Starbucks Has No Presence in One of the World's Largest Tourism Economies - Why This Humbled Me

If you struggle with balancing others' research with your own when you build positions in your portfolio, read further for a little insight into my process, methods and, yes, struggles.

In what I perceive as a clear miss by Starbucks by their complete lack of presence in the "Coffee Capital of the World," I share my lessons here.

While traveling through Italy earlier this year, I learned some humbling lessons about my own methods to my stock analysis.

When you push the "buy" button to own a stock, how intimate are you with the company? How much do you know, and how much do you trust your research?

According to Standard & Poor's March 11, 2017 report, Starbucks (SBUX) is the world's leading retailer of high-quality coffee products, sold through more than 20,800 retail stores globally as well as multiple retail channels.

Over the past five years, Starbucks has performed decent, though not spectacular. It's been a tad boring the past two years as the stock has been caught in a trading range between $42 and $64 - though just a few weeks back the company showed life of breaking out of the range as it hit a $64.87 high. Not so much.

Over the past five years, the stock has grown to over $58, for a stock price increase of 120%. For comparison sake, the S&P500, as measured by the the popular S&P 500 ETF (SPY), has done just over 83% in the same five-year period.

SBUX data by YCharts

The company is currently in an expansionary phase into China, India and Russia. Currently SBUX operates in 62 countries (in 2011, they operated in 40 countries).

In March, Starbucks announced the retirement (again) of their long-time hero Howard Schultz for incoming Kevin Johnson. When Schultz was rehired as CEO in 2008, he had an agenda that focused on five issues - 1) improving the customer experience, 2) deal with underperforming U.S. locations, 3) create an emotional connection between brand and customers/employees, 4) streamline management and function, and 5) accelerate international high-margin expansion.

Because I am aligned with each one of these initiatives, to the point that I believe these are the best methods to provide solutions to these issues, I am an investor in the company.

Add to the popular opinion that Schultz achieved what he set out to do, his company also grew at 12.5% compounded revenue and 19.1% operating income. Two amazing feats for a company the size of Starbucks.

Analysts are pretty mixed on it these days, and for good reason. The company hasn't managed to do much in the way of growth for the past couple of years and has trailed the S&P 500 in that time period. The new CEO brings questions to the mix, and the valuation is still a little rich. Many analysts say "sell it," some say "hold it" and a few say "buy it." I say hold - but with a few caveats. I'll be watching their international expansion plans, specifically to the most obvious country for Starbucks, Italy.

SBUX data by YCharts

I am a big believer in the Starbucks brand, though this belief continues to wain under the company's new leadership.

I'm not writing this article to analyze SBUX stock and to help you decide if you should own it or not own it. Rather, this article is a broader conversation about what it means to own publicly traded stock. (A disclaimer for seasoned investors: You may find this article a little long in the tooth regarding basic stock ownership principals. In this article you'll see I review a clear miss for SBUX - and it may bolster your own research in this stock. But I'm also going to discuss some basic considerations to owning stock - I have noticed many experienced investors here, and this article is pointed squarely to them.)

Earlier this year in my re-analysis of Starbucks, my findings provided me a pretty humbling experience. You see, I consider myself a seasoned and professional investor, with a few decades of investing under my belt. I was a stock broker and financial advisor for nearly fifteen years, and I've run a venture capital fund since 2013. I have helped and guided many on the virtues of individual stock ownership - especially in comparison to lesser investment options like mutual funds, annuities and life insurance.

But sometimes you find yourself thrown into the middle of a wake up moment, and you have to decide what you're going to do with that experience.

As for me, that happened in a significant way in March, and it has made me a better researcher and thesis builder. I learned that, though I offer much on the virtues of stock ownership, I still have work to do. I don't offer advice on which stocks to own outside of my family, but I do plenty of writing on why I like and dislike individual stocks and strategies. This makes choosing stocks, and the methodology and process around it, pretty important to me.

Along with understanding a little bit about SBUX stock, let's also take a step back and discuss the geographical setting of my big-time lesson.

My wife and I had just finished a whirlwind tour of Italy that included Milan, Venice, Modena, the Cinque Tierre, Vernazza, Monterosso, Pisa, Lucca, Florence and Rome. We were inundated by opportunities of lasagna, carbonara, wine, cheese, espresso and cappuccino. Kind of all of our favorite food and drink things in life. So we were in heaven.

