal complicates it further. From a minority partner with nearly 50% shareholding clout, it will now become a minority partner with just a quarter shareholding clout:

In some ways retaining a 25% holding makes sense. After all, it means they retain a holding in what remains a trophy asset with remarkably resilient income characteristics. On the other hand, they now have a minority stake in a business over which they have even more limited control (Pearson will, for instance, lose the right to appoint PRH’s chairman). What is more, it also prevents them from being a pure-play educational provider.

I have argued before that Pearson painted itself into a corner in this regard. Historically, Pearson has been a highly diversified media conglomerate. However, since the start of the millennium they have been selling down their diversification. At times this was done due to the strength of their increasingly lucrative educational assets, at others because of their weakness.

For instance, in December 2004, they sold their share in Recoletos (which includes Spanish publications like the newspaper Expansion). Three years later, in November 2007, they sold the French newspaper Les Echos. As noted above, the July 2013 merger between Penguin with Random House saw them take a non-controlling stake in the combined business. Most recently, in November 2015, they sold the iconic Financial Times Group to Nikkei. Their 50% stake in The Economist also followed in 2015.

The end result of this was that their previously highly diversified set of media assets were increasingly pared back. Their trophy PRH assets increasingly looked out of place in what was becoming more and more a purely educational publisher. Trophy asset or not, Pearson had little option in current circumstances but to double-down on their education business as their non-educational businesses hardly had the size or Pearson the control to scale them again.

So why keep a 25% stake? Well, honestly, the more mundane reason appears to be due to Bertelsmann itself. After all, Bertelsmann’s CEO, Thomas Rabe, had previously suggested that they would only be interested in building their stake to 70 to 75% with the remainder to be held by a partner who will “think long-term” about the business. Does this mean that Pearson are set to remain minority partners for the long term?

This is unclear, certainly the current deal leaves them stuck as such for at least the next 18 months after the deal closes. What is more, Pearson is clearly keen to keep PRH as a cash cow for the foreseeable future with further recapitalisations and dividends any time that PRH’s debt level dips below twice EBITDA.

Whatever the case, in the process Pearson is going to lose a significant, reliable source of income. Indeed, in 2016 PRH had provided over a fifth of Pearson’s total operating profit (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

Pearson had expected PRH to provide them with an additional £120 million in operating profit in 2017. Clearly, assuming the sale goes through, this will halve.

An Imperfect Deal?

What is more, it seems as though Pearson were unable to extract as much value out of this trophy asset as investors may have hoped. Even Bertelsmann’s CFO, Bernd Hirsch, stated that:

Our good operating performance and the current low-interest environment offer us ideal conditions for financing the transaction at exceedingly favorable terms. We still have the necessary financial leeway to invest in all eight divisions as planned.

As well as being an unwelcome reminder to Pearson shareholders that their company is not seeing “good operating performance” or particularly strong “financial leeway” for investing in the business the reality is that it is Bertelsmann not Pearson who emerged from the PRH deal with “exceedingly favourable terms.”

What is more, it is not entirely clear that for long-term investors the share buyback with the “excess” cash is a wise move. First, it may be fair to question whether during this time of challenges there is such a thing as “excess” cash to Pearson. Such a move does make sense in that they intend to retain a dividend despite their troubles (even if, as we will discuss later, it will be a greatly reduced dividend). After all, fewer shares outstanding means a smaller dividend obligation.

Nonetheless, it is hard not to think that using the “excess” cash to turbocharge business reinvestment or deleverage further to strengthen their credit rating is a missed opportunity.

To a certain extent I can understand their logic. After all, Pearson remains fairly robust in terms of leverage levels. Debt to equity ratios, especially from a net debt perspective, remain strong despite the several years of tough trading (Data sources: Annual Reports):

Nonetheless, the fact is that they are hovering very near to falling out of the investment grade credit ratings. Back in January 2017 when Pearson announced their weaker 2016 trading, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s changed the stable outlook on their Baa2 and BBB ratings to negative with the threat of a downgrade looming over them. Pearson is understandably keen to keep an investment grade credit rating. Assuming a downgrade did occur, a Baa3 and BBB- rating would just keep them within that band. Nonetheless, it would hardly be a vote of confidence.

The PRH deal should, however, see them with a new net debt level somewhere below £800 million rather than the slightly above £1.05 billion seen at the end of FY 2016. This will understandably be seen as a positive to the credit rating agencies. Nonetheless, they will likely still have issues with hose able Pearson is at present to cover its debt demands with its cash flow. As such, taking net debt levels even lower would seem a wise move.

Collapse Of A Cash Flow King

Pearson was once a defensive cash flow king. However, that reputation has been pretty comprehensively crushed in recent years. From a peak of nearly £900 million in FCF in 2010, their cash flow has withered away (Data sources: Annual Reports):

2016 at least saw their FCF return to positive figures. Nonetheless, their CROIC (cash return on invested capital) level remains woefully weak compared to their historic record:

Nonetheless, an improvement is welcome. The issue remains that there are still too many demands on this FCF.

