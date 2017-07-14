JPMorgan Chase: Let It Go

I would have expected one heck of a rally today in banks following JPMorgan Chase’s (NYSE:JPM) just reported earnings this morning, which were absolutely stellar. Some are speculating shareholders of this largest bank in the United States by assets, which I have been bullish on for some time, are taking profits. Others feel is a so-called poor guidance on net interest income that is giving the pinch to JPM. I say let it pullback so we can do some buying here. This is especially true given my many past analyses in the financial sector that suggest rising interest rates will be a huge benefit to the name. What do I look for in a name like this? I am looking for slow and steady growth. Growth that leads to performance not just on the top and bottom lines but also in several key metrics that I follow closely for all major banks. The bank has been consistently improving and this is evidenced by today’s record breaking quarter. Let it fall.

I was happy that JPMorgan saw a top and bottom line beat against analyst estimates, it shows that the sector is strong. This continues a string of pretty strong quarters. So-called managed revenue came in at $26.4 billion and as reported revenue was $25.5 billion, smashing analyst estimates by a strong $1.1 billion and was up 2% year-over-year. This is now the seventh quarter in a row of outperformance. That is astonishing. Earnings themselves were pretty strong, considering the operating climate. Net income was $7.0 billion. On a per share basis, they came in at $1.82 which beat estimates by a strong $0.24 and set a new record.

While headline numbers matter of course, I must remind you that I am always on the lookout for several key statistics such as loan and deposit growth. Well, the bank saw a nice growth in deposits which were up 10% to $640 billion. Loans continue to be solid, as average core loan balances were up 8% year over year, and set a new record. Further, credit card sales volume was up 9% year-over-year. Another strong metric was that merchant processing volume spiked 12% year-over-year, while credit card sales volume was up 15%. This type of movement is strong growth for a bank of this size. It is impressive. There is no way around that fact. The company continues to deliver growth in these critical measures. When we factor in the interest income, the loans and the associated expenses, the company delivered an efficiency ratio of 57%, which continues to be solid. The only blemish I really see was a decline of 16% in net income in the consumer and community banking segment, despite revenues rising 13%. High expenses hit the segment, but all other segments showed strength. Overall, this was a great quarter. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, commented on the financial results:

"We continued to post very solid results against a stable-to improving global economic backdrop. The U.S. consumer remains healthy, evidenced in our strong underlying performance in Consumer & Community Banking. Loans and deposits continue to grow strongly, and card sales and merchant processing volumes were up double digits, reflecting our consistent investment in the business. In the Corporate & Investment Bank, we maintained our leadership in Banking, while Markets revenue was down amid lower volatility and client activity. Commercial Banking delivered record results this quarter with broad strength across products and markets. And in Asset & Wealth Management, the performance also was excellent with record net income and AUM. We are also pleased to announce increases to our capital return plans while continuing to invest in our businesses for long-term profitability – reflecting the financial strength of our company and the significant capital and liquidity improvements we have made over the past several years.”

Here is the bottom line. Everyone is always looking for weakness to help bring down a stock that has been a champion. JPM has been just that over the last 5 years. The financial cycle upswing is underway with interest rates set to rise. While this may pressure net interest income in the short-run, longer-term this is going to drive earnings even higher. Let the name sell-off. If you can get it around the $85 mark, that would be an excellent re-entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.