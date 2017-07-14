EWT: An ETF With Strong Apple Exposure

Investment Thesis

If you are long Apple investors and believe Apple’s (AAPL) growth potential, you may want to consider adding the iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF (EWT) to your watch list. EWT’s portfolio includes many heavyweight suppliers that Apple rely on. In fact, over 45% of the ETF’s weight can be classified as Apple’s suppliers. Apple needs these suppliers as much as they need Apple. Without these companies, Apple may have trouble deliver high quality products to its end users. For investors who wish to gain more exposure to Apple, this ETF appears to be a good choice.

ETF Overview

EWT tracks MSCI Taiwan 25/50 Index. The fund’s focus is in the large-capped and mid-capped companies that are listed in Taiwan’s Stock Exchange. The fund applies a capping methodology that basically limits the weight of any single component to a maximum of 25% of the underlying index. EWT is therefore not a very-diversified fund. In fact, its top two holdings make up nearly one-third of its total portfolio weight.

The fund’s management expense ratio [MER] is 0.64%. This is reasonable as the fund holds a portfolio of stocks from a foreign stock market. Currently, the assets under management is $3.7 billion. Its 3-year standard deviation of 13.90% is higher than S&P 500’s 10.35% as Taiwan’s stock market is more volatile. Consider the nature of emerging markets that the index tracks, its turnover ratio of 27% is reasonable. Its 12 month yield of 1.96% is slightly higher than S&P500’s 1.89%.

Sector Distribution

Technology stocks consists of approximately 60% of the total trading volumes of Taiwan’s stock exchange. Therefore, it is not surprising to see MSCI’s Taiwan index has a high concentration of technology stocks. As the chart below shows, 56.88% of EWT’s portfolio weight in technology sector. Unlike technology stocks in the US that have more varieties of subsectors (e.g hardware, semiconductor, software, internet, etc.), technology sector in Taiwan is mostly concentrated in hardware manufacturing (e.g. semiconductor and electronics manufacturing).

Source: iShares Website

High Concentration of “Apple Concept” Stocks

EWT’s top 10 holdings is listed in the table below. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSM), the world’s largest dedicated semiconductor foundry, is the largest company in Taiwan in terms of market capitalization. It consists of 21.64% of the ETF’s portfolio weight. This high weight reflects the company’s market cap in Taiwan’s stock exchange and makes the ETF more vulnerable to the risk of one single stock. A dramatic drop of share price of TSMC may easily cause turbulence in the ETF’s share price. Fortunately, TSMC has consistently exhibited strong growth since its establishment in 1987. Because of TSMC’s superior technology, Apple relies on the company to manufacture its A-Series of processors and is expected to continue to rely on TSMC to manufacture its processors. TSMC’s other major customers include Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Apple, nVidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Altera (NASDAQ:ALTR), etc.

Top 10 Holdings of EWT (Source: iShares Website)

The second largest holding of EWT is Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCPK:HNHAF). The company is a contract manufacturer for many high-tech companies including Apple. Hon Hai is known for its efficiency and costs-down approach in manufacturing. However, Hon Hai is not just a contract manufacturer. Its acquisition of Sharp in 2016 allowed the company access to advanced display technology as well as integrating its products under the Sharp brand. With the expectation of the debut of iPhone 8 in the second half of 2017, Hon Hai’s revenue is expected to continue to grow.

The distant third company in the portfolio, Largan Precision (OTC:LGANF), is a key manufacturer of Apple’s iPhone camera lens. The company holds many key IPs in the manufacturing of lens. Apple has no other choice but to purchase lens from Largan Precision.

Beside TSMC, Hon Hai, and Largan Precision, EWT is also full of many other Apple-Concept stocks. The table below shows a list of Apple suppliers that are included in EWT’s portfolio. They have a total weight of 45.5% of the ETF’s portfolio. This makes the ETF an “Apple-Concept” ETF for investors who wanted to gain more Apple exposure.

Ticker Apple Suppliers in EWT Weight (%) Sector 2330 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 21.64 Information Technology 2317 HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY LTD 10.41 Information Technology 3008 LARGAN PRECISION LTD 2.98 Information Technology 2308 DELTA ELECTRONICS INC. 1.81 Information Technology 2474 CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. 1.52 Information Technology 2311 ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 1.50 Information Technology 2382 QUANTA COMPUTER INC. 1.18 Information Technology 4938 PEGATRON CORP. 1.16 Information Technology 2301 LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP. 0.68 Information Technology 2324 COMPAL ELECTRONICS INC. 0.57 Information Technology 2354 FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. 0.52 Information Technology 3231 WISTRON CORP. 0.50 Information Technology 2356 INVENTEC CORP. 0.46 Information Technology 2408 NANYA TECHNOLOGY CORP 0.31 Information Technology 4958 ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LTD 0.26 Information Technology TOTAL: 45.50

Source: iShares Website

Performance

The ETF has done exceptionally well in the past 1 year. Its return in 1 year is 22.72%. However, the average annual return since inception was only 1.32%. This was because the ETF’s higher concentration of high-tech stocks. As can be seen in the chart below, the ETF declined sharply following the Internet Bubble in 2000s. It has since gained momentum upwards except a sharp decline in 2008/2009 due to the Great Recession.

Source: iShares Website

Source: iShares Website

It appears to me that the stock prices of many of the Apple-Concept technology stocks have appreciated quite a bit this year due to the expectation of iPhone 8 launch. What if Apple does not deliver its iPhone 8 on time? What if the sale of iPhone 8 is not as everyone expected? Due to the ETF’s high exposure to Apple products, a delay or less than expected sales can cause a great turbulence to the share price of the ETF in the second half of 2017. Investors need to be careful if they are considering to invest in this ETF.

Investor Takeaway

The iShares MSCI Taiwan Capped ETF is an ETF with a high concentration of technology stocks. You may not be aware of these companies, but they are very essential in our daily lives. Whether you own an iPhone or an Android phone, the phone will likely include semiconductor chips made by TSMC, and/or lenses made by Largan Precision. The phone’s power management device is probably supplied by Delta Electronics. These phones are probably assembled by the factories of Hon Hai, Foxconn, or Quanta Computer. These companies are also Apple’s essential suppliers. For investors who wish to gain more exposure to Apple’s products, the portfolio of EWT appears to be a good choice as 45.5% of its portfolio weight is made up of Apple’s suppliers. Investors should exercise caution as a slow down of Apple’s sale may have a significant impact on the ETF.

If you wish to read more articles from me. Please click on Follow button at the beginning of the article. To read other articles on ETF, please click Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ), iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC), and iShares MSCI Emerging Market ETF (EEM).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.