“If you believe in magic, come along with me

We'll dance until morning 'til there's just you and me

And maybe, if the music is right

I'll meet you tomorrow, sort of late at night”

--Do You Believe In Magic, The Lovin’ Spoonful, 1965

Do you believe in magic? For when it comes to investing in capital markets, I do not. This does not mean that fantastic illusions cannot persist for a while longer. But in the end, I believe that the forces of reality will continue to hold sway. And whether magical or natural, this bodes well for the investment grade bond market in general and the long-term U.S. Treasury market in particular going forward.

The Magic Trick?

What is the magic trick currently trying to be pulled on capital markets? The illusion of sustained economic growth with high inflation that is about to appear right around the corner.

For the last eight years, both the U.S. and global economy has struggled in a state of chronically sluggish growth. Each and every year in the current decade, the economy moving at escape velocity into sustainably strong growth with rising inflation has been promised right around the corner. Yet with each passing year, it simply never comes. And 2017 has been no exception.

So here we sit today at the midpoint of 2017. But unlike so many past illusions, the magician is being put to the test this time around. Here is the death defying challenging for financial markets. The economy is supposed to accelerate. And the corporate earnings that are reliant on economic growth that have been effectively flat for more than five years are now expected to rise by more than +20% to help fill in historically high valuation air pocket currently floating under the stock market. But here is the particular challenge. All of this is supposed to take place in an environment of increasingly tightening monetary policy not only in the U.S. but around the globe.

Let’s expand on this point for emphasis. The world’s central bankers including the U.S. Federal Reserve have bent over backward to do everything within their power for nearly a decade including the most extraordinary stimulus programs in history in order to try to create an environment of sustainably strong economic growth. Despite all of their efforts after so many years, they have failed to achieve this outcome. If they couldn’t get sustained economic growth and rising inflation to support higher profit growth while doing “whatever it takes”, the chances are little to none that they will achieve this outcome now that they are standing down and increasingly tightening monetary policy including raising interest rates and shrinking their balance sheets going forward. Magical indeed!

What does this mean for stocks (SPY)? Only time will tell. But investors should not rule out the possibility for a blow off top that sees the S&P 500 Index (IVV) soaring above 3000 before it’s all said and done. This may sound like a good thing, but it may very well be the S&P 500 Index (VOO) screaming up past 3000 before screaming back down below 2000 by the time it’s all said and done. But this scenario is a subject for a different article on another day.

Instead, it is worthwhile to focus on the upside opportunity associated with this latest magic trick. The bond market in general and the U.S. Treasury market (TLT) in particular has been getting slammed in recent days. Over the course of just eight trading days from June 27 to July 7, the 10-year Treasury yield has spiked higher from a recent low of 2.14% to a high of 2.39%. And since bond prices move lower when yields move higher, this has been bad for bond prices.

What was the catalyst? This spike in yields coincided almost exactly with the Fed starting to talk more assertively about raising interest rates and shrinking their balance sheet in order to combat growing excesses in financial markets. This included Fed Chair Janet Yellen sitting upon leather between two ferns waxing about ‘somewhat rich’ asset prices.

It is a pattern that has become as predictable as a stock market that never goes down anymore in a given trading day. Bond yields spike on the initial word that the Fed is going to get more aggressive with tightening monetary policy and raising interest rates. But once the market has time to consider the magic act, bond yields end up making their way back down.



So what’s happening here? The initial bond market reaction to the notion of tightening monetary policy is knee jerk. If the Fed is raising interest rates and starting to wind down their balance sheet, this is bad for bond prices. QED – push SELL.

But here is what the audience seems to keep missing every time this trick gets played.

First, rising interest rates do not directly impact the entire bond market, only short-term bonds. This is because a variety of forces other than what the Fed is doing influences prices at any given point in time on the intermediate-term to long-term ends of the yield curve.

Also, it’s not rising interest rates that hurts the bond market. It’s inflation. And the Fed is not raising interest rates this time around because of inflation associated with an overheating economy. Instead, they are raising interest rates despite the lack of inflation in an economy that remains sluggish in an overdue effort to try and normalize monetary policy ahead of the next recession, which ironically they may bring forward thanks to their tightening of monetary policy. And recessions are more disinflationary if not deflationary than inflationary, which is good for bonds, not bad.

It seems that once investors have the time to realize that the economy is not accelerating, that inflationary pressures remain benign, and that the forces driving the bond market beyond Fed policy are actually constructive for bond prices, not detrimental, bond prices subsequently find their footing and start to rebound.

Such is what we are seeing play out once again today with bonds. Yields spiked on the news of tighter monetary policy, but such spikes present buying opportunities for those investors that may not completely buy into the magic trick that is required for the economy and inflation to break out of its extended malaise and actually accelerate going forward.

The Bottom Line

Bonds are expensive. And bond yields have spiked recently. But the 36-year bull market in bonds remains intact, and the economic and inflation winds remain very much at the back of bond investors.

Should bond investors expect further bouts of price volatility in the months ahead as the Fed continues to talk tough about raising interest rates and shrinking their balance sheet? Absolutely, but unless we see the economy truly accelerate AND inflationary pressures meaningfully and sustainably increase, these spikes in bond yields should be viewed as buying opportunities for those that are not already fully allocated to bonds.

The instrument of choice? My preference remains the long-term U.S. Treasury market, which can be purchased via the TLT among other exchange traded funds. I remain long TLT and would consider getting even longer on selected pullbacks including this latest episode if I were not already fully allocated both directly and indirectly in my broadly diversified portfolio strategy.

As for stocks, I own them too, which is great about the ability to broadly diversify. This is what is truly magical about investing.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT,IEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.