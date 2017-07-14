Amgen And Allergan Panel Backing In NSCLC Is A Win For Patients

Amgen (AMGN) and Allergan (AGN) received a unanimous vote of 17 - 0 in favor of approving Amgen's ABP 215, which is a biosimilar of Avastin -- bevacizumab. What this positive panel outcome vote provides is a good thesis on why investors should buy these stocks. That is because this panel recommendation will carry a lot of weight towards garnering FDA approval. An FDA approval will result in a higher share price. If not immediately, it will happen over time as the new marketed product rolls out. Avastin is owned and produced by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). The panel vote for the Biologics License Application -- BLA -- of ABP 215 occurred as a result of a positive phase 3 clinical trial treating patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer -- NSCLC. Such a phase 3 study showed no clinical difference between ABP 215 and Avastin. That is a good achievement because for the FDA to approve a biosmimilar it has to have similar safety and efficacy to its counterpart.

Phase 3 Data

The phase 3 study was assessing the safety and efficacy of ABP 215 compared to Avastin. The trial recruited a total of 642 patients with NSCLC. Patients were split into two different dosing groups. One group of patients received ABP 215, and the other group received Avastin. One thing to note is that both dose groups also received first-line therapy of Paclitaxel followed by carboplatin on the day of and after infusion with each dosing drug -- ABP 215, Avastin. The primary endpoint of the study was the objective response rate -- ORR. The objective response rate is measured as tumor reduction over a specified amount of time. An extreme tumor reduction would be the best case scenario. When it comes to cancer, any tumor reduction is ideal because it can improve quality of life for the patient. In this case, the measure was the ORR over a 19-week period. That is, that both companies were looking for the best ORR over that time period. The final primary endpoint was met because the pre-specified margin for ABP 215 compared to Avastin showed a clinically meaningful equivalence. In my opinion these results show that Amgen and Allergan have produced a similar biologic to Avastin. With Amgen and Allergan showing that ABP 215 carried the same efficacy as Avastin, it pushed forward to file the sBLA on November 15, 2016. ABP 215 is the first Avastin biosimilar candidate to be considered by the FDA. That makes the potential approval of this compound that much more important. The Biosimilar User Fee Act -- BsUFA -- decision action date is expected by September 14, 2017. That may seem like a long time, but compared to other drugs up for FDA approval that is a short time frame. ABP 215 is just one of the four biosimilar compounds that Amgen and Allergan are collaborating on.

Lung Cancer

Non-Squamous non-small cell lung cancer is a type of cancer that has formed into a tumor and spread to other parts of the body. About 80% to 85% of lung cancer cases are NSCLC. The American Cancer Society estimates that there are about 225,000 new cases of lung cancer in the United States in 2017. Avastin is currently approved in the U.S., Europe, and several other regions to treat non squamous NSCLC, metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum, metastatic renal cell carcinoma, and several other parts of the body. An approval for ABP 215 in NSCLC would be a huge win for this biosimilar. If the drug is approved for this indication that will provide patients with another similar treatment option. The more treatment options that are available to patients the better chance they have to receive the right treatment for themselves.

Risks

There is a risk associated with the ABP 215 approval process. That risk is that the FDA might deem that the data may not be similar to Avastin. In that case, the FDA might reject the BLA for the biosimilar. In addition, even with approval of ABP 215 it will have to compete head to head with Avastin. Avastin has been around for a long time. Avastin received its first FDA approval back in February 26, 2004. That means that ABP 215 will have to compete with a drug that has been on the market for 13 years. That will not be an easy task at all.

Conclusion

Amgen and Allergan data for ABP 215 point to a positive approval outcome. The problem will be marketing the drug against a major competitor, known as Roche. An approval for ABP 215 will be a good thing because it will create a competitive nature between the two drugs. That will likely result in lower costs for patients. Lower costs would mean a lot more patients receiving the treatment that they desperately need.

