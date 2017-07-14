Tesla's Hometown Makes It 33% More Expensive To Charge An Electric Car Than Fueling A Toyota Camry

This new pricing in Tesla’s hometown takes into effect August 1, just in time to welcome home the first batch of Model 3 cars from the Tesla factory’s July 28 event.

In other words, under these assumptions and factors, fueling with electricity is 33% more expensive than fueling with gasoline. Is that what people want?

In comparison, there are multiple practical family cars yielding at least 50 MPG. At $3 per gallon, that’s $0.06 per mile.

At just under 3 miles per kWh as an annualized average, and disregarding conversion losses, that means $0.08 per mile.

Tesla’s hometown will start charging $0.23 per kWh to plug in an electric car in its municipal garages, where people who can’t charge at home, may charge.

Tesla (TSLA) is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For the last six years, the city of Palo Alto has been providing electricity for free in its municipal parking garages. This meant, among other things, that demand for such electricity was infinite.



In other words, the price was unsustainable. As with healthcare or education or anything else in society, if you make it free, people will demand an infinite quantity. When the price is set lower than the market price, you end up with shortages. In this case, parking spots located in front of the electric plug tended to be busy nearly 100% of the time.



After all, what do you think would happen if the government made gasoline and/or diesel free? The question pretty much answers itself. And that, of course, drove demand for cars that could get fuel for free on someone else’s dime.



The time has now come for drivers of plug-in electric cars (whether pure battery cars, or plug-in hybrids) to start paying for electricity in Tesla’s home town, Palo Alto. Starting August 1, the fee will be $0.23 per kWh.



Most people are familiar with the cost of gasoline and diesel. If your car yields 50 MPG, and the price of gasoline is $3 per gallon, your fuel cost per mile is $0.06. As it turns out, the cost of regular gasoline in California now is approximately $3 per gallon.



Furthermore, if you are car buyer concerned with fuel cost, you will likely consider any of the most fuel-efficient new cars on the market:



Toyota Prius: 54 MPG city, 50 MPG highway

Toyota Camry hybrid: 51 MPG city, 53 MPG highway

Hyundai Ioniq Blue: 57 MPG city, 59 MPG highway

Kia Niro FE: 52 MPG city, 49 MPG highway



Note that the Toyota (TM) Camry is the 2018 model year, which arrives in U.S. dealerships in the next few weeks, probably in larger quantities than the Tesla Model 3 for years to come. As you can see, I’m also rounding those numbers down a notch or two, to an even 50 MPG, i.e., in Tesla’s favor.



In any case, what the MPG numbers show is that the U.S. consumer is faced with several practical cars that fit five adults and a decent amount of luggage, and that get at least 50 MPG on average. Those cars don’t plug in, and they don’t get any tax credits.



At 50 MPG and $3 per gallon, the $0.06 per mile means that the average Californian who drives 1,000 miles per month pays $60 per month for gasoline. How does this compare to what someone living in Palo Alto and charges his or her electric car from the muni garages after August 1?



First, we have to establish how many kWh an electric car consumes. As with gasoline and diesel cars, it varies from car to car because not all cars are equally efficient. Weight, aerodynamics and other factors impact this consumption, just like with regular cars.



Furthermore, electric cars have some characteristics that differ from gasoline and diesel cars, such as how to generate heat when it’s cold outside. On top of that, the battery itself needs thermal management in order to operate in the best way. You know what happens to your cell phone if it’s very hot outside, say you’re at the beach in Florida when it’s 100 degrees outside. The phones starts to drain faster and could end up going on total strike. The electric car “eats its own energy” in order to prevent this, increasing its energy consumption.



While in some near-best case scenarios, an electric car could yield as many as 4-5 miles per kWh, the average is typically around 3 kWh. Yes, it will be better when the weather is perfect outside and you keep the speed below 45 MPH. I’ve recently driven multiple EVs where I managed to achieve at least four miles per kWh in favorable circumstances. However, we are looking for a year-around average, including driving on the freeway at 75 MPH when it’s 35 degrees or 95 degrees outside.



