Chevron's Cash Flows About To Spike

With Chevron (NYSE:CVX) trading down near its annual lows, we are starting to see plenty of negative commentary regarding the company and its fundamentals. The first point of attack is always Chevron's balance sheet -- and, specifically, its debt load. For example, over the past decade, Chevron's short-term debt has risen from $1.162 billion to $10.84 billion. Its long-term debt load has gone from $5.66 billion in 2007 to reach $35.2 billion presently.

As I've said, Chevron's debt load is an easy target. However, despite the company having to also sell off non-core assets recently, its assets still amount to around $260 billion (2017 prices). This means they are up more than 70% on 2007 prices when crude oil was, incidentally, averaging around $80 a barrel. Furthermore, with crude oil prices hovering around the $45 level, many analysts favor smaller companies in energy, as Chevron year to date has essentially been a play on oil.

This might be true. Although Chevron shares will rise with rising oil prices, the stock won't rise as fast as smaller upstream companies, for example. Chevron's hedge against oil prices going lower is its midstream and downstream divisions. Furthermore, the company's dividend aristocrat status definitely attracts income investors when the yield spikes above historic averages. I have been on enough conference calls to know that the dividend will most likely not be cut under any circumstances. Management has made this clear since the steep downturn in oil prices in 2014. This primarily attracts income investors who want to have a position in oil, especially with oil prices currently at very cheap prices from a technical basis.

In fact, although we may have been a tad early with our long oil position, I still maintain downside risk in oil is limited at this time. Why? Well, ever since crude oil bottomed in February of last year it has continued to make higher highs. Furthermore, I believe there is a good chance that crude oil bottomed on June 21 as we were definitely overdue a firm intermediate low (as the last intermediate low actually occurred in November of last year). Furthermore, the technicals -- such as the slow stochastics -- got to oversold territory last Month, and recent sentiment got to similar lows we saw at the last November low. Conditions like this definitely limit more potential risk to the downside.

It looks as if Chevron is going to avail itself of the stock market tailwind now that we have broken the down trend line on the S&P 500. It's pretty certain now that the S&P 500 will take out its all-time highs of $2,453 (actual happening as I write this). With oil due a bounce here, Chevron should follow suit.

The chart below depicts the performance of energy stocks vs. crude oil and the S&P. Despite U.S. equities charging higher since the start of the year, energy stocks and Chevron have been quite subdued. The best scenario for Chevron stock to rally will be rising equity markets, as well as rising oil prices. I believe this scenario will take place over the near term, which is why I have a $125 target price on Chevron shares at present.

Its ironic, but even if crude drops down to below $40 a barrel, for example, the level of bankruptcies will only increase, which has to affect the supply end over time. In fact, the first six months of 2017 has produced almost double the number of companies filing for bankruptcy in Texas vs. 2016. Bond investors also seem to be getting jittery, which might only exacerbate the problem in the near term. This could mean the likes of Chevron will be able to pick up assets on the cheap, which I could definitely see it doing. Chevron always takes a long-term view. It knows the probability of the "rubber band" effect coming into play would be high, especially if crude oil prices were to drop another 20% from here.

Speaking of the long term, with the price of crude oil having been cut by more than half over the last decade and recent dividend growth rates being practically 0, here is how a CVX investor would have fared over that time frame. The company's dividend growth rate over the past 10 years was 8.4% and the stock price is up over 11% since this time 10 years ago. Successful CVX investors do what management does -- they take a long-term view. With crude oil and the stock market looking as if they are about to leap higher once more, one could do far worse than by scaling into CVX now for a long-term play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.