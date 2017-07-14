Citigroup: Still One Of My Favorite Banking Stocks

I continue to believe that C is one of the best stocks in the banking sector today.

I am cautious about record-high levels of U.S. household debt, and will monitor Citi on whether it is growing consumer lending conservatively.

Last quarter, I argued that Citigroup (C) was "one of the best stocks in banking." Today, the company reinforced my beliefs. Citi reported another quarterly EPS beat, its 10th back-to-back beat. Revenues of $17.9 billion, despite being up only +2% YoY, also exceeded expectations by a wide margin of $530 million.

Citi's print loosely resembled that of peer JPMorgan's (JPM), released before the opening bell, with solid investment banking revenues (up an impressive +22% YoY this quarter) more than offsetting softness in equity and fixed income markets to fuel bank-wide top-line growth. With institutional client expenses under check, the revenue upside trickled down to the bottom line. Segment EBT (earnings before taxes) of $4.1 billion was up +6% YoY in the quarter, contributing 72% of total company EBT, including corporate.

Credit: OTC Market Watch

On the consumer banking side, Citi once again generated moderate but steady revenue growth. The +5% YoY increase in North America was better than last quarter's +2% as average loans, deposits, AUMs and rates were all up. Mortgage continued to drag retail banking down (a two-percentage-point headwind to North America consumer's YoY growth), which shouldn't have caught many by surprise.

In a recurring theme, NCL (non-conforming loans) drove credit costs up by quite a bit YoY, in great part due to Costco-related (COST) operations. As a result, segment net income was -18% (vs. last quarter's -25%). A key area of concern for me, NCL and delinquencies in the consumer business have actually dipped slightly QoQ -- both in North America and globally, reversing a recent upward trend. Ninety-plus day delinquencies, however, remained in the high 70-bps, near previous eight-quarter peak levels.

Source: Citi's earnings slides

On the consumer side, I remain cautious regarding record-high levels of household debt in the U.S. (see graph below). According to the FRBNY, "total household debt achieved a new peak in the first quarter of 2017, [...] $50 billion above the previous peak reached in the third quarter of 2008." I believe increasing debt could continue to add risks to consumer banking and limit future growth opportunities. It certainly helps that Citigroup is a geographically diversified bank, with nearly 40% of its consumer banking revenues coming from outside North America. But I will keep an eye on the health of the business to monitor whether the bank is growing this segment conservatively.

Source: FRBNY

Lastly, the graph below illustrates Citi's key capital metrics. The bank continues to improve across the board, with Tier 1 ratio and tangible book per share reaching new 24-month highs.



Source: Citi's earnings slides

Takeaways

Citigroup delivered yet another solid quarter with notable strength in investment and private banking. Should this side of the business continue to perform as well as it has in the first half of 2017, growth could surprise to the upside.

Citi P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Regarding the investment opportunity, it doesn't hurt that C continues to trade at a discount to key peer JPM (see graphs above). Putting it all together, I continue to believe that C is one of the best stocks in the banking sector, despite any potential weakness in share price today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.