Spark Therapeutics: Opportunity On Positive Phase 3 Data

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) has shown positive phase 3 results in patients with an inherited eye disease. The results were published in "The Lancet", which is a peer reviewed medical journal. The publishing of the results in the journal gives a lot of credibility to the results at hand. Such positive results provides a good case why it would be a good idea to invest in Spark Therapeutics. The truth is that the company is working towards not only treating the underlying symptoms of a disease, but working to cure them.

Phase 3 Data

A phase 3 trial was launched in patients with biallelic RPE65-mediated inherited retinal disease -- IRD. Patients in the study were treated with a one time gene therapy treatment known as voretigene neparvovec. There were a total of 31 IRD patients that were recruited in the study. Patients were split into two different dosing groups. At least 21 patients received Spark's gene therapy treatment, and the other group of 10 patients received control instead. The primary endpoint of the study was a test known as the mean bilateral multi-luminance mobility testing -- MLMT. What that means is that patients were given the opportunity to navigate through a mobility course with certain light levels throughout the course. In other words, some parts of the course had dim lights while other parts had brighter lights. The effect of patients taking the gene therapy treatment compared to control was evaluated over a one-year period. The results saw a statistically significant difference between the drug and control with a p-value of p = 0.0013. What does this result mean for the patients? It means that these patients had improved in functional vision and light sensitivity. That makes it easier to see where they need to walk to. The results are impressive in my opinion, because people with IRD tend to go completely blind at some point. The ability for these patients to navigate a course taking only one dose of gene therapy is quite remarkable.

Gene Therapy Technology

The company's technology is known as adeno-associated viral -- AAV -- vectors. Primarily it is a gene therapy technology whereby the company has engineered the viral vectors to correct any deficient gene. That means that a patient is only given gene therapy once as treatment. The AAV acts to correct or restore the broken gene and fix the issue at hand. With respect to the patients with IRD above, a functional copy of the gene was inserted into the patient and then transported in the body to the objective with a viral vector. That enables the body to produce a protein necessary to correct the problem at hand. This gene therapy can be delivered intravenously or injected straight into a tissue of choice. I believe that the adaptive ability of the platform is what makes the technology so great. The AAV's have been delivered through six different routes of administration to hundreds of patients in various clinical trials.

Financials

According to the 10-Q sec filing, Spark Therapeutics has cash and cash equivalents of $285.4 million as of March 31, 2017. The company expects that it will have sufficient capital for the time being to file its full BLA submission for approval of voretigene neparvovec in patients with IRD. It does state that it will have enough cash to prepare for commercialization should the product be approved, but it may need to raise cash afterwards.

Risks

Being that gene therapy is a newer form of treatment compared to other options, there is a chance that the FDA could reject the drug. That could be on the basis that the FDA might need additional data with respect to efficacy. In addition, newer form of treatments are scrutinized more because of safety issues. That is because new forms of treatment, such as gene therapy, have not been evaluated for possible long-term side effects. These are some major risks that investors should be aware of.

Conclusion

The positive results in the phase 3 trial should be enough to warrant FDA approval. The added bonus is that there are currently no other treatment options for this rare disease. That indicates the FDA might push for approval solely on that basis. The financials leave plenty of cushion so that the company can perform its pre-launch procedures should the drug be approved for marketing. The gene therapy technology is adaptable and that's why Spark has been able to go after many other targets such as liver diseases and neurodegenerative diseases as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.