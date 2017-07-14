Value Investing In The Tech Sector

After a 50% gain, Apple is no longer the clear buy that it once was. Should I swap out my shares for a more beaten down tech company like Intel?

I've had some missteps in my earlier attempts at value investing in tech, but my purchase of Apple one year ago was either lucky or good (or both).

Tech investing is largely the province of growth investors, and many value investors have been burned in the space.

Investment Thesis

Value investing in tech is difficult. Rather than using the cigar-butt approach, the moat-value approach seems better suited to the sector. While Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to be a long-term hold due to its strong moat and reasonable valuation, I have my eye on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) as it looks exceedingly cheap and despite increased competition, still dominates the PC and server markets.

Introduction

Most value investors keep tabs on the investing of Warren Buffett, and are familiar with his initial swearing off of tech investing, his eventual investment in IBM (NYSE:IBM) with disappointing results, and his recent investment in Apple.

Value investing in the technology sector is notoriously difficult and there have been many high-profile failures. Some would argue that value investors should just hold their noses, ignore old-fashioned metrics like P/E ratios, and invest in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). While I do step out of my comfort zone from time to time to try to add growth or speculative investments to my portfolio, I find it difficult to completely ignore the fundamentals.

So what is a value investor to do if they want tech exposure in their portfolio?

Cigar Butts Vs. Moats

When most investors think of value investing, they probably think of cigar-butt investing. Popularized by Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett was an early disciple of this type of investing. The idea is to buy beaten down companies which may be facing stiff headwinds or declining profits, but whose share prices do not accurately reflect the true value of the business. These cigar butts, as the metaphor goes, may have only a few puffs left in them but the puffs are virtually free.

To find evidence of Warren Buffett's affinity for cigar-butt investing, one need look no further than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). After all, the company was originally a textile manufacturing company based in Rhode Island that Warren Buffett bought shares in even as the industry was waning and the company was closing down plants.

While this is the most popular example of value investing, it would be a mistake to think that cigar-butt investing was the ONLY type of value investing. Over time, Warren Buffett became a convert of a different kind of value investing championed by his business partner, Charlie Munger. Charlie Munger has always preferred investments in companies that have enduring competitive advantages, that are still growing, and while they may not be as cheap as cigar butts, they are still relatively inexpensive. This type of investing can best be described as moat-value investing: buying businesses with competitive moats that offer some value.

Don't get me wrong, there is nothing inherently bad about cigar-butt investing. It produces good results and I frequently practice it, but it has its limitations. In relatively stable sectors like utilities or consumer staples, you can extract a lot of puffs from a good cigar butt. Stories of decline are frequently exaggerated and if you pick up a really cheap stock in a slow-paced industry, it can generate a lot of profit. The danger comes primarily from the rate of decline.

If the decline of the company is rapid enough, you may never realize any gains from the cheap price to book value or price to earnings ratios. If the book value or earnings drop rapidly enough, the valuation may correct itself without any help from the price component. Not to mention, it is often very difficult to determine the difference between a temporary headwind facing a strong business and a business that is in decline.

I suspect that when Warren Buffett made his initial investment in IBM, for instance, he thought he was buying a strong business with a moat that was just experiencing some tough times. In reality, he may have picked up a cigar butt in the fast-paced technology sector.

IBM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

That isn't to say that the business can't turn around, but the investment did not perform as expected. Following his unsuccessful tech investment in IBM, Warren Buffett made a recent bet on Apple that met with greater approval from his moat-value investing partner. According to Charlie Munger:

It's a very good sign [that Berkshire bought Apple]. Either you've gone crazy, or you're learning.

He seems to believe that Warren Buffett is learning.

Apple Was A Great Value Play, But Is It Still?

Almost one year ago to the day, I bought shares in Apple in a taxable brokerage account. At the time, there was a lot of pessimism about the stock. The new iPhone super-cycle seemed far off and the company was losing ground to Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Critics complained that Apple was no longer a revolutionary tech company, it was now merely producing incremental change. Other companies were sure to pass them by as they failed to innovate, they argued.

I still believed that the company had a strong competitive moat. While not a user of the products myself, my better half owns multiple Apple devices and is locked into the Apple ecosystem. I knew that whatever products were offered down the road, there was a good chance that she would buy them and there were millions of other customers in the same situation. The low P/E ratio was eye-popping for the tech sector and it turned out to be a great time to invest.

AAPL PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The stock has gone up 50% in the past year, and the one-year anniversary of my purchase provides me with the first opportunity to realize long-term capital gains instead of short-term capital gains. The questions are: Should I hold on to the investment or sell it? Does Apple still offer a good value? If I were to sell, is there a better value available in the tech sector to invest in?

Since I hold AAPL in a taxable account and the holding period is now over one year, I need to take the long-term capital gains rate into account. In my case, that is 15%. The stock has gone up 50% since I bought it, so 1/3 of the entire investment value now consists of a capital gain. 15% of that 1/3 leaves me with a 5% hit on the total value of the investment should I choose to sell it.

