Dividend Champion Up 5% - Bears Run Away From Garbage Narrative

The only way for an investor to get a 5% yield and a low payout ratio from a dividend champion is to buy when the market has lost its mind.

This dividend champion may not be as big as Procter & Gamble (PG) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), but it is still a dividend champion.

Target (TGT) released a very important announcement. Management indicated that sales through the first 2 months of the second quarter were above expectations. They now expected a “modest” increase in Q2 comp sales. Further, the company’s previous guidance range for Q2 earnings was $.95 to $1.15. The consensus analyst forecast follows management guidance, with an average of $1.06. The sad truth about major analysis firms is that they often base their forecast almost exclusively on management guidance with relatively weak due diligence. The bear case for Target was already weak, and now it is losing one of the few feeble legs it stood on.

Predicting Target Would Demolish Earnings Forecasts

In an article yesterday, I wrote about my decision to buy more Target:

“With Target trading around 10x to 11x trailing earnings, investors have to be extremely bearish on future earnings projections. In my view, investors are overestimating the challenges facing the company. I have a very bullish view on Target. To be clear, management guidance is for $3.80 to $4.20 in earnings in 2017. That’s an absurdly low estimate given their massive earnings beat in the first quarter of 2017. I argued before that Target's same-store forecasts were thrown off by management’s overly bearish macroeconomic views. Since management’s forecasts were leading analysts to dramatically reduce their forecasts, the consensus analyst forecast is still low for both 2017 and 2018. I expect Target to thoroughly smash the middle of management’s guidance, which is $4.00, and decimate consensus forecasts for next year (as in 2018), which are around $4.20. Of course, if Target beats on earnings four times in a row (on a quarterly basis), or if the consensus estimate is repeatedly revised higher, that would make it hard to keep this stupid bear narrative in place.”

Speaking of bears, I found a video of the bears running.

I don’t believe Target should be valued at a PE ratio over 20 right now, but the current valuation is unjustifiably low. Especially with dividend champions trading over a PE ratio of 30 like Coca-Cola (KO). Target will be going on year 50 for raising their dividend. This puts them above big renowned companies such as Altria Group (MO), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Pepsi (PEP), Wal-Mart (WMT), and McDonald’s (MCD). Very few companies are like 3M (MMM) and have made it passed the 50-year mark.

That First Quarter Earnings Beat

Remember that Target absolutely slaughtered earnings forecasts for the first quarter, which were also based off management’s guidance for poor sales and earnings. In the first quarter management forecasts for earnings were $.80 to $1.00. The consensus forecast was $.91. Much like the second quarter forecasts, the consensus is $.01 over the middle of the range provided by management. That is not a coincidence. That is “analysts” using a model where they put in management’s forecasts, make tiny modifications, and call it a good day of work.

The beat on the first quarter alone put Target in place to put the top end of guidance for the year if they simply hit the middle of the range for each future quarter.

Remember that retailers will generally see better earnings in the fourth quarter, as demonstrated by this Schwab chart for Target’s earnings:

The purple arrows indicate fourth quarter figures. Consequently, full year guidance of $3.80 to $4.20 was not predicting earnings of rough $1.00 per quarter. It was expecting weaker earnings in the first 3 quarters.

Why Management Provided Low Guidance

Back in April I argued that Target’s management provided low forecasts because of negative macroeconomic assumptions. This required a careful look at the impact of politics. Without getting into politics, investors needed to consider the perspective of management. I wrote:

“From June 2016 to December 2016, the average outlook reported by respondents identifying as Democrats fell by 24.1 index points. The average outlook from respondents identifying as Republicans increased by 50.5 index points. This was by far the largest partisan swing recorded by the university. This is important for two reasons. The first is that consumers with a more positive outlook tend to spend more. If we assume Target's policies favored the more liberal party, then it would be reasonable to believe that sales are impacted by more than the boycott. They also are suffering from consumers who identify with Target's views being less likely to spend lavishly since they had a weaker economic outlook. The second reason is that the CEO's views of comparable sales figures for 2017 may include a dismal macroeconomic outlook. Target's management didn't provide estimates for GDP growth, for sales at Wal-Mart, or sales at Costco (NASDAQ: COST). It is quite possible that weak guidance compared to the guidance for peers is reflecting a difference in macroeconomic outlooks.”

With a keen understanding of the way management’s political views could be influencing their expectations, I was confident the company would beat on earnings (absent a major recession). No expectation of a surge in earnings was necessary. I simply had to recognize the human bias in the guidance range. To be clear, I am not arguing that either Democrats or Republicans were correct. My view was simply that Target’s management was giving out weaker projections based on macroeconomic views that other companies were not sharing.

Dividends

Target still offers a dividend yield of nearly 5% and well over 40 years of consecutive increases. The company’s dividends are far more than covered by operating cash flows, free cash flows to equity, and earnings. Anyone thinking the company is about to fall apart is failing to recognize the strength of the balance sheet and the income statement. With no increase to earnings per share over trailing measures, Target could still afford to pay the full dividend and increase it every year for over a decade. The payout ratio is exceptionally low. The only way investors get a 5% yield and a low payout ratio from a dividend champion is to buy when the market has lost its mind. There are very few places where you can find a dividend champion with such a high yield. I personally don’t want to find it by investing in AT&T (T) or Verizon (VZ).

Target deserves to be featured in more ETFs for dividend investors. Target could replace Microsoft (MSFT) in ETFs like Schwab US Dividend ETF (SCHD) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM). I think Target also belongs in the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) because VIG focuses on companies that are likely to raise dividends. With a low payout ratio and 49 consecutive increases, Target is an obvious choice. Target is at such a low valuation that I would consider it a good addition to the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC). Some screening tools consider Target a consumer staple. They are certainly a dividend investor staple.

Outlook for Target

Shares have ranged from over 5% to only being up around 2.5%. The increase in guidance isn’t a surprise for me, but it is a nice confirmation to my research. When Target reports the full second quarter results, I expect them to raise the full year estimates materially. Estimates for revenue, comparable sales, and earnings should all be lifted. To only meet the original guidance for fiscal 2017 would take a collapse of epic proportions in the second half of the year. I’m reaffirming my strong buy rating on Target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.