Starting in Milan, Italy's capital of commerce and fashion, we soon realized that we were drinking some of the best coffee we had ever experienced, and all while not a Starbucks in site. To be sure, Amber even mapped, "googled," "yelped" and "tripadvisored" Starbucks. She likes her "go-to." But no go.

And in every city we visited, I was able to keep my Starbucks Gold Member card safely tucked away in my wallet. There wasn't a store anywhere. Not in Milan. Not in the lover's capital of the world of Venice. Not in Italy's cultural and political capital, Rome. Not in the birth of civilization as we know it, Florence.

Let's take a minute though, and discuss Italy. Because for that to sink in, we have to know why this blows my mind.

As the celebrity travel expert Rick Steves writes in his loving description of Italy, the country offers Europe's richest culture. (Sorry to all of those other Europeans reading this - Rick's words, not mine.) Italy is the world's eighth-largest industrial power, and the fourth-largest in Europe. Ferraris, Fiats, Maseratis, Ducatis and Lamborghinis are all world-renowned luxury brands of status and fortune. Tourism is big business - Italy is the world's fifth-most-visited tourist destination.

Italy is made up of 61 million consumers, and sees nearly that many visitors (51 million in 2015) each year. In fact, in Venice where 55,000 people call home, they see on average 150,000 tourists per day.

This puts Italy at the fifth most visited country in the world, just behind France (#1 - 84.5 million), the United States (#2 - 77.5 million), Spain (#3 - 68.2 million) and China (56.9 million).

Rome (2.7 million people), Milan (1.3 million people) and Naples (1 million people) are Italy's three largest cities. 74 percent of the country's economy consists of service jobs - with the majority based in tourism.

As Steves explains, "Italian 'bars' are not taverns, but cafes … and social watering holes." (Rick Steves Italy 2017, Avalon Travel, Perseus Books, p. 13) He also goes on to explain that Italy embraces the dichotomy of the old and the new, and nowhere can that be seen more prominently than in Rome itself. (pp 14-15)

And Italy is the home and inventor of the espresso machine.

You see where I'm going with this - you see the punchline before I say it. Nowhere in Italy will you find a Starbucks store. Nowhere. And that folks is the basis of my sobering and humbling personal stock lesson.

On our flight home, I had to start researching the 62 countries that Starbucks is in, to see if, in fact, they are not in Italy, and why.

On Feb. 29, 2016, Starbucks issued a blog article titled "With Humility and Respect, Starbucks Turns its Eyes Toward Italy." In this release, they announced their real estate partner (Percassi) and the anticipated opening location (Milan) and date (Q1 2017).

Starbucks history is directly linked to the way the Italians created and executed the perfect shot of espresso. Everything that we've done sits on the foundation of those wonderful experiences that many of us have had in Italy, and we've aspired to be a respectful steward of that legacy for 45 years. - Howard Schultz, February 28, 2016 Starbucks Press Release

The company explains how their entry into Italy is 30 years in the making. As the then-marketing director of Starbucks, Schultz traveled to an Italy tradeshow and came back inspired for a new vision for his company.

"The Italians had created the theater, romance, art and magic of experiencing espresso," Schultz recalled in a related post at Starbucks.com. "I was overwhelmed with a gut instinct that this is what we should be doing."

He goes on to explain how the company's history is directly linked to Milan, Verona and Italian espresso bar traditions. Furthermore, the post goes on to reveal that Schultz has returned to Italy once a year over the past 30 years.

And here is the disconnect. I personally admire and appreciate Schultz as a CEO, a leader and a businessman. I've watched his decisions and leadership since the mid-90s, and I've learned a lot about business from the man.

The lessons from this are numerous for me personally, but also lessons that all stock investors should consider.

For me, I wonder why I didn't know this already? Did I just read the report and assume that Italy, or more specifically, the countries that make sense for Starbucks, were included? What makes sense? Probably earnings and culture fit. Italy seems to make since to me.

If they are in Vietnam they're surely in Italy wouldn't you think? Italy - the home of espresso is the fifth largest tourist economy in the world.

For me, I have to ask am I reading reports close enough? Do all of my personal stock holdings make sense to me? Do I know enough about my holdings to answer this with a confident "yes?" Spoiler alert: the clear answer with the humility in this lesson is unfortunately, "no." Starbucks not in Italy makes no sense to me. Even as I look back now several months after that trip and the initial realization that Starbucks wasn't doing business, and creating revenue, in Italy - I am still perplexed with this.