That is 5% that would be going to the IRS next April and wouldn't get to continue to grow in my investment accounts. While not huge, it is also not insignificant. Ideally, I'd want whatever I do with the money that I currently have invested in Apple to outperform the stock by at least 5% by April. That might be a tall order.

While the valuation of Apple one year ago was extremely attractive, it is a more challenging investment to make right now. With a current share price of $147.77, trailing earnings of $8.55 per share, and estimated forward earnings of $9.75 per share, Apple has a trailing P/E of 17.3 and a forward P/E of 15.2. How does this compare to the rest of the market?

According to Yardeni Research, the S&P 500 has a forward P/E of 17.5, so Apple is trading at a 13% discount to the broader market by that metric. Meanwhile, they show the S&P 500 with a trailing P/E of 20.9, which puts Apple at an even bigger discount of 17%. It's not all good news, though. If you compare Apple to itself, the company has traditionally traded at a lower P/E than it is now, so there is definitely the potential for some multiple contraction. Apple's quarterly dividend of 63 cents per share is a nice bonus, but the 1.7% dividend yield is not enough to carry the investment on its own.

P/E ratios and dividends are only parts of the picture, however. Another important piece is growth. Analysts are expecting 7% EPS growth in 2017 over the previous year, and 2018 offers the potential of an even bigger 19% earnings boost with the upcoming update to the iPhone. While these are only estimates, it is clear that the company is still growing earnings and is not in decline.

While not a screaming buy, the company seems to fit the bill for moat-value investing. It is relatively inexpensive, it has a strong competitive moat, and still offers growth. While I might not normally be a buyer of Apple at these levels, the fact that I can defer paying capital gains taxes on my investment makes me inclined to hold the shares for the long term. Additionally, the upcoming iPhone super-cycle and the potential for a repatriation tax break are two positive catalysts that make me even more interested in hanging onto my shares.

The last question remains, though: is there a better value out there in the tech sector that might make me change my mind?

Is Intel A Better Value?

Intel has recently caught my eye, as it is bouncing around near 52-week lows. The sentiment around the company is pretty bearish, as after years of dominance in the PC market, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) seems like they might have outdone them for once with their new Ryzen processors.

I still use a PC for work and occasionally for play, and as a former gaming enthusiast, I visit a site called Tom's Hardware to get my news on the latest in PC hardware technology. Over the years, their list of best CPUs has been dominated by Intel.

Sometimes the list is entirely comprised of Intel CPUs, and at other times, if there is an AMD CPU on the list, it is a token mention in the budget category. All that changed with AMD's Ryzen processors. Two of AMD's Ryzen processors are on the list and while Intel's Skylake-S chips are still in a dominant position, Intel's new Skylake-X architecture is getting bad reviews and seems to be fraught with thermal issues.

That isn't Intel's only headwind, either. There is a secular decline in the PC market. As more and more computing shifts to mobile, Intel's dominance in the PC market becomes less and less important. Additionally, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD are both making efforts to threaten Intel's dominance in the server market. A recent product launch by Intel with high-profile endorsements from Alphabet and Amazon indicates that any trouble in that market is a long way off, but journalists seem to be telling a different story.

With all the bad news that Intel has had recently, the stock hit a 52-week low on July 10.

INTC data by YCharts

With a share price of $34.24 and earnings of $2.85 per share, the stock is trading at a price to earnings ratio of 12.0. Analysts are predicting low single-digit earnings growth over the next few years. With a quarterly dividend of 27.25 cents per share, the stock has a healthy dividend yield of 3.2%.

The stock is undeniably cheap. It is trading at a large discount to the S&P 500 and a slight discount to its own historical norms. But is that discount justified?

While Apple has done an outstanding job of rewarding their shareholders, Intel investors simply haven't been rewarded over the years. And this is despite years of market dominance.

AAPL Total Return Price data by YCharts

While Intel's valuation is significantly cheaper than Apple's and it offers a much more attractive dividend yield, I'm not at all confident that Intel would outperform Apple over the next year or an even longer time frame. Apple has some positive catalysts on the horizon, while Intel is facing increasing competitive pressure. With Apple's long history of rewarding shareholders, it seems like a much better bet to hold onto my shares in Apple. When in doubt, I find that it is generally best to do nothing and not pay taxes and transaction costs.

That said, I'm going to be keeping Intel on my watchlist. Just because the stock hasn't adequately rewarded its shareholders in the past and Nvidia and AMD are ramping up competition, doesn't mean that it won't present a good opportunity if it gets beaten down any more.

Conclusion

Value investing in the tech sector is fraught with peril. The sector is so fast moving, it's hard to tell what is a temporary headwind and what is a story of secular decline. Moat-value investing seems best suited for tech stocks, and despite Apple's gains over the past year, it still fits the bill. While I won't be selling my Apple shares, I'll be keeping an eye on out-of-favor Intel for a possible short-term to medium-term investing opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.