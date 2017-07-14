Sense8 Is Canceled And That's Why It's Now Netflix's Most Important Show

How Sense8's two-hour special finale is received has taken on outsized importance, as it will be seen as a proxy for Netflix's broader commitment to not leaving fans of all its shows hanging on unfinished stories.

Netflix seems to recognize the danger, and has been emphasizing renewals once again. It also committed to finishing Sense8.

Netflix has publicly committed to cancelling more shows, and has backed those words with three cancellations in a little over a month.

When Reed Hastings first told an interviewer last month that Netflix (NFLX) “should have more cancellations,” I didn’t take it that seriously. I mean, cancellations are failures. Who wants more failures? Netflix’s run of highly popular Netflix Original TV programs are the envy of the business wing of Hollywood.

Netflix had just cancelled The Get Down, and I figured this was just Hastings trying to put a positive spin on a disappointment by saying, “oh, you know, we like cancellations too. They’re a sign of how bold we are.”

Turns out he wasn’t kidding around. After The Get Down Netflix announced it was cancelling Sense8, a sci-fi program and one of its highest profile series. It was also a show that no one had seen as even being on the bubble of cancellation.

Changing The Narrative

The cancellations completely shifted the narrative around Netflix, from a content standpoint. Unlike typical broadcast nets, Netflix has largely been spared media stories about which of its shows would not be coming back next season, since it so rarely cancelled them. Suddenly, speculation was running rampant about which series might be next.

We now have our answer to that question, as freshman series Girlboss will apparently not be getting a second season. But the speculation itself is almost more the point than the answer. Suddenly, Netflix is like every other network: a place where TV series are not guaranteed to come back next year.

That is not a minor detail, it is a fundamental shift in the ongoing development of Netflix. And contrary to Hastings’s claims, I see it as a negative for the customer and the investor. If Netflix holds to this new course, it would considerably diminish by bullish expectations for the company. The one silver lining for investors is there is already some evidence that Netflix recognizes this, and might not hold to it.

Analysts Are Missing The Significance

In my opinion, the general media and analyst reaction has somewhat miscast the nature of this decision. For Hollywood, Netflix has been a culture shock as much as an economic one, with the streaming giant refusing to play by the unwritten, unenforceable, but ’til now inviolate rules governing everything from advertising to royalties payments to film festivals.

That might account, at least in part, for the almost gloating tone of certain traditional media executives and analysts as they have parsed the meaning of Netflix’s new direction. Many see Netflix’s decisions as the end of a legend, a time when reality caught up with someone who had been able to outrun it for far too long.

Network executives have long insisted that their annual culling of shows is necessary and unavoidable, and that Netflix’s “finish every story” philosophy just isn’t sustainable over the long haul. They see Netflix’s recent decisions as validating this claim. And that might lead some to conclude that because this was “inevitable,” that it’s good that Netflix is finally doing it.

This is simply wrong.

Cancellations Are Different, But Not New

In the first place, Netflix is not new to cancellations, despite the way some try to portray it. Netflix cancelled Marco Polo in December after two seasons, which in turn followed the cancellation of Bloodlines after three, another cancellation that many didn’t see coming. Lilyhammer was cancelled in 2015 and Hemlock Grove was cancelled the year before that.

But these shows were also both cancelled after three seasons, and in Hemlock’s and Bloodline’s case it was cancelled before filming began on season 3. The writers, knowing the end was coming, wrote a proper ending for the show, in a way that didn’t feel rushed or contrived. Marco was a little more sudden, but the generally poor reception the show received meant everyone knew cancellation was a real possibility.

What makes Netflix’s current spate of cancellations different is that shows that performed well and that audiences were expecting to return are being suddenly cancelled, with no resolution offered for their storylines. Get Down’s show runner was talking about being confident in season 2 just days before it was announced there wouldn’t be one. It left several storylines unresolved. Sense8 was in many ways even more of a cliffhanger.

Reaction Has Been Strong, And Negative

Far from being an overdue profit-booster, this has the potential to pose considerable pitfalls for Netflix. It took Netflix years to build a reputation as a place where stories were made to be finished, and would not be abandoned. It hasn’t always hewed to that 100% - some like Polo were just too expensive for what they yielded - but it came close enough that it was considered a cut above the usual networks, and even HBO or Showtime.

