Valeant Pharmaceuticals Is Likely To Beat Earnings

The last time I estimated Valeant Pharmaceuticals' earnings (VRX), I was expecting a beat as well as guidance around $4 billion EBITDA. While VRX beat on both EPS and revenue, my numbers were too high. Also, the company guided for $3.5 to $3.7 billion in EBITDA, which subsequently sunk the stock. Most believe that this guidance was simply CFO Paul Herendeen "kitchen-sinking" the quarter -- i.e., creating low expectations in order to easier exceed them later on.

I was late to the party in the first quarter. Now, I'm back to give my thoughts on what VRX's quarter is going to look like. I believe this estimate to be materially different from the one in Q4 2016. There are a couple of things that have changed:

1) Management swallowed the pain and guided for, what I feel, are very realistic numbers.

2) CFO Herendeen is widely known to see guidance as a commitment. In order to meet his commitment, he tends to guide conservatively. This is evident by guiding for $3.55 to $3.70 EBITDA in Q4 2016, and readjusting this EBITDA guidance upward to $3.60B to $3.75B on the same revenue number. This is key since the first version of guidance supposedly did not include the impact from asset sales.

3) Sentiment is way better now than it was back then. Investors were afraid of a national crackdown on pharmaceutical companies completely invalidating the business models. Since Trump has become president, those fears seem to have largely subsided -- even though Trump's comments on pharma have been bearish.

Comparing Guidance

In the image below, we are able see a comparison of all of the key assumptions:



Source

You might have noticed that every key assumption has remained the same. But something has to give in order to create a higher EBITDA. This is shown in the next slide below:

Source

Basically, VRX is expecting the LOE to be less impactful than it thought previously. Here's some additional commentary on the slide:

The change from our prior guidance comes mainly from the impact of the divested skincare assets, which, as we previously disclosed, decreased our 2017 revenue expectations by $160 million and our adjusted EBITDA expectations by $70 million; and our revised estimates of the impact of the LOE products on 2017, where we increased our revenue expectations by $110 million and adjusted EBITDA by approximately the same amount.

Asset Sale

One of the key items in estimating VRX's Q2 2017 revenue is the impact of the Dendreon sale to Sanpower. According to management, the full-year guidance number does not include the impact of this sale:

I want to point out that our guidance does not assume the closing of the sale of Dendreon to Sanpower. We expect to close that transaction around mid-year and will adjust our guidance when the timing and impact on 2017 results are more clear.

The impact on EBITDA and revenue for Dendreon is roughly double that of the divested skincare assets. While the skincare assets were expected to produce $160 million in revenue and $70 million in EBITDA for the full year, Dendreon was expected to contribute $170 million in revenue and $65 million in EBITDA in the second half alone.

Does Guidance Really Exclude Asset Sales?

If we take a step back, we can see that the skincare assets were supposed to decrease revenue by $160m, but this was offset by a $110m higher revenue expectation. In other words, the revenue guidance range could've been reduced by $50 million. That's especially true as the company keeps hammering on updating investors about the impact of the asset sales.

Perhaps conservative CFO Paul "guidance is a commitment" Herendeen is taking a chance on missing expectations, or there was no need to adjust because that $50 million falls in the $200 million range that the company has guided for previously. If we add the revenue loss from the Dendreon sale, we get a total revenue loss of $220m, slightly higher than the guidance range.

Of course, I don't know for sure if the guidance excludes asset sales, but I think that it at least partially does. The math on the EBITDA guidance reinforces my position. If we do the math on the EBITDA guidance, we can see that the divestitures equal about $117m in EBITDA, while the EBITDA range was $150 million.

Xifaxan

The last major part of the puzzle would be Xifaxan. Xifaxan underperformed in the previous quarter. According to management, this was because of the rumored sale of Salix in 2016 as well as the fact that they lost a noticeable number of sales reps to a competitor. But things have changed since then:

Over the last nine weeks, however, our sales forces have regained their footing and we have seen Xifaxan 550 gain roughly 200 basis points of TRx share in its segment. In the quarter, we realized about 310 basis points of increased net selling price in the Salix unit.

I expect Xifaxan to pick up meaningfully in the second quarter. Also, historically, the second and third quarters are stronger than the first quarter. In order to stand a chance of hitting full-year guidance, the company needs to produce meaningfully higher revenue. I believe that Xifaxan will be able to help the company get there.

My final revenue estimate is therefore $2,290 million, based on how all the drug revenues add up vs. Wall Street's $2,239 million. For adjusted EBITDA I am forecasting a slight sequential growth, largely due to seasonality, and negated by $12 million in EBITDA loss from Dendreon. The company's previous adjusted EBITDA came in at $980 million, so I expect the current EBITDA to come in at around $1,020 million. I believe these numbers to be conservative.

As for the EPS number, I have kept my margin estimates in line with Wall Street. But since I have a higher revenue estimate, I believe the non-GAAP EPS number will come in at $0.97 vs. Wall Street estimates of $0.95.

Conclusion

I am expecting a beat on both the revenue and EPS fronts. While I don't know what EBITDA the Street is expecting, I feel that a billion in EBITDA is good enough to keep the company in line with their full-year guidance. Given that sentiment is also positive now, I am looking to open a position in this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.