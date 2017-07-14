Closing Time: NextEra Energy Edition

It has been a while since we ventured down this path. It's a bold move to claim that an asset is overvalued if the market seems to think otherwise. Even if you are right, you seldom have the resources to withstand the pain and prove your point in fashion.

Fortunately for us, fixed-income products are a different breed and only by bringing up a bunch of numbers can we make a point. Therefore, we would like to bring your attention to one of NextEra Energy's (NYSE:NEE) fixed-income products, whose price has surpassed fundamentals.

Our main objective is to alert holders who have not noticed the recent price movements. However, the setup is also lucrative for speculators with acceptable technical costs.

The Product

One of the main contenders for the "Mad Move of the Year" award in the not-so-little group of products we are monitoring on a daily basis is FPL Group Capital Trust I, 5 7/8% Preferred Trust Securities (NEE-C). In case you're wondering what precisely is the case with the different ticker, the product's IPO was before March 2010 when FPL Group, Inc. changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc.

So, let's take a look:

Nominal Yield: 5.88%

Current Yield: 5.40% (as of 7/10/2017)

Yield To Call: -90.54%

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Price: $25.00

Call Date: 3/15/2009

Maturity Date: 3/15/2044

Rating: Baa2 / BBB

Last Price: $27.24 (as of 7/10/2017)

Stripped Price (accrued dividends deducted): $27.11

As the highlighted portion of the numbers suggests, the call exposure right now is well over $2. This indicates that buying anywhere near these levels would be the equivalent of a financial suicide, unless you are absolutely sure that this issue will be left out to mature by the company.

What is even more interesting and dazzling is the fact that right now NEE-C is not only fundamentally broken, but also trading at an all-time high. And the fashion in which it reached these levels only adds to the confusion:

Source: Barchart.com - NEE-C Daily Chart

The conclusion is rather intuitive; we are observing a huge inefficiency. I will leave the speculations as to what might have caused it to someone else. Instead, what we can do to cement our opinion on the matter is take a look at the whole group of products.

The Peer Group

No particular reason has come to our attention in regard to what would make this instrument more lucrative than the others right now, despite clearly seeing that it does have a slightly higher current yield than some of them.

Source: Created by author

And the previously mentioned metric would by no means justify toying with the massive call exposure of $2, nor the atrocious YTC as observed in the table above. We are not recommending any replacement at present, but surely the information above is sufficient to see that any other option would be a better choice.

In fact, we can easily support our argument regarding the call exposure risk by simply looking at the nominal yield of the products in the group. If NextEra Energy was looking for a way to wind down its dividend expenses, NEE-C is the ideal candidate -- unless we're missing a point regarding capital requirements for utility companies and something in the way this relatively small issue would impact theirs, should they decide to redeem it.

Reference

For reference, you can take a look at a previous article about GS-B - Goldman Sachs Group, 6.20% Dep Shares Non-cumul Preferred, Stock Series B (NYSE: GS), where we noted that the preferred stock in question is mispriced and offered a replacement for the reader's portfolio.

Hint: The fundamentals won.

Conclusion

Common sense dictates that NEE-C is most definitely not something that we would want to buy anywhere near current price levels, due to the call exposure and terrible YTC. In addition, it would seem reasonable to lock in some capital gains and look for a better investment. At this point, there are better options out there and you are likely to be left hanging once the company actually redeems the issue.

Lastly, some might even consider this as the right moment to pounce and speculate that the market will reconsider the pricing of this security. But we do not view this as a legitimate strategy unless you have excellent technical costs available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short NEE-C.