Perhaps the most obvious remains the dividend. The reality is that cash flow has not even covered their dividend payments since 2013 (Data sources: Annual Reports):

Even with the return to positive FCF in FY2016 failed to see the dividend coverage level improve particularly markedly.

This situation is hardly healthy in itself. Yet the reality is that Pearson is having to invest heavily in its business in order to enact the kind of transformation required for it to remain relevant (and profitable) into the future. Whilst operating cash flow has struggled to even tread water at a similar level to that seen in FY2007, CapEx has more than doubled since then (Data sources: Annual Reports):

Nor is this intensified capital expenditure likely to slow down any time soon. A lot is being asked of Pearson’s cash flow as a result. Nonetheless, we should hopefully see Pearson’s cash flow return to stronger levels in the near future. How quickly and how far it improves, however, will be very important to watch to see whether it will be able to cover all the cash demands it has.

Dividend: Going Down

The dividend at its current level does have its days numbered. That is not a surprise and has been expected (or even willed) by investors for some time with the company confirming that it will be rebased shortly back in January this year. Yet management appeared to indicate that a deeper cut may be in preparation than analysts and investors had originally thought.

They explained on announcing the PRH deal that:

We recognise the importance of dividends to our shareholders and our policy will therefore reflect a sustainable and progressive dividend, which is comfortably covered by the earnings of our business excluding any contribution from PRH and which can grow as our business grows into the opportunities in global education.

Pearson expects EPS (excluding PRH) to be between 33p and 40.5p per share. Therefore, if we assume that “comfortably covered” is twice covered by earnings then a dividend between 16.5p and 20.25p per share is not unreasonable. With the consensus prior to this announcement was a dividend of around 26p per share, this would be quite a sizeable slashing of the dividend from the current 52p investors have received.

Investors will have to wait until 4 August before they actually know the new dividend level. Investors should expect, as a result, that more share price pressure may well be in the wings. Income funds will likely seek to exit Pearson as the situation becomes clearer and they crunch the numbers to see just how deep the cut may be. Not great news again for shareholders.

Refocused Educational Business

So is there anything good to take from all this? Well, with Pearson jettisoning a large proportion of its remaining non-educational business investor attention will likely turn to whether or not it can perform in its remaining educational business. So far it has fallen short in doing this in recent years. Nonetheless, there is no denying that it continues to hold a number of highly attractive assets with strong market shares.

Its largest product line remains courseware - in particular Higher Education courseware in North America - which contributes nearly 50% of its revenue total (Source: 2016 Annual Results presentation):

What is more, despite their revenue being dominated by their North American business they have a sizeable footprint in several emerging market “growth” markets too (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

This does mean that they are fairly well placed for leveraging growth into the future not only through the large, valuable North American and developed markets they operate in but also potential future educational growth regions in the emerging economies. Indeed, emerging market revenue has grown from just 5.4% of total revenue a decade ago to just shy of 17% last year (Data source: 2016 Annual Results presentation):

Similarly, their North American business could well start to see an improvement in coming years. Higher Education courseware in North America, as highlighted above, contributes over a quarter of their total revenue. The state of college enrolments in the US has therefore had a massive impact upon their recent performance. After decades of consistent enrolment growth, in recent years numbers have declined (Data source: National Center for Education Statistics):

I have some sympathy for Pearson here in that this is just part of the cyclicality that the HE market sees. Enrolment numbers have been very closely connected with the level of employment. As unemployment falls, so does college enrolments as individuals do not feel they need to “retool” with education to get a job. This is despite population growth in the core HE enrolment age groups continuing to grow (Source: 2016 Annual Results presentation):

This is, of course, something over which Pearson has no control. Nonetheless, it is believed that despite some still challenging times to come in the near term the situation should improve ( Data source: NCES Projections of Education Statistics 2016 (43rd edition)):

This would be very welcome news indeed for Pearson. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how close those estimates are to reality. Other more up-to-date estimates on student enrolment suggest that growth has remained elusive (Data source: National Student Clearinghouse Research Center Term Enrolment Estimates 2014 and 2016):

Spring 2017’s 1.5% decline also does not bode immediately well either. No doubt this was a lot of what Taurel meant by the challenges faced by Pearson getting becoming “acute.” Certainly, looking at unemployment rates they have continued to decline in recent months suggesting that enrolments may continue to struggle going forward (Data source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics):

On the plus side, the massive inventory correction, which saw 2016’s results so dramatically disappoint investors, should mean that for now the worst of the inventory adjustments effect on Pearson’s results are locked in for now. Naturally, however, should enrolments continue to struggle we would expect to see inventory pressure hit results again in the future.

A big potential issue here is that North American HE profit contribution will increase even further with the trimmed down PRH stake. Continued hardship in this market will, therefore, cut into Pearson’s bottom even more deeply than before.