Fans are not reacting to the loss of this security blanket well. Cliffhangers and unfinished stories are one of the biggest complaints about Hollywood TV. Sense8, in particular, has a very vocal fanbase, and Netflix’s refusal to reconsider its decision, even on a reduced budget if necessary, set off a significant backlash - and even no small amount of ridicule of its claim that the budget numbers could not be made to work, regardless of location consolidation or actor salary flexibility.

And it’s not just the viewers either. TV agents have cited Netflix’s extreme devotion to finishing its stories as one of the reasons their clients tolerate some of the less desirable qualities of the streaming giant. Including its refusal to release ratings or syndicate, and the corresponding lack of royalties and inability to negotiate higher salaries based on audience size and response. Actor response won’t be as “shout from the rooftop” as audience reaction, but it's not hard to imagine this making some of Netflix’s warts more predominant in the eyes of top-tier talent.

It May Not Be A Trend

The one silver lining to this is, Netflix management may be awakening to the problem before it gets out of hand.

First of all, I am still not convinced that there is a massive Netflix cancellation wave coming. Hastings’s interview tends to make everyone look at the subsequent cancellation decisions through that prism, but it’s not necessarily clear that all three shows cancelled since that interview are part of some master plan. Rather, like most TV decisions, they were each probably made on their own merits, for different reasons.

Some have called Girlboss Netflix’s first show that was “truly terrible.” Even the woman the show is based on didn’t like it very much by the end. Given the reaction to it, it probably was fated to be a one-season affair regardless of what Hastings thought about cancellations in general. So file that as a pure storyline-driven decision. The content itself just wasn’t up to par.

Get Down received far more positive reviews. But it was already budgeted for $120 million for 12 episodes when it went to production. As it turned out, costs wound up around $200 million, a staggering $16 million an episode. Even assuming it was a huge hit, at that price the cost per viewer would still have been staggeringly high. If Netflix did not have much confidence that costs could be brought down appreciably, it's not so surprising that a show that went over budget so drastically would not be brought back.

So this can be thought of as a cost discipline decision. The show was great, but it just couldn’t be made to work at the price it would take. But very few of Netflix’s shows overshoot the budget that badly. So by itself this probably wouldn’t alarm people too much.

Preparing To Reverse Course?

Sense8 is really the show that has everyone convinced this is the start of a new trend. Unlike Down, Sense8 has long since stopped shocking Netflix executives with its costs - but only because they’d become accustomed to them being sky-high. However, they were not so far out of the ballpark of what management expected going in, and they never quite reached Down levels of overshoot. What’s more, management had already brought the show back for season 2 after seeing those costs, so no one expected they would suddenly become a deal breaker.

What’s more, while Down merely left some of its storylines unresolved, Sense8 ended season 2 on something barely short of a full-blown cliffhanger, and everyone expected Netflix to respect the fans enough to come back and finish the story - because that’s what they’ve always done in the past. Netflix’s sudden swerve towards “typical” TV decision-making has left fans, as I said, both confused and angry.

But Netflix seems to understand that. After announcing enough cancellations to put some meat behind Hastings’s words, it is now back to reminding everyone that it is still a network where stories go to thrive, not die. First, it announced that Dear White People will be renewed for a second season. More importantly, after showing a degree of tone-deafness for several weeks it has now announced that Sense8 will receive a two-hour series finale after all.

What To Watch For Now

This leaves a lot hanging on those two hours. If Netflix can put together enough good material to not just end the show, but end it well, in a way that doesn’t feel rushed or negligent or indifferent, it will go a considerable way to repairing at least some of the damage with customers, by proving that the company’s commitment to finishing stories remains intact.

On the other hand, if the finale disappoints, it will doubtless be seen as a failure by Netflix to commit the resources necessary to let one of its more popular products finish on a high note. That would damage Netflix’s brand still further with both consumers and talent.

Conclusion

Never as popular as Cards or Orange, Sense8 suddenly has a lot riding on it. Netflix has built its popularity in considerable part not just on being well-written and properly funded - though of course that’s important also - but also on the fact that it finishes its stories. That leaves viewers comfortable committing emotionally to its characters and recommending its shows to friends and family. How Sense8 finishes will have a lot to do with whether that continues.

