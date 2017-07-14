Fastenal: 'Buy The Dip' Play

Industrial equipment supplier Fastenal (FAST) just reported strong Q2 results, and shares initially traded markedly higher. But then concerns related to gross margin compression at MSC Industrial Direct (MSM), who reported the same morning as FAST, took precedence. FAST stock promptly wiped out all of its pre-market gains and has since rebounded as if the Q2 report had never happened at all.

FAST Price data by YCharts

Analysts are rushing in to defend the name. Raymond James upgraded the stock to a Strong Buy in what was essentially a valuation call. The firm felt that the MSM sell-off was unwarranted and plunged FAST into compelling value territory. Baird also upgraded the stock for similar reasons. In fact, most analysts think FAST has big upside from these levels. The consensus price target on Wall Street implies 20% upside.

Although we don't always side with analysts, we think they are right about FAST. FAST has all the features we like to see in a "buy the dip" stock. One, the valuation is cyclical. The P/E multiple has swung from ~22x to ~37.5x over the past 5 years. Two, the current valuation is in a relative trough. At 25x trailing earnings, FAST stock both trades at a considerable discount to its trailing 5-year average P/E multiple and is in a valuation dip (off of >27.5x levels earlier this year). Three, such valuation dips are normally excellent buying opportunities. See late 2015 and late 2016 for the most recent examples of this.

FAST data by YCharts

Moreover, FAST's PEG profile is as attractive as it has been over the past 5 years. While the P/E multiple has compressed dramatically over the past 5 years, long-term EPS growth estimates have remained fairly high, creating a favorable disconnect between growth and valuation.

FAST PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The last time the PEG profile was this attractive was in late 2015 and late 2016. At both of those junctures, the stock proceeded to rally hard and fast over the next several months. From late 2015 to early 2016, the stock moved from ~$37.50 to ~$47.50. From late 2016 to early 2017, the stock made a similar big upwards move.

FAST data by YCharts

Most importantly, the underlying growth narrative at FAST remains strong and supports a "buy the dip" thesis. FAST is a stock that sells goods (tools & equipment) with secular demand, which in it of itself makes the stock an attractive "buy the dip" candidate.

More than that, operations are good right now at FAST. Sales jumped 10.6% higher last quarter. The impressive topline growth was driven by growth across all major segments of the business. This diversified growth coupled with secular product demand implies that healthy topline growth is sustainable into the foreseeable future.

Gross margins expanded 30 basis points in the quarter despite external headwinds which really should have caused some compression (adverse product and customer mix). But FAST's internal initiatives, which focus on enhancing supply chain efficiency, more than offset those external headwinds. In this sense, we are bullish on FAST's ability to maintain or grow gross margins.

Meanwhile, healthy sales growth is driving opex leverage, and operating margins are expanding more than gross margins. Healthy gross margin and op margin expansion pushed earnings 13.4% higher last quarter. With the margin expansion and sales growth tailwinds set to continue into the foreseeable future, earnings growth should remain healthy.

All in all, the FAST growth narrative remains in-tact. But the stock is sharply off its recent highs. This disconnect is creating an opportunity for shareholders to buy a long-term growth name at a reasonable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FAST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.