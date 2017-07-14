Guide On How To Invest In Yields - Reader Request

So you’re wondering how to take a look at yields?

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has four series of preferred stock. The four usually move in pretty close proximity to each other. However, they do separate on occasion and create excellent opportunities for investors to grab one particularly series of the preferred shares. Similarly, there are opportunities where it makes great sense to sell one particular series of the preferred shares for Annaly Capital Management. When I’m writing about the preferred shares, I discuss stripped dividend yields and stripped prices. These are very important metrics for investors to understand when they are evaluating between options for investing in preferred shares.

Reader Questions

Lately a few readers have been asking for help with calculations. Specifically the readers would like to know more about calculating a stripped dividend yield. The stripped dividend yield is particularly important when evaluating preferred shares of stock. For mortgage real estate investment trusts, also known as mREITs, the preferred shares often carry yields between 7.5% and 8.5%. Most pay their dividends on a quarterly basis, so we can expect that in an efficient market the ex-dividend date should involve a 2% price movement. Of course, if there were a completely efficient market, investors would have little reason to do any analysis.

Stripped Prices Come First

If you want to calculate a stripped yield, you are best off learning how to calculate a stripped price first.

The simplest method would be to estimate the number of weeks since the shares last paid a dividend. Some investors may want to use the dividend payment date, but for trading purposes it is better to use the ex-dividend date. Once the investor knows the approximate number of weeks, they can multiply it by $.0375. This gives investors a very rough approximation of dividend accrual.

That Was Too Easy

That method is a little inaccurate because each preferred share has their own dividend amount and thus the dividend accrual rate will be slightly different. To get a more precise calculation, we take the annual dividend rate such as $2.00 and divide it by 360. Investors can use 364 or 365 instead to improve accuracy, but the difference is less than a penny.

Investors using this method will get a “daily dividend accrual rate”.

Using Daily Dividend Accrual

Using Excel or Google Sheets, take today’s date and subtract the last ex-dividend date. The spreadsheet will give you a number because the dates are actually coded as numeric values. Multiply this number by the daily dividend accrual rate and you’ll have the “accrued dividend”.

Accrued Dividend

Once you have the accrued dividend, you can find the stripped price. Simply start with the regular price (usually last traded price) and subtract the accrued dividend. For instance, if the share price is $25.10 and you have a dividend accrual of $.30, then the stripped price is $24.80. This is the price investors should actually be using when they evaluate preferred shares.

When the investor enters an order through their broker, they need to enter their trading price based on the regular price, such as a limit-buy $25.10. However, they would know the stripped price was $24.80.

Stripped Yield

The stripped yield is incredibly simple now that you know the stripped price. Simply take the annual dividend rate, such as $2.00, and divide it by the stripped price of $24.80. That gives us a stripped yield of 8.0645%. This is the most relevant yield for comparing across multiple preferred shares.

Call Risk

Call risk is a real threat to investors in preferred shares and it is especially important to investors considering buying shares above par value. However, investors focusing solely on “yield to call” are doing themselves a disservice because they overestimating the odds of a call happening immediately upon the next available call date.

While investors shouldn’t focus solely on the yield to call, they should keep in mind the risk it presents. If one share is callable immediately and offers an 8% yield while exposing investors to losing $2.00 in premium if a call occurs, that would generally be inferior to getting a yield of 7.9% from a preferred share offered by the same company that is trading just under call value.

The Most Common Mistake

Perhaps the most common mistake I see is investors saying they absolutely won’t pay above par value, but refusing to look at dividend accrual. For instance, they might be willing to buy NLY-E the day after it goes ex-dividend at a price of $24.95. On the other hand, they are unwilling to even consider it the day before at a price of $25.25. Now which investor do you think is getting the better deal? Those ex-dividends are for $.4766. Would you want to save $.30 by missing out on $.4766. Perhaps if you were in a place where the total tax burden on the dividends was high enough and you figured a call was unlikely, then you might value the $.4766 at less than $.30. If enough investors take that approach, then it creates what would otherwise be considered a reliable market failure for investors using tax-advantaged accounts because they can look to buy the shares before the ex-dividend date and sell them afterwards. To that investor, they are simply picking up $.1766 for 1 to 2 days of work. That may not seem like much, but I’ve often been able to pick up $.30 to $.45 on carefully selected dividend capture plays. On even a thousand shares, that is $300 to $450.

What Makes Annaly Capital Management Special?

Their ex-dividend dates come through at the end of the second month in each quarter. For instance, the end of February and the end of May are ex-dividend times for the preferred shares for NLY. Since most mortgage REIT preferred shares go ex-dividend at the end of March and June, playing with shares of NLY has a smaller opportunity cost.

Volatility

The preferred shares have very little price volatility on a month-to-month basis. The prices can appear to move materially, but it depends on the frame of reference. If we are comparing the preferred shares to the common shares, then the preferred shares have very little volatility. If we compare the preferred shares to the S&P 500, the preferred shares have very little volatility. Until we compare preferred shares to each other or to treasury ETF with short-term securities, the preferred shares will usually appear lower in volatility.

Annaly Capital Management and Preferred Share Volatility

Within the preferred shares, some are more volatile than others. The preferred shares of larger mortgage REITs and those with portfolios that are less exposed to credit risk tend to perform better when the market becomes terrified. Consequently, when market valuations are high, it is usually more desirable to invest in the preferred shares of stronger mortgage REITs. If the market goes into a panic, all of the prices may go lower. However, if the preferred shares from NLY are outperforming on a relative basis, it still protects more of the investor’s capital so they can move into something that is out-of-favor. That might sound like some kind of “boring way to barely be in the game”, but I think getting a yield over 7% for time spent being “barely in the game” is a far more attractive way to invest.

I strongly favor choosing defensive investments with strong and stable dividend yields. To find those yields, I often look to mortgage REITs, equity REITs, preferred shares, and baby bonds. In this space I can regularly target stable dividend yields over 7%. Many have the opportunity for capital appreciation as well. If you want to know more about finding the best opportunities in preferred shares, consider joining my service for the best research on preferred shares. In addition to constantly updating models with clear buy and sell target prices, I also offer free text message and e-mail alerts when I find a great deal. Anyone who signs up before August 1st, 2017 will be able to lock in annual rates at only $340 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.