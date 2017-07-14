ETF Trends: Fixed Income, Currencies And Commodities - 7/13/17

Countries continue to outperform in this week’s ETF Trends report. Brazil, Latin America, Turkey, and Mexico are all up more than 4%, with Turkey making the biggest improvement after being down almost 3% last week. Semiconductors and Solar also continue their strong performance. On the losing side, Telecoms headline a group that has shown consistent underperformance over the past couple sessions, along with Silver and Gold. Biotech is another noteworthy underperformer, down almost 1%.

Thanks for reading the article. Follow our account to get our articles as soon as they're posted to Seeking Alpha. To get our full newsletter, sign up for Bespoke Newsletter PRO. Subscribers to that service get access to Bespoke's model stock portfolios, actionable data-driven insights, and in-depth analysis of everything that drives the markets, among other things.