But generally speaking, this lesson offers some broader lessons:

Where are you getting your information when you make an investment decision? Do you trust your sources? Do you fully understand your investments, or are you trusting others to make sense of it for you? When you push the "buy" button, do you know why you are doing so - and can that finger only be pointed back to you? There is a complicated mix of both here - after all, I'm asking you to trust analysis I provide from the Pearly Pig, but only to the point that it is a starting point or supplement to your own research and buy/sell/hold opinions. How much work are you doing on your own before you buy a single share … or 100 shares of a company? How much should you be doing? If you don't agree with part of the company's philosophy, what do you do with this misalignment? Do you allow a stock's philosophy to shape your investment philosophy? Do you move on? Do you ignore it? How do you make sense of misalignment? How much do you know and understand about investing in individual stock? Most Americans invest - either directly or through vehicles like mutual funds or exchange traded funds, and through advisors and brokers. So how much knowledge is appropriate? Everyone can't be an expert stock analyst. But how much of a stock analyst does an investor need to be if that investor values alignment and understanding the company in which they are considering investing? For instance, I haven't found an analyst report that lists out all 62 countries in which Starbucks does business. Furthermore, I haven't found an analyst report that calls out Starbucks having zero business presence in Italy. So what happens when I can't find the information I need and want? What happens when I didn't even know to ask the right questions? Only time and hard work alleviates these gaps in my work to develop my Starbucks thesis. But what should be enough work, and enough time, to feel good about a solid buy or sell decision? How does the CEO and other major decision-makers interests, passion and heart direct the strategy, philosophy and decisions of the company? Is this important to you? Are you good with that? In this instance, this may be my biggest gap in my thesis to own Starbucks.

Starbucks is a holding with which I believe I am very aligned, even if less than a few months ago. I understand their business philosophy, how they discuss their shortcomings, and I believe in the solutions they outline to overcome their shortcomings.

This alignment to my personal and investing values is as strong as other companies in my portfolio like Brunswick (BC) Apple (AAPL), Berkshire (BRK.B) and Heico (HEI).

But in contrast to the stocks of which I feel strong alignment, I have other stocks in my portfolio that I am less involved in, know less about, and am not even sure if their business philosophy aligns with my personal and investing philosophies.

And if I have a hiccup with alignment with one of my favorites, like Starbucks, then what am I missing about these lesser known stocks?

Traveling through Italy was an amazing experience, one that I plan to duplicate sooner than later. I don't know if my experience was better without having a Starbucks beverage on which to fall back (it was). I was able to experience many local espresso shops and styles and I'm glad I was forced to explore.

But witnessing the most intense coffee culture I've ever seen, along with Italy's amazing tourism economy, simply left me astounded at a lack of Starbucks action in this country. And I still am astounded that Italy wasn't part of the international expansion plan until recently (Starbucks has now delayed their entry into Italy until late 2018).

I guess my biggest fear is that perhaps Schultz so fell in love with Italy that he didn't want to screw up the culture. He has made an annual pilgrimage to Italy and he loves the people, the culture, the art and the romance. He has professed this several times. And I can't blame him - all of these Italian traits are beautiful.

So did he not want to mess with a culture and country he so loved with his company's own brand? Did he not want to "Americanize" Italy - losing then what he so loved about his annual getaway? As an investor, I want to know what the CEO and founder thinks of his/her own brand. This is material.

To be sure, I saw plenty of Fords, Harleys and McDonalds while roaming around Italy's countryside and cities.

Each Starbucks store adds about $250,000 to the SBUX corporate bottom line (profits) each year. By my calculations, Italy's largest tourism meccas could easily support 20 stores while it's smaller tourist traps could support 3-5 stores, numbering 250-300 stores throughout the country.

How much may have Schultz's selfish interest in preserving Italy from his American brand cost the company? If Italy would have been one of top ten countries Starbucks entered, then we could project that shareholders have lost ten years worth of earnings to a lack of presence in Italy.

Starbucks is currently not experiencing $65 - $100 million in profit each year from no presence in Italy, which would contribute approximately 3% to the company's bottom line and at today's Starbucks price of $58.50, around $2 to the value of SBUX shares.

I don't know if Schultz just waited until he got a bit bored with the country, or if he just realized the pressure was too great to not be in Italy. And then begs the question, what does it say about Schultz and Starbucks that they've decided to NOW enter the Italian market? Maybe I could get excited about the philosophy of staying out of Italy if it were explained to me. But now, does that mean the company is under undue pressure to improve financial results? Was Schultz bored with the country now? Does anyone care?