In addition, charging an electric car incurs a few percent of “charging losses” -- the conversion of the electricity from the wall, to the car. That could be approximately 10%, which needs to be added to the consumption.



It is fair to say that on an average annual basis, the normal EV driver should count on getting a hair below three miles of range per kWh consumed. That has been the experience from driving numerous electric cars for over six years.



If you are paying $0.23 per kWh, and you get just under 3 miles per kWh drawn from the wall, including the charging losses, you will be at $0.08 cent per mile.



So how much would you pay for gasoline again? Right, that was $0.06 per mile.



In other words, in Palo Alto starting August 1, it’s 33% more expensive to run your car on electricity than it is to fuel with gasoline. $0.08 per mile is 33% more than $0.06 per mile.



August 1 also comes right on time to greet the first owners of the Tesla Model 3, for whom a handover ceremony has been scheduled July 28.



I can hear the counter-argument already: It doesn’t matter that it costs more to fuel the car with electricity than with gasoline! There are other benefits to choosing the electric car!



Yes, that’s true. Aside from the cost of the fuel, both gasoline cars and electric cars have their respective advantages; their characteristics are different. An electric car is inherently smoother to drive, especially in stop-and-go traffic. A gasoline car can be refueled for another 400 miles of range in less than five minutes at almost any street corner in America. There are indeed puts and takes between the two types of fueling systems.



In California, one might argue that most people buy electric cars because of the carpool lane sticker, and that this is worth paying more for electricity than for gasoline. The EV may also be eligible for up to $7,500 in Federal tax credit, and a hefty state rebate which has often been around $2,500 in California, for a total of $10,000.



On the other hand, it is not clear how long an electric car battery will have acceptable performance and a need to be swapped out. Most EVs have not been in the market for more than 7-10 years, and while the early signs are relatively decent, we simply don’t know yet how long the batteries will maintain their capacity after the first decade. If the battery costs anywhere from $15,000 to $30,000 to swap out, that dwarfs all other costs except for depreciation.



Of course, that brings us to the simple fact that regardless of whether the car is electric or gasoline-fueled, the variable fuel cost -- whether $0.06 per mile for gasoline or $0.08 per mile for electric -- is tiny in relation to depreciation. Annual fuel cost of $720 to $960 is a far lower number than the annual depreciation of a new car.



Another objection we can anticipate is this: People don’t charge at the muni garages. They charge at home or at Superchargers, where the price may be lower.



There is some potential truth to this. Someone might have a home rate lower than $0.23 per kWh. Then again, if you have a big house, you might be paying a lot more than $0.23 per kWh for the incremental unit of electricity that you consume. Also, it’s not free to install a charging station at home, in part depending on the layout of your garage and what kind of electrical wiring you already have.



Other people, of course, can’t charge at home, so that’s not an option. Perhaps they live in an apartment building, and/or park on the street.



As for Tesla’s Superchargers, while they were free for Model S and X owners, Tesla has said this will not remain so for Model 3 owners. And if they were, while that might seem like a benefit to Tesla owners, it would be correspondingly bad for Tesla’s shareholders, who would then foot the bill.



There is yet another alternative for many people living in places such as Silicon Valley: Charge at your office during the day. It’s a free benefit, or at least so they say with all things that are “free.”



It is certainly true that if you work at any of the large companies in Silicon Valley, you might have access to free electricity at the office. Keep in mind what you are doing to the environment, however: Wasn’t the argument for electric cars that you would charge them at night, so that you are not jacking up the peak capacity of the grid during the peak 8am to 8pm daytime hours?



If you are charging your electric car at work during the day, it’s increasing the strain on the electric grid by far the most. So that is hardly a solution to the societal problem, even though it is “free” for the employee/driver. Some of the charging stations even have stickers posted that read “Night time charging is beneficial to the grid.” And they are as ignored as jaywalking laws in New York City.



But back to the simple cost per mile for a moment. For years, the story behind electric cars was that they were going be cheaper to fuel than gasoline cars. Now we know that they aren’t.



I guess that’s why we suddenly don’t hear that argument anymore.



How do you feel, Mr. and Mrs. America: Do you want to pay 33% more to fill your electric car than your gasoline car?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was long GM and F, and short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.