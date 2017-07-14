PowerShares Fund Returns 30% Over The Last Year

This fund has a large allocation in Amazon which has helped it have better returns over the last 5 years compared to an ETF allocated to technology.

QQQ only has 55% of its allocation in technology so it’ll deviate on returns quite substantially over time compared to an ETF fully invested into tech.

The PowerShares QQQ ETF is on an excellent run being mostly invested in technology.

The PowerShares QQQ ETF (QQQ) is on an excellent run.

The technology sector has dramatically outperformed most of the economy over the last year. Many ETFs tracking the sector are up around 30% year over year.

With the prolonged bull market, it may be time for investors to stop focusing on maximizing returns. I believe searching for high volatility and high returns is the wrong view when it comes to investing. Investing defensively and with due diligence saves a lot of heartache when the market takes an enormous drop. If an investor wants to pile their capital into the stock market today, it would be wise to take a more risk averse approach.

Top holdings

Here are the top 10 holdings of QQQ from the Invesco website:

QQQ does have a material position in Amazon (AMZN) which is likely a large player in how they’ve outperformed some of the other technology ETFs. One of the incredible narratives for Amazon is the rapid growth in prime memberships among US households. Their recent growth to around 85 million active memberships indicates that membership growth will need to slow. There are approximately 125-126 million households in the United States. Unless membership can be expanded to the point of multiple prime memberships in the same households, it will be extremely difficult to continue the rapid growth rate.

Much to my chagrin Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the top holdings and has performed incredibly well. I did not believe their strategy of mandatory updates with forced advertising would be a big winner for the company. It seems Microsoft may have been right to think they could subsidize operating systems by forcing advertising into the platform. (This is how I imagine Microsoft management when I don’t cover my camera.)

Among the top holdings, Apple (AAPL) is the one I am comfortable with the most. Apple traded at a very low PE ratio, had enormous of cash on hand, and is a strong player in multiple markets. The reason for Apple’s low multiple is pretty clear. The company is witnessing intense competition from Android phones. They created Apple TV, but in my opinion NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is producing the best tool for running home entertainment systems.

Comparing to other ETFs

I put together a group of ETFs for comparison.

Here are the ETFs:

Ticker Name Expense Ratio Top 10 Assets % Total holdings (XLK) Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 0.14% 60.64% 73 (XLU) Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund 0.14% 60.40% 29 (VDC) Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF 0.10% 57.90% 104 (FDN) First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund 0.54% 56.59% 42 (VGT) Vanugard Information Technology ETF 0.10% 54.28% 367 (VPU) Vanguard Utilities ETF 0.10% 51.13% 77 QQQ PowerShares QQQ ETF 0.20% 50.32% 108 (VHT) Vanguard Health Care ETF 0.10% 46.02% 366

XLK, FDN, VGT, and QQQ are primarily technology ETFs.

XLU and VPU are utilities ETFs.

VHT is a health care ETF.

VDC is a consumer staples ETF.

Here’s how they have performed over the last year shown through the InvestSPY website:

I wanted multiple technology ETFs to show that the entire sector is going crazy. There are different strategies over the 4 technology ETFs which I will go over. The utility sector hasn’t performed very well, but the healthcare sector via VHT is doing reasonable.

The returns are more reasonable for VDC compared to the technology sector over the last two/five years:

VDC has done respectable over both of these periods. It’s also carried less annualized volatility over every period. The technology ETFs start to see some material differences in total returns when we look at the five year period, but that’s a difference in strategy.

Here’s a breakdown of all the ETFs and the strategy they use through the index they follow from the ETFdb website:

VGT and XLK are very similar in that they are heavily invested into the technology sector. QQQ and FDN have material allocations in different sectors.

Here’s what the sector weightings look like from the Morningstar website:

VGT and XLK are going to perform fairly similar with their sector allocations. VGT has the lower expense ratio which is nice. QQQ is somewhat well diversified over several sectors and heavily weighted into technology. FDN has an emphasis of investing in companies which have a large portion of their revenue coming from online. Outside of FDN, the holdings of these companies are fairly similar which you can see from their allocation. Because QQQ is somewhat more diversified, it had the worst returns over the last year, but had the second best over a longer period of time comparatively to the other 3 technology ETFs.

Conclusion

QQQ has performed very well, but the technology sector is seeing valuations stretched. Aside from Apple, most of the sector looks quite expensive. The recent run higher in the S&P 500 (SPY) was powered by large capitalization technology companies. For investors intending to bet on the trend continuing, the valuations may seem irrelevant. As a value investor, I do not see fundamental justification for the sectors rapid rise.