Developing Digital

Nonetheless, there are other positives to take from Pearson than just simply the prospect of return to growth in US college enrolments. Pearson is certainly an increasingly digital business. Excluding their holding in PRH, they now derive 68% of their revenue from digital sources (Source: 2016 Annual Report):

Importantly, however, they are still lagging a little in their HE courseware segment with just 50% of revenue coming from digital sources (Data source: 2016 Annual Results presentation):

This is critical to the future health and growth of Pearson. Yet it is still far from firing on all cylinders despite growth remaining a story in 2016. As they reported in their 2016 Annual Report:

In North America, digital registrations grew 2% with good growth in Science, Business & Economics and Revel partly offset by continued softness in Developmental Mathematics.

This is great news. However, it is still not enough to offset weaknesses across the rest of the business. That being said, it does present investors with some strong signs of the green shoots of growth over the longer term.

The drive towards digital products does have benefits for users as well as Pearson. That is an important point to make. As Pearson themselves highlighted:

Faculty-generated studies indicate that the use of MyLab, Mastering and Revel programmes, as part of a broader course redesign, can support improvements in student test scores and lower institutional cost. Findings from an efficacy study suggest that students in Developmental Mathematics courses who increased their number of homework and quiz attempts in MyMathLab-Developmental increased their odds of passing; and that users of MyLab Writing who complete seven topics or more increase their final exam scores by 14%.

The fact that both Pearson and their customers should continue to benefit as they shift more into the digital realm is great news for the long-term future of the business. Yet I have previously discussed the annoyance in how limply Pearson has presented its conversion (and the benefits) to digital in recent years. I stand by that still with the 2016 Annual Report still feeling a little uncomfortable in presenting the digital progress made. Part of this may be that they are still so focused on bailing out water from other areas of the business that they have not spared the time to really think about it.

Nonetheless, they do need to get better at “selling” their digital work to investors if sentiment is going to improve (something I have previously argued seems to come from them being a “digital nervous” rather than “digital native” company). Investors are aware of the short-term pain that can face a company as it transitions from print to digital as many other companies have already embarked upon it. Pearson just need to take the time to better explain how they are doing it.

Certainly, the sprawling nature of their educational business across regions, subjects and levels makes it nigh on impossible to convince investors they are on top of the digital journey in all their operations. Nonetheless, a more focused presentation of selected progress would be welcome (the last I remember was a still fairly brief explanation of REVEL back at FY2015 results time).

Conclusion

Pearson continues to struggle. That is apparent. The fact that its FY 2016 results were weaker than the already weak market consensus had assumed it testament to the fact that there is still a long way for them to go. Unfortunately, that does mean that the Penguin Random House sale was done from a position of weakness rather than strength, which is perhaps why the deal does not appear as attractive to Pearson as to Bertelsmann.

Nonetheless, Pearson remains an attractive business with strong market positions and attractive assets in its core educational market. This is encouraging. What is more, despite the weaker than expected FY 2016 performance they did return to positive FCF generation. Assuming they can improve upon this in FY 2017 alongside a smaller demand on their cash flow from a cut dividend and this should mean they have a more stable cash flow to help enact their turnaround. Throw in the cash from the PRH deal and they should be well capitalised to get growth ticking once again.

For the brave investor, now may well be an attractive point to open a small pilot position in the company. They have the intellectual property, market position and increasingly the financial flexibility to do everything needed to make them a defensive, highly cash generative business once again. Yet they still need to prove that they are capable of doing this within a reasonable time frame. So far this is where they have failed to convince. Despite this their digital transformation generally is still making significant progress.

It is their highly important US HE market that continues to drag, however. With their digital transformation here still behind the curve and continued pressures on overall enrolment figures they still have a lot of progress that needs to be made for them to offer investors sustainable long-term growth for the future. Sure, broader trends outside of their control have also fed into this weakness. Yet Pearson needs to ensure that they are well-placed to take advantage of any uptick in this core market for them by making their products relevant in this increasingly digital world.

In the short term, their likely deeper dividend cut will dissolve the last remnants of share price support that their income appeal had retained. Yet it is a necessary action and will hopefully ensure that they can provide current and future shareholders a healthy, sustainable and growing dividend into the future.

Though this may be little comfort for investors who got aboard during their share price peak in early 2015, it could be very interesting for those looking at the company today. As long as FCF continues to improve in coming years to a point where it finally covers their dividend obligations investors should be able to relax a little more about the future of this former income stalwart.

Pearson has been stuck in a prolonged period of self harm for several years now. Hopefully, the PRH deal will mark the last major act of this particular period. They have the means to help themselves and their investors realise the full value latent within Pearson with its abundant attractive educational assets. At the current share price it seems an attractive time to potentially get on board for this hopefully more positive journey. Nonetheless, as Pearson has repeatedly disappointed in its execution of their turnaround investors should be well aware that with Pearson patience is not just a virtue, but essential.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user louismmcoiffait.

