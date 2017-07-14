Is MasterCard's Growth Real?

The companies share value has increased 39.2% over 12-months, and grown over 50% faster than Visa.

By Eric Mason

MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is experiencing real, bubble free growth.

When analyzing a stock's value it is difficult to decipher whether recent past gains are from real valuation increase or from demand bubbles. Demand bubbles are especially problematic when investing in individual companies because the bubbles tend to be able to hide in overall sector growth. The "hiding" characteristics of bubbling can make risk averse investors wary of investing in a stock that has seen dramatic recent growth.

MasterCard has shown signs that may indicate a bubbling. Steep increase in value over a 12-month period, 39.2% since July of last year, despite MasterCard being almost a decade removed from its IPO, when growth like this would be expected; additionally, MasterCard's main competitor, Visa (NYSE: V), only saw a share value increase of 25.1% over the same time period, a difference of over 50%.

In order to test whether MasterCard's sudden growth is a bubble, a multivariate regression was performed. This regressive analysis combines two econometric approaches to investigate if MasterCard's growth is real. By combining Pairs Trading modeling and autoregressive modeling, a statistically significant model is produced.

This hybrid model combines the independent evaluation technique offered in Pairs Trading modeling with the modeling memory that is unique to auto-regressive modeling.

Pairs Trading is an econometric approach to calculate the value of a stock based on another stock with in the same industry. It creates insights into the behavior of the stock framed within its sector. This framing, using an independent competitor as its base, allows investors to examine valuation as a function of how the company, in this case MasterCard, is faring relative to others in the industry.

Autoregressive modeling permits inquiry into how a stock is changing relative to itself overtime. Algorithmic investing relies on autoregressive modeling, in part, to detect mis-valuations. Autoregressive modeling carries the additional benefit of being entirely dependent on the stock itself, meaning firm specific changes are reflected properly in the data.

By generating this model through the fusion of Pairs Trading and autoregressive modeling, the benefits of both become apparent in the results. As the graph illustrates, the models fits nearly perfect over the time series of the MasterCard share value. Additionally, the model carries a Significance F value of 0, which indicates a likelihood of this modeling just being chance is 0%. The reason this model holds so much accuracy is the 2,345 data observation that were refined in its development.

The end product paints a great picture for any investor holding MasterCard; the growth is real.

If MasterCard's growth was merely the result of zealous demand, we would expect that model would become out of sync with the observed share price towards the right side of the graph, but instead we see the model stay right in line with the observed price. If this was simply an autoregressive model, this result would be a noticeable, but analytically weak, finding. By encompassing Visa, its main competitor, into the model a greater accuracy and actionable result is shown.

While this model shows that MasterCard's growth is not from an asset bubble, the next question is how it compares to its industry cluster.

Industry comparison will convey the other side of the argument that MasterCard is a stock to buy, or at least watch, because while the hybrid model performed allows an investor to conclude that bubbling is not an issue, the modeling fails to provide comparison to other stocks in the industry. Without proper perspective, the conclusion that MasterCard is not in a bubble is only useful to those that hold long positions in the stock and those that may consider shorting the stock.

To conclude whether or not MasterCard is a suitable for a buy stance, it is imperative for an investor not to stop at deciphering the evidence of a bubble, but rather the existence of an opportunity.

The above graph shows the indexed performance of MasterCard against two time data series. One represents the indexed combined value of Visa, Inc, American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), and MasterCard referred to as "Financial Transaction Sector Indicator". The other indexed data series is for the aforementioned firms, excluding MasterCard and is titled "Financial Transaction Sector (excluding MA)"

By showing performance of the index both with MasterCard and without MasterCard, an investor can see how much of the growth within MasterCard's industry sector indicator is from the company itself.

While there are certainly more financial transaction processing firms than the ones included in these indicators, these for four firms carry a combined market cap of over $455 billion. These firms also represent the leading players within their industry cluster, these considerations make their use as an indicator relevant.

The graph shows in convincing fashion that MasterCard is sustainably outperforming its competitors. Combined with the previous model, the data narrates a conclusion that MasterCard in experiencing significant, sector beating, growth that is the product of real growth, void of any significant price bubbling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by a third party.