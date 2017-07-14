First 'Level 3' SD Car May Not Include Nvidia's Drive PX

Two days ago, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) revealed the first 'Level 3' autonomous vehicle, the A8. The driver of the vehicle can legally take his eyes off the road while the vehicle is self-driving at a maximum speed of 37 miles/hour. The A8 would be the first vehicle to legally contain this feature.

Audi and Nvidia (NVDA) announced a partnership a few months ago that includes AI and support for Audi's infotainment systems. One would expect that the released A8 would include Nvidia's Drive PX2 platform. However, that won't be the case. Nvidia's blog, a one which acts as a marketing tool for the company, oddly, hasn't mentioned any direct involvement for Nvidia in the vehicle's AD system. Instead, the blog mentioned that Nvidia's chips are powering the vehicle's infotainment systems, virtual cockpit, and rear-seat entertainment options, all using the Tegra K1 processors.

Instead of using the Drive PX2, the A8 would be using Audi's zFAS system for autonomous driving, which is powered by Mobileye's (NYSE:MBLY) EyeQ and Nvidia's Tegra SoCs for image recognition. It's worth to note that Audi and Mobileye are also having a partnership for self-driving technology.

Now, the question is, why the A8 didn't include the Drive PX2 instead of the zFAS?

We believe that the answer takes us back to the Drive PX2 inference capabilities. While the platform is having the highest processing speed, it's still just limited to 'Level 2' driving as speed is not the only relevant option for any platform. For instance, 'Level 3' driving should be highly safe. The Drive PX2 doesn't have safety characteristics, thus, it won't be used in the mass-production phase of autonomous driving, yet.

For being legally able to include 'Level 3' features in its vehicles, Audi used Infineon's (OTCQX:IFNNF) Aurix architecture to handle the safety part of its platform.

Also, Audi used TTTech's Ethernet capabilities to connect the two parts of the platform in such a way that a part can't take a decision without the other's consent, which would increase safety levels.

It's worth to note that the platform is relatively slow when compared to Nvidia's Drive PX2. For instance, the zFAS platform can just take 2.5 billion inputs per second while the Drive PX 2 can take more than 1 trillion inputs/sec.

However, as we said, it's not just about speed. The platform needs many characteristics in order to be implemented on vehicles in the mass-production phase (a phase where we stated last time that competition would be intense).

How can that affect Nvidia's revenues?

If other OEMs followed Audi's path and just used Nvidia's Xavier and Mobileye's EyeQ4 while not using the coming Drive PX3, Nvidia would take a significant hit as it would be an SoC supplier and not a platform supplier. The huge difference in price between the two can affect Nvidia's future revenues significantly. For instance, in its Drive PX2 platform, Nvidia would sell two GPUs and two SoCs in addition to the platform's board and software. However, by just being an SoC supplier, it would sell a limited number of SoCs (GPUs are much more expensive than SoCs), which would translate to a lower revenue per vehicle.

Also, Nvidia doesn't have an edge in the SoC market as its Tegra processors haven't recorded any significant success. While Tegra's clock speed is double that of the EyeQ3, the former lagged significantly in performance per watt (whether Xavier is better than EyeQ4 on this front is still to be known). Also, there are many other competitors with deep expertise in the SoC design segment such as ARM Holdings, Qualcomm (QCOM), and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), which would depress Nvidia's margins going forward and divide more the TAM.

What's the effect on the stock price?

Nvidia's stock is currently trading at 12.3x LTM sales. This is well above the average of 3 it had prior to Q1 2016, the period which first witnessed high data center and automotive growth. Nvidia generated $7.5 billion in revenues over the LTMs. This means, by giving Nvidia a market value of $96 billion, the market is expecting Nvidia to generate $32 billion in annual revenues at some point. The additional $24.5 billion that Nvidia needs to generate to justify its valuation can only be generated from the automotive and data center segments as the TAM for gaming is relatively limited.

At its 2017 Investor Day, the company stated that the TAM for the accelerators for data centers would be worth $30 billion by 2020. Well, that is highly unlikely, ARK Investment Management explained why in details.

Let's assume that Nvidia is right and the company dominated half the market (an optimistic assumption as ASICs and FPGAs are being heavily used). The company would need another $9.5 billion to just justify its current valuation, which can only be derived from the automotive segment.

Now, the question is if Nvidia's Drive PX won't be used as expected, can Nvidia reach the $9.5 billion target? We don't think so.

Over the LTMs, Nvidia's automotive segment generated $0.5 billion, recording a 44% growth Y/Y. For it to reach the $9.5 billion needed, the segment needs to increase its revenues by a 1,800% (!), which definitely can't be achieved by selling SoCs, a chip that is cheap at wholesale level.

For Nvidia to justify its valuation, it needs to increase its data center revenues by 1,400% (LTMs data center revenue was $1 billion) and increase its automotive revenues by 1,800%. We believe that Nvidia can reach the target for the data center segment as revenues increased nearly 200% in the last year. However, we are skeptical towards Nvidia's ability to reach the automotive segment's needed target due to the reasons above.

If other OEMs followed Audi's path, we believe that the upside for Nvidia is very limited from current levels. However, if that turned out to be a one-time event, we believe that Nvidia stock can reach $200/share.

Conclusion

We are long Nvidia because we believe that its edge in the data center segment is unreachable by any competitor. However, we are skeptical about its edge in the automotive segment, a segment that must be a huge success for the company to push the stock upwards. The AD's future is still unclear with so many innovations happening on a daily basis. We sold two-thirds of our Nvidia position last week, and we won't add to our position until we see a detailed roadmap for Nvidia's part in the mass-production phase of AVs.

For the short term, we rate Nvidia as a "hold".

Important note to readers: This article is for informative purposes only as we are not recommending to buy or sell the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.