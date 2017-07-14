Reader Request: Valero Energy Vs. Phillips 66 Vs. Enbridge

My readers have requested me to run certain stocks through my rating system.

I wrote an article not too long ago about how I believe Valero Energy (VLO) is undervalued. In that article I explained the system I use to rate a stock's financials, dividend, and built-in margin of safety. That article can be viewed here. The article got a lot of praise and caused some intelligent discussion. As a Seeking Alpha Contributor I try to get engaged in the comment section below my articles and respond to as many comments and questions that I can, as I like building a rapport with my readers. As I was getting involved in the discussion, I noticed that a lot of readers asked me to run other oil & gas companies through my system, and compare the results against VLO. I obviously can't do that type of financial analysis in the comment section, but it gave me the idea to write my first "Reader Request" piece.

In this Reader Request, I will compare the financials between VLO, Phillips 66 (PSX), and Enbridge (ENB) using my "10 Minute Stock Rating System". I will discuss the results and tell you which oil & gas company I like best at current prices. This Reader Request will be a fun way for me to give back to my readers.

The Competition

VLO is a petroleum refining and marketing company. The company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products as well as a slate of premium products. VLO operates in the oil & gas refining & marketing industry.

PSX is an oil and gas company that purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products. Its joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins. PSX also operates in the oil & gas refining & marketing industry.

ENB serves the oil & gas industry. Its key activity involves gathering and transportation of crude oil and natural gas. ENB operates in the oil & gas midstream industry.

The Financials

The following table includes all data used in the "10 Minute System" to rate each stock a valuation score. Those unfamiliar with the System can read about it in depth in the article linked in the beginning of this piece. If you are skeptical about this system, I am pleased to inform you that a recent backtest has showed that stocks rating a 100% in the system beat the S&P by 17% annually for the last 17 years. An article about the backtest can be viewed here.

Criteria VLO @ 67.78 VLO Score PSX @ 81.72 PSX Score ENB @ 40.11 ENB Score #1 Current Ratio >=1.5 2.01 100% 1.39 93% 0.65 29% #2 Long Term Debt/Working Capital <= 1.10 1.29 83% 2.79 0% -1123% 0% #3 Positive EPS Streak of 5 Years 5 100% 5 100% 4 80% #4 Dividend > 0 2.80 100% 2.80 100% 1.89 100% #5 Current EPS > 5 Years Ago 4.57>3.75 100% 3.22<6.48 0% 1.09>0.77 100% #6 Price/Book <= 1.2 1.53 72% 1.89 42% 1.60 67% #7 P/E[ttm] < 10 14.83 52% 25.38 0% 45.94 0% #8 Higher Dividend Streak > 4 Years 7 100% 6 100% 21 100% #9 Current Yield >= 3% 4.13% 100% 3.43% 100% 4.71% 100% #10 Payout Ratio < 50% 54.7% 91% 78.3% 43% 199.4% 0% #11 FCF/Dividend Payout >=1 3.06 100% -0.28 0% -0.23 0% #12 *4 Year DGR >= 10% 42.3% 100% 66.3% 100% 9.0% 90% #13 3 Year DGR/*4 Year DGR >= 1 1.02 100% 0.35 35% 0.99 99% Final Score: 90% 55% 59%

*Usually my system uses 5 year DGR, but because PSX had only paid 5 annual dividends, a 4 year DGR could only be calculated. In most cases the 4 year DGR and 5 year DGR will be very similar so it is an effective substitution in most cases.

PSX

PSX rated poorly in the "10 Minute System" scoring only a 55%. I only consider purchasing stocks that rate 80% or above, so at current price I would not touch PSX.

PSX has a weak balance sheet as its long term debt to working capital ratio is 2.79. The level of debt PSX is carrying makes the stock a risky play especially in a low oil price era.

PSX's earnings have decreased in the last 5 years showing that profits from the company have decreased about 50% in that time frame.

Valuation metrics are extremely high as P/E is 25.38 and P/B is 1.89. These metrics indicate that the stock is trading well above its intrinsic value in respect to earnings and book value.

The dividend is not safe as the company has negative FCF, the payout ratio is higher than desired at 78.3%, and the dividend growth has been shrinking.

I do not recommend purchasing PSX at this time due to weak financials and an unsafe dividend.

ENB

Although ENB rates higher than PSX, ENB still rates poorly in the System scoring a 59%.

ENB's balance sheet is extremely poor as they have a low current ratio and no working capital due to having an excessive amount of long term debt. The large debt levels make ENB a riskier play than PSX.

ENB's profits are not consistent as they have not posted positive earnings in each of the last 5 years. At least ENB's earnings have grown in the last 5 years so I favor ENB's earnings history over PSX's.

Common valuation metrics are also extremely high as P/E is 45.94 and P/B is 1.60. These metrics indicate that the stock is trading well above its intrinsic value in respect to earnings and book value. ENB looks slightly more overvalued than PSX.

The dividend is also not safe as the company has negative FCF and the payout ratio is extremely high at 199.4%, meaning the company is funding its dividend through incurring debt or selling assets. However, the dividend is a priority to management as they have maintained the growth rate over the last 4 years and have raised the dividend 21 years in a row. Although the dividend looks more consistent than PSX, ENB has to fund its dividend by outside sources instead of EPS which is unsustainable over time.

ENB has slightly better financials and slightly safer dividend than PSX, but I do not advise buying ENB at current prices. I think that there are far better oil and gas plays out there in the market. ENB operates in a slightly different oil and gas industry but is still a decent comparable to PSX & VLO.

VLO

VLO is extremely attractive at current prices due to its 90% rating.

VLO has a strong balance sheet with a high current ratio and low levels of long term debt in relation to working capital. The strong balance sheet indicates that VLO can weather an additional storm as it is well leveraged unlike PSX and ENB.

VLO's profits are consistent and growing as EPS has grown by 22% in the last 5 years.

Common valuation metrics are fair at best but low compared to PSX and ENB. A P/E of 14.83 and a P/B of 1.53 are a little high but indicate that VLO is trading much closer to its intrinsic value compared to PSX and ENB.

VLO's dividend is very safe as it sports a low payout ratio of 54.7%, is covered 3 times over with FCF, and has been growing at a faster pace than 4 years ago.

I believe VLO should be considered for purchase at current prices due to having strong financials, a safe and secure high yielding dividend, and low risk balance sheet indicated by its 90% score. Please perform your due diligence before investing in any stock.

Conclusion

My readers have asked me to use the "10 Minute System" to rate some other oil and gas stocks that they are interested in. After comparing the results of all three companies, I have shown that VLO is a far safer and better purchase at this time due to its 90% score and its stronger financials, balance sheet, and dividend. I would like to see PSX and ENB pay off some debt, grow earnings, and reduce in price before I would consider them for purchase.

I enjoy giving back to my readers and participating in the discussion that evolves from my articles and stock recommendations. Please use this opportunity to request other stocks in the comment section that you want me to analyze using my "10 Minute System". Maybe your recommendation will make the cut for my next "Reader Request".

