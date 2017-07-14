Jim Cramer Is Right, And Wrong, About Netflix

Earlier this week, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a long-standing bearish call on Netflix (NFLX) and simultaneously lowered his price target on the stock to $73, less than half where it's trading right now. As has been the case for quite some time, Pachter pointed to an ever-rising cash burn, suggesting that the growing pile of bills would eventually pull the rug out from underneath the stock.

It only took a few hours for the world's most recognizable stock-commentator, Jim Cramer, to voice dissent with Pachter's call, pointing out that since Pachter began banging the bearish drum three years ago, NFLX shares have advanced from $63 to $157. In short, Cramer says Pachter is using the wrong metrics in evaluating Netflix. Rather than earnings or plausible cash flow, instead, this particular stock trades in tandem with "content tracking (downloads) and subscriber growth."

He's not wrong -- NFLX has been a red-hot winner, not on results, but on the buzz created by an expanding top line and the corresponding subscriber-growth numbers. Cramer is wrong in one key sense though, and in a way that Pachter didn't address. If Pachter had made the point, he may have been able to shut Cramer down before he got going.

He Said/He Said

The specifics from Pachter:

As competition drives the cost of content inevitably higher, we expect Netflix cash burn to continue, and management acknowledged that this will persist for many years. International profits may remain elusive due to competition for content and subscribers, while domestic growth inevitably decelerates.

He's right. On an operating basis Netflix may be profitable, but on a GAAP and free cash flow basis the company is not only still losing money, it's broadly losing more and more money from one quarter to the next. It's not a viable situation, but the market has tolerated it simply because traders believe profits -- real profits -- will materialize in the future.

The concept is largely irrelevant to Cramer though, who responded:

But I'm also dismayed that he's sticking by his methodology, the same methodology that caused him and his acolytes to miss almost 100 [basis] points in a stock that, to me, is as obvious as the purloined letter 'We have consistently valued stocks under our coverage based upon the discounted present value of their future cash flows.' Goodie. That bit of ideology reminds me of that quote everybody attributes to Albert Einstein about the definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over again expecting different results.

This has been the crux of the debate since it began in earnest years ago.

Cramer left something critical out of his response though... something Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has mentioned more than once of late. That is, he's calling for wider profits. As he noted back in January of 2015, "We then intend to generate material global profits from 2017 onwards."

He's not backtracked on the suggestion either. Ergo, the market has been more than willing to triple the value of NFLX since the promise was made two and a half years ago. Pachter is simply pointing out that we're now halfway through 2017, and "material global profits" still seem stunningly out of reach.

The image below tells the tale, comparing the company's revenue, income (GAAP and operating) expenses and liabilities. It's not difficult to see expenses and liabilities are growing at a much faster pace than revenue, assets, or income. Given the trajectory evident here, Pachter isn't crazy for being concerned.

Source: Netflix investor site, image made by author

Just to point out the highlights, or lowlights, both current content liabilities and non-current content liabilities are greater than revenue. They have been for a while. Worse, the differential between the two is widening rather than shrinking. Operating cash flow and GAAP free cash flow are becoming increasingly negative.

The relationship between these key metrics begs one question: Which of these is going to change in the foreseeable future to get the company anywhere near profitability? Or, maybe it would be more prudent to ask, which of these can change? Liabilities eventually become expenses, and expenses are technically unmanageable as they stand right now.

Pachter is just asking the same question in a different way.

Bottom Line

Don't misread the message. Cramer is right. The market couldn't care less about Netflix's lack of profits right now. As long as the headcount continues to grow and the top line moves forward, that will be enough to keep the story stock in motion. A sizeable swath of those bulls likely took Hastings at his word though, and may be counting on material profits soon. That's just not in the cards, unless you're willing to assign new meanings to the words "material" and "profits."

It doesn't look like it's going to happen in 2018 either, and if nothing changes in terms of the spending and revenue trajectories it's difficult to see it ever happening on a GAAP basis.

The moral of the story is, don't confuse NFLX as an investment. It's a trade, and one founded on a premise and a promise rather than one driven by actual prospects. It works, but only until the time the crowd realize they've been duped.